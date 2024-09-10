Queer Music News is a smattering of what’s going on in music by LGBTQ artists and the artists we love.

Here’s a wrap-up of music we’ve received in recent days for your new music Monday.

Hear Zolita’s new single ahead of her upcoming Dallas show

OK, actually this dropped in late August but the timing is right to hear it now. Zolita will headline the House of Blues on Sept. 16. The queer pop princess dropped the new track “Hypocrite”which follows her spring album release Queen of Hearts. Quite a year for the sapphic singer who kicks off her new tour on Friday in New York before her show on Monday in Dallas.

Add this track to your break-up playlist as she sings about the residual effects of a breakup and hooking up with new ladies. We hear you, Zolita!

Click here for tickets to Zolita’s HOB concert.

Listen to “Hypocrite” below:

Billy Porter releases Black Mona Lisa Vol. 2: The Cookout Sessions

Tony and Emmy winner Billy Porter hasdropped the follow-up to his 2023 full length album Black Mona Lisa — or perhaps more of an accompaniment to the album. In Vol. 2, he gives homage to the music of the ’70s.

The single “Not Today” sounds as if it could’ve been written for a classic seventies Blaxploitation flick. Between the horns and sly disco bounce, it exists somewhere between The Paradise Garage and Motown—entirely in Billy’s own incomparable world.

He leans further into the seventies sound in his yearn for unconditional love on the Peter Zizzo penned “Skin Deep.”

And he taps queer bounce artist Big Freedia for the new rendition of his signature Black Mona Lisa.

“I love Big Freedia – The Queen of Bounce! She’s been knocking down the doors for a while now and the idea of having two mainstream artists comfortable in their intersectionality as both Black and queer coming together on this afro-tinged remix by my friend Lofey is monumental,” Porter said in the press release. “If you didn’t know I was blackety-black by now, Big Freedia will let you know!”

Listen to “Black Mona Lisa” with Big Freedia below:

Kehlani collabs with Lucky Daye on new track

Multi-Platinum singer-songwriter Kehlani unveiled the new single, “When He’s Not There” last month with Lucky Daye. The track is found on the queer artist’s new mixtape, While We Wait 2.

Kehlani recently kicked off her Crash World Tour which heads to Dallas on Oct. 11 at the Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory. Tickets are available now.

Listen to the song below:

–Rich Lopez