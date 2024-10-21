Queer Music News is a smattering of what’s going on in music by LGBTQ artists and the artists we love.

Here’s a wrap-up of music we’ve received in recent days for your new music Monday.

Kylie Minogue released the new album Tension II

On Friday, Kylie dropped a slew of new songs on her latest album. The sequel to her album Tension, Minogue brings a collectionof 13 tracks including the lead single “Lights Camera Action” and collabs with Orville Peck, Tove Lo and Sia.

Last month, she announced her Tension Tour 2025, but Dallas (so far) is not on her itinerary. She will play Austin’s Moody Center on April 17.

Listen to “Lights Camera Action” below:

ROSÉ teams with Bruno Mars for new single and video “APT.”

Before her first album release in December, Blackpink breakout ROSÉ dropped the lead single “APT.” featuring Bruno Mars who also produced the track with Cirkut, Omer Fedi and Rogét Chahayed. Her first studio album rosie is set for release on Dec. 6.

“‘APT.’ is actually my favorite Korean drinking game that I play with my friends back home. It’s so simple, puts a smile on your face, and breaks the ice at any party,” the singer said in the song announcement. “One night in the studio I taught my crew how to play the game. Everyone was fascinated, especially when I started the chant, so we played around with it and I said we should make a song out of it… and after Bruno joined the track, the rest became history!”

Watch the video below:

Queer artist Omar Rudberg drops new EP

Swedish pop singer Omar Rudberg has released his EP Every Night Fantasy via Atlantic Records along with a tour including U.S. dates.

From publicity:

Every Night Fantasy is a journey through the trials of love, self-doubt, triumphs, and personal growth. With elements of 80s-inspired grooves, contemporary pop productions, and timeless piano arrangements, Omar creates a dynamic experience. Among the new tracks is a Spanish version of ”Red Light”—a tribute to Omar’s Venezuelan roots and a reflection of his global ambitions.

Watch the video for “Girlfriend” from the EP below:

Queer singer-songwriter Matty Frank released Dooda EP

Dooda is the latest album from Matty Frank. Formerly based in NYC, Matty Frank recently relocated to Durham, North Carolina. His music mixes his passion for storytelling and nature into his pop-folk sounds. Dooda was released in September with the single “Moth” leading the album.

He said this about Dooda on Instagram.

“I worked to make these songs really build, reference, and speak to each other, and I’m excited to hear what details yall can pick out and where these songs take you,” the singer posted. “It’s reflective, questioning, environmentalist music at heart; I hope it helps you navigate the damage we’ve done, but also how we can live with that, improve the world we have left, and still enjoy the wonder of flowers, trees, bugs, water, and such.”

See the video for the single “Moth” below:

–Rich Lopez