Prism Health North Texas (PHNTX) will crown the 19th Miss LifeWalk at the annual Miss LifeWalk pageant on Sunday, Oct. 13 at Station 4. The event will be hosted by former titleholders Bea Dazzle and Betty SiSonnet. The newly crowned queen will become an ambassador for PHNTX promoting safe sex, STI testing, HIV status and PrEP awareness

This is the 20th anniversary of the pageant, founded as a counterpart to LifeWalk which has raised millions of dollars since 1991. While this is the 20th anniversary of the first pageant, the 19th queen will be crowned due to postponed pageants in 2020 and 2021 because of COVID.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Miss LifeWalk pageant, which has become a cornerstone of annual LifeWalk fundraising efforts,” Kim Burgan, Chief Marketing and Development Officer for Prism Health North Texas said in Thursday’s press release. “This milestone reflects both our ongoing commitment to supporting equitable health access in North Texas and the vibrant spirit of our community.”

The pageant is a standalone fundraiser for PHNTX’s mission to promote the health equity of North Texas communities through education, prevention, research and affirming personalized care.

Miss LifeWalk uses her platform to raise funds and acts as an advocate for North Texans who are uninsured or under-insured, especially those living with HIV.

“I have been raising money for Prism Health North Texas through LifeWalk for more than a decade,” Aunt Marge, Miss LifeWalk 2023 mentioned in the release. “Winning Miss LifeWalk has meant the world to me as it has afforded me the opportunity to share love, laughter, and joy while supporting out community and the great mission of PHNTX!”

The winner of the Miss LifeWalk 2024 competition will receive a $1,000 cash prize. The first runner up will receive a $500 prize, and the second runner up will receive a $250 prize. Winners of the Miss Congeniality and Best Talent crowns will receive $50 each.

To learn more about PHNTX or purchase tickets to the pageant, click here.

–From staff reports