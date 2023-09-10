Over the Bridge Arts will launch its new season with a documentary screening on Wednesday at the Latino Cultural Center. The collective will screen the documentary Out From the Wings that centers on queer-identifying professional dancers. The film is directed by dance educator Michael Montoya who interviewed dancers about their experience within the industry.

Montoya researched the film’s topics of gender and sexual identity stemming from his own personal experiences. As a transgender dancer, Montoya has performed in both male and female presenting roles. Today, his style lends itself to exploring and teaching masculine, feminine and nonbinary aspects of dance and movement. In the film, Montoya and LGBTQ+ dancers discuss the expectations and rules of the industry regarding their own identities and the subsequent effect of that.

Following the film, Montoya will be part of the panel that includes Lily Weiss (Dallas Arts District), Charles Santos (TITAS/DANCE UNBOUND), Danielle Georgiou (Dallas College), Cole Vernon (Bruce Wood Dance) and Lori Soderbergh, executive director of Over the Bridge Arts.

The night begins with a reception at 6:30 p.m. and Out From the Wings screening at 7 p.m. followed by the panel discussion at the LCC. Admission is $5 and can be ordered here or purchased at the door. For 18 and older only.

Watch the trailer below: