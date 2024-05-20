Organizers of Dallas Pride have announced that ticket sales are now open for the Dallas Pride Music Festival on Saturday, June 1. With performers across multiple stages, the event features an array of artists from drag to the pop-dance headliner CeCe Peniston. Dallas Pride is held at Fair Park.

Along with the festival, the day will feature more than 200 vendors to shop and visit. The Family Pride Zone, an area designed for families, will feature several bounce houses, face painting, entertainment for the kids and the Pride Train ride in the Automobile Building at Fair Park.

The festival also includes Teen Pride for LGBTQ youth ages and their friends to enjoy the festival and other age-appropriate activities. Local animal rescue groups will be onsite for with potential pets available for adoption.

The Dallas Pride Music Festival roster is as follows:

Festival headliners include pop singer Jordy (“Can U Host?”), Loren Allred (“Never Enough” from The Greatest Showman), bounce artist Ha Sizzle “Getcha Sum”) and dance club diva CeCe Peniston (“Finally,” “We Got a Love Thang”).

Drag Race queens Aquaria and Morphine joins the lineup along with Dallas-based artist Lardi B and beats by DJ Sedrick Dayton.

Set times have yet to be announced. The day begins at 11 a.m. with tickets available here.

–Rich Lopez