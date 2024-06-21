Members of the Pegasus Contemporary Ballet company (Photography by Pegasus Season)

Choreographer Thang Dao brings his personal story in dance to ‘Synergy’

RICH LOPEZ | Staff writer

rich@dallasvoice.com

Choreographer Thang Dao will premiere his new piece “7 Percussive Thoughts in a Melody’’ this week which was commissioned by Pegasus Contemporary Ballet. The piece is part of PCB’s second annual Synergy which happens June 21 and 22 at Moody Performance Hall. But that Dao’s piece will also premiere during Pride month is a bonus for the New York-based gay choreographer.

“It’s an exploration of rhythm identity and in a way a metaphor,” he said by phone from Barcelona. “This is a deeply personal piece as it reflects myself as a gay, Asian choreographer. The title speaks to merging distinct elements that work with one another so it’s different facets of my own experience.”

With the piece, he hopes to evoke a visceral response from the audience.

“That’s so rewarding to have this in Dallas. To work with this young company is already hopeful, but I think that for it to happen during Pride where it is celebrated in the open is a testament to how far we have come and still going,” he said.

Dao works as a freelance choreographer and educator. He received his formal dance education from the Juilliard School and Boston Conservatory. Among the companies he’s choreographed for includes Ballet Austin, Ailey II, BalletX, Philadanco, Taiwan National University of the Arts, Jacob’s Pillow, Missouri Contemporary Ballet and the Boston Conservatory.

Pegasus Contemporary Ballet is Dallas’ only contemporary ballet company that also performs with live music accompaniment.

For Synergy, Dao has collaborated with percussionist and producer, Christopher ‘Chill’ Hill. After Dao had connected with PCB founder and artistic director Diana Crowder for this show, she offered him a list of Dallas musicians to work with. When he heard Hill’s piece “Knock Knock,” Dao simply knew.

“I thought that this composer had such an interesting blend of sounds,” he said. “He has this mix of jazz, hip-hop and electronica that created this perfect auditory landscape. I’m so thrilled to be collaborating with an exceptionally talented musician.”

Hill had to write the music while Dao’s ideas percolated for the piece. For Dao, the combination of the music and the dancers and his own craft all came together rather smoothly.

“This energy that’s happened has been so important. Chill [Hill’s nickname] has made this beautiful soundscape for the dancers to play in, and I find them really open and inspirational. They’ve been helping me extract movements and ideas for this. The first time we met, we finished one section and that’s quite a feat for me,” he said.

This marks the second year for PCB’s Synergy where three pieces feature collaborations between choreographer and musician. The other musicians performing include Grammy Award-winning jazz violinist Scott Tixier and techno composer and producer Declan James. Guest choreographer artists include Dallas Black Dance Theatre’s Daniel Palladino and freelance artist Michelle Thompson.

“Synergy achieved tremendous success last season, we knew this was something that had to be brought back,” Crowder said in a press release. “We hope the audience takes away an appreciation for the creativity and collaboration that occurs as a result of artistic partnerships. Synergy exists to expose audiences to new art forms and genres through an accessible, engaging performance that highlights the vibrancy achieved when different artistic mediums collide in a new way.”

For tickets, visit PegasusBallet.org.