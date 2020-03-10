In honor of National Women and Girls HIV/AIDS Awareness, Prism Health North Texas, in collaboration with MAC Cosmetics, is offering mini-makeovers from 5-8 p.m. today (Tuesday, March 10) PHNTX Empowerment Center, 3910 Gaston Avenue, Ste. 125.

“The event will feature professional mini makeovers to celebrate attendees’ individuality and beauty and to enhance self-esteem,” according to a press statement from PHNT. “Refreshments will be provided, and onsite HIV testing will be available. Any individual who identifies as a woman is welcome and encouraged to attend.”

PHNT is the largest local nonprofit organization providing care to those living with HIV/AIDS in North Texas. Its services include state of the art HIV medical care, case management, prevention services including free testing, treatment, counseling, research, medication assistance and substance abuse/mental health counseling.