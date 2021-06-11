They say a picture is worth a thousand words, and when it comes to the Dallas Pride celebration last weekend in The Coliseum at Fair Park, these photos say it all.

Dallas Pride staged two nights of entertainment at The Coliseum, and on Saturday night, Dallas Voice photographer Kat Haygood was there to catch all the action.

Look for more Pride photos in this issue of Dallas Voice (Pride in Pictures, and Pride weekend on the Cedar Springs Strip and at City Tavern downtown in Scene, and throughout the weeks to come.

Happy Pride Month, everyone!