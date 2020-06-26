Dallas Voice announced today (Friday, June 26) that pop stars Paula Abdul and Debbie Gibson will both be making special appearances in the Dallas Voice Pride Party Online, presented by The HELP Center for LGBT Health and Wellness and hosted by the ever-vivacious Cassie Nova. The show begins at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 28, on Facebook, YouTube and DallasVoice.com.

Abdul and Gibson join actor and queer icon Leslie Jordan, Queer Eye for the Straight Guy OG and RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Carson Kressley, Grammy-winning comedian Lisa Lampanelli, and North Texas homegirls and drag icons Alyssa Edwards and Shangela, along with a host of other national and local celebrities and performers.

Don’t miss it!

— Tammye Nash