Dallas Purple Party 2022 weekend will officially be underway beginning with Thursday night’s opening party. We previewed the event that spans across the next five days chatting with Purple Foundation president Blake Baker. There he discussed the party’s comeback after COVID and how the event provides funds for area nonprofits. Read about it here
But first, Baker did mention another need the Foundation and the event could use — volunteers.
“We do really need volunteers to help,” he said. “We still have lots of shifts to cover.”
So if you have time to lend a hand and be part of the festivities, click on the link to see the schedule of volunteer opportunities available.
Now, it’s time to party. Here is the schedule for Purple Party 2022: The Next Chapter that features some new elements this time around:
Thursday
- Welcome Center open
2-8 p.m. at
- ROAR kickoff party with Deanne, Jayme Boozer
9 p.m. at Sue Ellen’s.
Friday
- Welcome Center open
Noon-8 p.m. at
- RISE pool party with Joe Ross.
1 p.m. at
- PUMP welcome party with Jamey Boozer
6 p.m. at
- IGNITE opening party with Alex Acosta and Rue D
9 p.m. at Station 4.
Saturday
- Royalty Drag Brunch featuring Liquor Mini, Shasta Montana, Bleach, Vinna Rouge and Layla LaRue
11 a.m. at
- SHINE day party with Roland Belmares and Tristan Jaxx
1-7 p.m. at Gilley’s.
- The Purple Party main event with Danny Verde, Joe Bauthreaux and Nick Stracener
10 p.m. at Gilley’s Dallas.
Sunday
- AFTERMATH afterhours with Drew G
5-9 a.m. at The Space.
- REVIVAL tea dance with Dan Slater and Toon
4 p-10 p.m. at The Factory in Deep Ellum.
- GLOW closing party with DJ Aron and Drew G
10 p.m.-5 a.m. at the Music Hall at Gilley’s.
Monday
- AFTERGLOW afterhours with Kidd Madonny
5-9 a.m. at The Space.
