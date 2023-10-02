Queer Music News is a smattering of what’s going on in music by LGBTQ artists and the artists we love.

Local queer artist Laahlo hosts screening party for new video

Dallas-based singer Laahlo released his single “Low for Me” back in summer. Over the weekend, the independent singer made the next stride for his song. On Friday, he debuted the vsiuals at his video watch party at Havana Lounge.

For the music video I wanted something simple and energetic, perfect for club/bar play. I shot the video at Heights District [in] Dallas and Eddie Munoz was the director of photography,” Laahlo said in an email to Dallas Voice.

Starting with some vintage home video presumably of the singer as a child, it the video does morph into club-ready visuals set to electronica beats while he also serves up vaquero vibes in his style. His lewk in the video has some legacy as well.

According to the singer, “In the video, I was wearing a cowboy hat which belonged to the legendary Selena Quintanilla-Perez. Long story short, my half-sister’s cousin went to one of her shows back in the day and caught it when she threw it to the audience. My sister passed it down to my dad and the next thing you know, I’m wearing it in the music video for ‘Low for Me.’ I like to imagine her spirit was giving me all those good vibes.”

There’s a full circle thing happening here. Laahlo had been singing since he was 10 years old and performed at the State Fair as well as throughout the city. As a youth singer performing all styles of Latin music around the state, he shared the stage with the Kumbia Kings which was founded by Selena’s brother Abraham Isaac “A.B.” Quintanilla III. Thus, Laahlo ended up meeting the parents of the famous siblings.

“I was fortunate enough to meet Mr. and Mrs. Quintanilla a couple times, since we shared the same stage as the Kumbia Kings at some shows. I’ll never forget when Mr. Quintanilla told my dad ‘Your kids remind me so much of my kids when they started,'” Laahlo told DV.

The former Booker T. Washington student and his sister performed mariachi, cumbia and Tejano music as young adults before he moved into the Latin pop realm. Today, he’s stepped away from traditional Latin sounds and Laahlo has ventured into EDM and pop sensibilities.

Watch “Low for Me” below:

Concert Calendar

Friday: Måneskin at The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory.

Saturday: Jim Brickman at the Wyly Theatre.

Monday: Janelle Monáe at The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory.

Monday: Ali Sethi at House of Blues.

Oct. 13: Shania Twain at Dickies Arena.

Oct. 15: Kesha, Jake Wesley Rogers at The Factory in Deep Ellum.

Oct. 19: Peter Gabriel at American Airlines Center.

Oct. 19: Gordy’s HWY30 Music Fest: Texas Edition featuring The Brothers Osborne at Texas Motor Speedway.

Oct. 28: Adore Delano at Trees.

Oct. 29: Speedy Ortiz at Andy’s Bar.

Nov. 2 and 3: Queen + Adam Lambert at American Airlines Center.

Nov. 12: The Japanese House at Granada Theater.

Nov. 13: Kim Petras at South Side Ballroom.

Nov. 15: Brittany Howard at The Factory In Deep Ellum.

Nov. 17: Ricky Martin, Enrique Iglesias and Pitbull at American Airlines Center.

Dec. 3: Liz Phair and Blondshell at Majestic Theatre.

Dec. 10: Yvie Oddly at Trees.

Dec. 20: Pentatonix at Dickies Arena.

–Rich Lopez