Prism Health North Texas recently announced that Javier Vallejo has joined the organization as its new chief financial officer. Vallejo was selected from more than 40 applicants under a national search conducted by Milburn Partners, Inc., according to a press release from Prism, and is “a seasoned accountant with more than nine years of specialized health care experience,” including healthcare management, audit and attestation, tax preparation, consulting, outsourcing and other compliance services for a range of healthcare entities.

Originally from Waco, Vallejo received his B.B.A. in accounting from the Texas Tech University Rawls College of Business, a master’s degree in healthcare administration from the Texas Tech Health Science Center and a master’s degree in legal studies – healthcare law from the University of Oklahoma School of Law. He is currently pursuing a doctorate in healthcare administration from the Medical University of South Carolina.

Vallejo holds several professional certifications, including certified revenue cycle representative, and he is a member of both the American College of Healthcare Executives and the Hospital Financial Management Association.

Vallejo’s last role was serving as the chief financial officer of Deaf Smith County Hospital District/Hereford Regional Medical Center where he oversaw both a rural hospital and outpatient health center with an average patient service revenue of $50 million. His most accomplishments there included optimization of the facility’s revenue cycle, successful negotiations with third party insurers and improved relationships with state and federal funders.

Before that, Vallejo was with CliftonLarsonAllen, LLP and Durbin & Company, LLC, as a healthcare auditor and senior accountant.

Prism Health North Texas CEO Dr. John Carlo said, “Javier [is] joining us at an absolutely critical time in our organization’s growth and development of financial stability. His enthusiasm, ability to work well with others, and experience will be incredible additions to our team.”

— Tammye Nash