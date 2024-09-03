Pentatonix’s holiday tradition returns with the group’s Hallelujah! It’s A Christmas Tour. The three-time GRAMMY® Award-winning and Daytime EMMY Award-nominated quintet will return to the road to celebrate this year’s holiday season. The tour, which was announced on Tuesday, kicks off on November 14 in Connecticut. The North American tour will include the group’s first headlining holiday show at New York’s Madison Square Garden. The tour concludes on Sunday, Dec. 22 in Dallas at American Airlines Center.

Last winter, Pentatonix unveiled The Greatest Christmas Hits, its 12th album overall and seventh holiday collection. It featured 23 of the a cappella group’s top holiday songs and eight brand new tracks, including a holiday original, “Please Santa Please.” The album spent 10 weeks on Billboard’s Holiday Albums chart.

General on-sale for the tour begins this Friday, Sept. 6 at 10 a.m. local time.

Before its final date, the North Texas born group will also headline Dickies Arena in Fort Worth on Saturday, Dec. 21.

Pentatonix VIP packages will offer exclusive benefits, including best-in-house seats, a Q&A and mini performance with the band, exclusive autographed merch and access to the pre-show Warm Wishes Winter Lounge.

Concert calendar

Sept. 11: Childish Gambino, Willow at American Airlines Center.

Sept. 11: Green Day, The Smashing Pumpkins at Globe Life Field.

Sept. 13 and 14: Mitski, Arlo Parks at Texas Trust CU Theatre At Grand Prairie.

Sept. 16: Zolita at the Cambridge Room in the House of Blues.

Sept. 17: Nicki Minaj at American Airlines Center.

Sept. 21: Niki, Allison Ponthier at The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory.

Sept. 22: Omar Apollo, Malcolm Todd at the Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory.

Oct. 7: Orville Peck, Nikki Lane at House of Blues.

Oct. 9: Troye Sivan, Charli XCX with Shygirl at American Airlines Center.

Oct. 11: Kehlani, Flo, Anycia at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Oct. 12: Meghan Trainor, Paul Russell at The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory.

Oct. 17: Kaytranada at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory.

Oct 26: Judas Priest at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory.

Nov. 2: Morrissey at the Music Hall at Fair Park.

Nov. 6: P!NK, Sheryl Crow at Globe Life Field.

Nov. 7: Bob the Drag Queen at the Majestic Theatre.

Nov. 9: Rainbow Kitten Surprise at the Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory.

Nov. 12: Cyndi Lauper at at American Airlines Center.

Nov. 16: Matteo Lane at Majestic Theatre.

Nov. 17: Shakira at American Airlines Center.

Nov. 20: The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show at Majestic Theatre.

Nov. 21: Mariah Carey at American Airlines Center.

Nov. 21-23: Margaret Cho at Improv.

Nov. 22 and 23: Kacey Musgraves, Lord Huron at American Airlines Center.

Dec. 6: Justin Timberlake at American Airlines Center.

Feb. 22: Bohemian Queen – A tribute to Queen at Arlington Music Hall.

March 25: Actors, Lorelei K at Club Dada.

April 29: Michael Feinstein at the Winspear.

– Rich Lopez