Zolita delivers an amazing sapphic performance

MELISSA WHITLER | NBCU Fellow

Melissa@DallasVoice.com

It was a sapphic celebration on Monday night, Sept. 16, as Zolita brought her Queen of Hearts Tour to Dallas’ House of Blues. The crowded venue was filled with people of all ages, many rocking glitter and cowboy hats.

To start off the night, Meg Smith warmed up the audience. The 24-year-old musician came out in a sparkly pink two-piece fit, adorned with angel wings, a halo and lots of body glitter. While Smith is based in New York, her parents spent three years living in McKinney, so after her first song “Poltergeist” she gave the North Texas town a shout out.

The bisexual singer expressed the misery of dating, sharing with the crowd the story of her ex who faked his British accent. Her song “Cupid’s on Cocaine” expressed her feeling that if Cupid does really exist, he must be doing drugs based on how poorly her love life is going.

Smith connected with the crowd over the mutual heartbreak of friend break-ups, and finished off her set with the pop tune “Jesus Christ in a Mini Skirt.” And, as she left the stage, the audience was hyped up for the main performance.

The headliner

Zolita’s set was styled as a queen of hearts pageant, with the singer and her two backup dancers competing for the crown. The contestants came on stage wearing glittery outfits and beauty pageant sashes. One dancer, Symone, was dubbed Miss Pussy Princess and the other, Sierra, was Miss Munch Master, while Zolita herself was Miss Lesbian Supreme.

The first part of the concert was all excitement, as the trio danced along to hits like “Queen of Hearts,” and “20 Questions.” Then, as she took out her guitar, Zolita talked with the crowd about performing songs about past relationships. She shared that it doesn’t make her sad, as the songs are still hers no matter who they’re about, and, she said, “I think love is beautiful no matter what happens, even if it ends.”

Then after a costume change, Zolita burst back onto the stage in sparkly red chaps with matching gloves and top. She sang the hit “Single in September” letting the crowd know this was the first time she had performed the song in September while actually being single.

Then things got more country as she adorned a sparkly red cowboy hat to sing a cover of Shania Twain’s “That Don’t Impress Me Much” and “Small Town Scandal.”

Zolita then headed off stage for another costume change, leaving Symone and Sierra in charge. The two dancers then conducted the sash contest, reading out different sashes worn by members of the audience and choosing the top two.

First place went to “Miss Honkeytonk Badonkadonk,” while second place went to a pair wearing matching “Miss Labia Majora” and “Miss Labia Minora.” These fans won a backstage meet-and-greet with Zolita after the show.

The singer’s final outfit of the show was a blindingly reflective pink dress, and the big winner of the Queen of Hearts pageant was announced to be Miss Lesbian Supreme herself. Everyone celebrated her win with the anthem “All Girls Go to Heaven.”

Zolita finished off the night with an encore of “Bye, Bye Baby” and, arguably her most well-known hit, “Somebody I F*cked Once.”

Overall it was an impressive performance and a wonderfully gay night. n