Queer Music News is a smattering of what’s going on in music by LGBTQ artists and the artists we love.

Here’s a wrap-up of music we’ve received in recent days for your new music Monday.

Kiesza releases video for “The Mysterious Disappearance of Etta Place”

On Friday, the famously queer-ally singer released the visuals for her latest single. The song precedes Kiezsa’s upcoming music project Dancing and Crying: Vol. 1 coming out on May 24.

Watch the video below:

Jake Trevor’s song “Boyfriend” is a “NSFW, gay-sex-positive, electropop heater”

NYC electropop artist Jake Trevor releases his explicit new single “Boyfriend” on Friday. According to his publicity, the song “conjures images of shirtless men writhing in steamy, dark back rooms or clandestine raves.” Now release the video already!

“Gay sex was a forbidden topic until recently,” Trevor said in a press release. “So much so, that it used to be thought of as a mental illness. It was something that you were supposed to feel shame about, even when it feels so right on the inside. I want to normalize homosexuality. I wanted to make a vulgar and shameless song that felt equally fun and unsafe to listen to. I’m not telling people to cheat, but I wanted the song to feel shocking.”

His eponymous EP will be out May 24. Listen to “Boyfriend” below:

Oscar-nominated actor Kate Hudson enters her pop star era with “Talk About Love”

Actor Kate Hudson previews her debut album with this dance-pop single and video. Her first record, Glorious, is set to drop on May 17.

“I wanted something that was sexy and delicious, vulnerable and strong, willing and fearless – and especially gloriously in love with the way life takes you on this journey if you’ll just show up and be open. I wanted songs that could reach across all that, and that is a lot to cover,” she said in a press release.

Watch the video for “Talk About Love” below:

Lesbian singer songwriter Stephanie Sammons about to premiere new full-length album

People in Dallas may know the name by her financial planning firm that gives focus to the LGBTQ community. Then she has an audience for her music. With two EPs under her belt already, Sammons will release her first full-length album, Time and Evolution, on May 3.

She was recently named a Kerrville Folk Festival New Folk Finalist appearing at the festival on May 26. In June, she’ll host an album-release party at Opening Bell Coffee in South Side. Stay tuned for our profile on the singer before the show.

Listen to her track “Billboard Sign” from the album below:

QMN Concert Calendar:

May 3: Bad Bunny at American Airlines Center.

May 4: Randy Rainbow at the Majestic Theatre.

May 11: Black Tie Dynasty, Lorelei K at Tulips FTW.

May 11: Nicki Minaj at American Airlines Center.

May 18: Anything Box at Three Links Deep Ellum.

May 31: Maggie Rogers, The Japanese House at The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory.

June 4: Justin Timberlake at Dickies Arena.

June 7: Vampire Weekend at The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory.

June 11: Megan Thee Stallion at American Airlines Center.

June 14: Alanis Morrissette at Dos Equis Pavilion.

June 29: Ty Herndon at The Texas Theater (Waxahatchie).

July 3: Sarah McLachlan, Feist at The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory.

July 6: Jennifer Lopez at American Airlines Center.

July 11: Ben Platt at Texas Trust CU Theatre.

July 14: New Kids On The Block, Paula Abdul at Dos Equis Pavilion.

July 20: The Polyphonic Spree at Tulips FTW.

July 21: Missy Elliott at Dickies Arena.

July 25: Janet Jackson at Dickies Arena.

Aug. 21: Barry Manilow at Dickies Arena.

Sept. 11: Green Day, The Smashing Pumpkins at Globe Life Field.

Oct. 9: Troye Sivan, Charli XCX at American Airlines Center.

Nov. 6: P!NK at Globe Life Field.

Nov 17: Shakira at American Airlines Center.

Nov. 22: Kacey Musgraves at American Airlines Center.

Dec. 6: Justin Timberlake at American Airlines Center.

– Rich Lopez