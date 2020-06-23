Queens Jaida Essence Hall and Yvie Oddly will star in Pride Castle, streaming live on Saturday. Trans activist Candis Cayne hosts with special performances by RuPaul’s Drag Race faves Heidi N Closet, Raja, Naomi Smalls, Kim Chi and Plastique. Net proceeds from Werq the World: Pride Castle ticket sales and 100 percent of viewer tips and donations will be donated to the National Black Justice Coalition, an organization dedicated to empowering the black LGBT+ community.

Pre-sale tickets are available for a limited time at $9.99 from VossEvents.com; it starts at 7 p.m. Central on June 27. The event will also be restreamable for 48 hours after the live event.

— Arnold Wayne Jones