Pride in Dallas, the new organization formed to hold a Pride celebration and parade in September in Oak Lawn, will host an informational town hall Thursday, July 14, from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Rose Room inside S4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road.

Board Secretary Tracy Nanthavongsa said organizers will “introduce our team, present our plans and progress and answer questions that our constituents may have. Our goal is to truly make this a community-driven Pride event, and our ears are open to all feedback.”

In addition to Nanthavongsa, the Pride in Dallas board includes James Ware as president, Sameer Paroo as vice president, Andrew Vargas as treasurer, Donnesh Amrollah as marketing and creative director, Sage Thomas as media and community services director, Eddie Bridges as volunteer services director and Haley Ablon as a board member. The group’s goal is to revive Dallas’ tradition of holding a Pride celebration and parade each September in the Gayborhood, raising funds from the community to cover the costs.

The group has established a GoFundMe page toward that end, and as of this morning, that effort had raised $4,865 toward its $50,000 goal. Participating bars in the Gayborhood have agreed to match donations up to $15,500 each.

For this first year, Pride in Dallas is planning to hold a weeklong “celebration of love,” starting Monday, Sept. 12, with the main event set for Sunday, Sept. 18.

Check out the Pride in Dallas website for more information.

— Tammye Nash