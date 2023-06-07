Dallas Pride announced the organizations that have taken home a prize for their entry in the Alan Ross Texas Freedom Parade, which took place in Fair Park in Dallas June 4.

Winners were chosen from among the 140 parade entries. The categories and winners are:

Best Performance: Oaklawn Band

Best Walking: Cathedral of Hope

Best Costumes: Amazon

Best Social Commentary: Match

Best For-Profit: Michaels

Best Non-Profit: TGRA

Best Overall: T-Mobile

Best Interpretation of Parade Theme: City of Dallas

“Dallas Pride congratulates these organizations and thanks them for their continued support of our LGBTQ+ community,” said Frank Holland, president of Dallas Pride. “We also want to thank all parade participants and the spectators who came out to celebrate and uplift each other. It was a special day to mark a special anniversary in our organization’s history and growth.”

— David Taffet