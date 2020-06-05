It’s Pride Month once again, but this year, instead of festivals and parades, we are learning to celebrate in the age of COVID-19. Some celebrations have been postponed; some are going virtual. And some, sadly enough, have been cancelled altogether for this year.

Here’s a list of the latest news on Pride events around Texas, so that you can plan to celebrate safely.

North Texas

• Dallas Pride

In 2019, Dallas Miller Lite Music Festival and the Alan Ross Texas Freedom Parade were moved from the traditional September date to the first week in June, and from the Cedar Springs/Oak Lawn gayborhood to Fair Park.

This year, because of the COVID-19 epidemic, both the festival and parade were initially delayed until July 25-26 at Fair Park, the last weekend available before the State Fair of Texas begins setting up in Fair Park. But as the COVID-19 infections continued to mount and the epidemic claimed an increasing number of lives, organizers decided to take the party to cyberspace with a virtual Dallas Pride. Virtual Dallas Pride will take place on July 26, and details are still being hammered out.

DallasPride.org

• Dallas Southern Pride

Dallas Southern Pride, one of the largest annual Black Pride celebrations in the country, is usually held from the end of September into the first of October, and includes the Ball/House and Pageant Communities Conference, the Miss Dallas Southern Pride Pageant, Dallas’ signature Black Gay Pride circuit party, workshops, a picnic and more. The organization also sponsors as Juneteenth Celebration each June.

This year, however, both the Juneteenth and Black Pride events have been cancelled due to concerns over COVID-19.

DallasSouthernPride.com

• Denton Pride Fest 2020

The Denton Pride Fest has also been moved this year to the fall. The annual celebratiom combines exhibitors, entertainers and activities and attracts visitors, local residents and families, corporate sponsors, community leaders and local business owners.

This year the festival takes place Sept. 12, from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. at the North Texas Fair Grounds, 2217 N. Carroll Blvd. in Denton.

DentonPride.com

• North Texas Pride

Usually held in mid-June North Texas Pride this year has been rescheduled to take place at Saigling House in Haggard Park, 902 E. 16th Street in Plano, from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Sept. 13. Vendor and volunteer information is available online.

This is the 10th annual Pride festival held in Collin County featuring sponsor and vendor booths, food and beverages, giveaways, donations to a partnering non-profit and adult and kid activities, bands, DJ, dancing and a ton of entertainment for all ages.

The festival is the once-a-year fundraiser supporting the vision of a permanent location to be used by various organizations for events, meetings, education and a central resource center for communities north of I-635.

NorthTexasPride.com

• Tarrant County Pride

The Tarrant County Pride festivities have taken place every fall, at the first of October, for more than 35 years, beginning with a picnic, then growing to include a parade and eventually a festival. So far, organizers have announced no changes, delays or cancellations.

TCGPWA.org

• Texas LatinX Pride Fest

Texas LatinX Pride traditionally celebrates Pride and Hispanic Heritage Month each October with a music festival in Reverchon Park. Due to the uncertainties of the COVID-19 pandemic, Texas LatinX Pride Fest has been postponed until 2021.

Facebook.com/TexasLatinoPride

The other Big 3

• Austin Pride

The 30th Austin Pride is scheduled for Aug. 15. Last year, 400,000 people attended, making it the second largest Pride in Texas.

The festival takes place from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. at Fiesta Gardens, 2101 Jesse Segovia St., east of downtown along the Colorado River. The parade begins at 8 p.m. leaving from the state Capitol and proceeding down Congress Ave. and through the Warehouse District.

Both the festival and parade are scheduled to proceed live.

AustinPride.org

• Houston Pride

Usually held on the last weekend in June, the Saturday night closest to Stonewall, this year’s Houston Pride has been canceled.

HoustonPride.org

• San Antonio Pride

San Antonio Pride, scheduled for June 27, has gone virtual. Email your two-minute video to parade@pridesanantonio.org by June 6 to be included. Check the website for details

PrideSanAntonio.org

Elsewhere in Texas

• Amarillo

Canceled for 2020

PanhandlePrideInc.org

• Andrews

West Texas Pride is scheduled for June 13, from 4-8 p.m., in Andrews, Texas, about 35 miles north of Odessa. “Spend the day celebrating with fun family-friendly activities for all ages,” according to its Facebook events page.

Facebook.com/events/726959971068380

• Corpus Christi

Pride Corpus Christi was originally planned for the week of May 31-June 7 but was been postponed until October. Dates to be determined.

PrideCorpusChristi.com

• El Paso

Sun City Pride scheduled for June has been canceled.

SunCityPride.org

• Galveston

Pride Galveston, originally planned for June 5-7, has been rescheduled for Sept. 18-20.

Friday: Mr. and Miss Pride Galveston Pageant from 9 p.m.-midnight at Robert’s Lafitte, 25th St. and Ave. Q. Saturday: Beach bash from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at Apffel East Beach, 1923 Boddecker Dr.

White Party from 6 p.m.-1a.m. at 23rd Street Station. No cover. Sunday: Pool Party at Robert LaFitte’s.

PrideGalveston.com

• Laredo

Laredo Pride has no information on this year’s Pride celebration on its website.

LaredoPride.com

• Lubbock

Canceled.

Facebook.com/LubbockPRIDE

• McAllen

Pride in the Park will be held virtually highlighting local businesses. Education workshops, drag shows movie nights and more will be held online throughout the month of June.

Facebook.com/PRIDEINTHEPARKRGV

• New Braunfels

The second Pride New Braunfels takes place at Landa Park Dance slab from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, June 13. The family-friendly event has activities for kiddos, live music and food trucks.

Facebook.com/events/766480480520501/

• San Marcos

SMTX Pride parade and festival is Sept. 12.

SMTX.org

• South Padre Island

Spring Splash originally set scheduled for April has been rescheduled for Aug. 20-23.

Splash is a four-day celebration on the beach of South Padre Island, located on the coastal tip of Texas. The event is filled with special artists and guest performances, concerts, pool parties and the only Pride Beach Parade in Texas.

SplashSouthPadre.com

• Tyler

Second annual Pride in the Park takes place on Oct. 4 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. in Lindsey Park, 12257 TX-364 Spur W, Tyler.

TylerAreaGays.com

• Waco

Waco Pride Network presents Out on the Brazos from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Oct. 10 in Brazos Park East, 3516 N. M.L.K. Jr. Blvd, Waco.

More details to follow.

Facebook.com/events/722557004928759