RICH LOPEZ | Contributing Writer

RichLopezWrites@gmail.com

Pride came to the Hill Country on Saturday, June 26, when New Braunfels hosted its first NBTX Pride party.

Held in Landa Park, the event was a promenade of rainbow flags and outfits, information booths, runway contests and drag performances by Tequelia Rose, Veronica Valentine, Mars, May Magdalene and Chitah Daniel Kennedy, who also emceed the event.

Among the afternoon’s highlights were a surprise wedding ceremony, drag queen story time and a runway of families and parents in support of their LGBTQ children or vice versa.

The event was hosted by Riverside Pride and was followed by an afterparty at Villa at Gruene and a Pride Brunch at Ski Ranch.