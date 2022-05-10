On a new website for LGBTQ Catholics, Pope Francis answered several questions by email. The website is called Outreach: An LGBTQ Catholic Resource.

The Pope said God “does not disown any of his children.”

He addressed rejection by the church, saying that the church doesn’t reject people. People in the church reject people, according to the National Catholic Reporter.

The full email exchange between Outreach and the Pope can be found here.

The full analysis by the National Catholic Reporter can be found here.

— David Taffet