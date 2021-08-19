In a press release Thursday, the LGBTQ arts nonprofit Arttitude announced that it was the recipient of the Creativity and Free Expression grant through the Ford Foundation which will continue its mission of equality through the arts.

The Ford Foundation grant will aid in achieving the organization’s goal of acquiring much-needed office space as well as space for artists in its different programs to present their work, share ideas and collaborate on projects.

“Arttitude’s programming and services address inequality by creating and supporting spaces for the representation of a wide variety of experiences, histories, and identities,” cofounder Jerome Larez said in the press release. “We do this in multiple ways. The first is the significant role we play in providing paid platforms for artists from diverse backgrounds that also identify as LGBTQ+. Our programs address existing inequalities in the art world, as well as create space for historically marginalized artists to explore issues of identity, community, and culture from their unique perspectives. The grant from the Ford Foundation comes at a critical time for Arttitude, as we begin to slowly open our spaces for artists and the community to experience art again and together.”

Founded in 2016, Arttitude creates and support platforms for LGBTQ+ individuals since its founding and aims to move into a more consistent show and exhibition spaces and hire staff to curate exhibitions and develop existing programs.

