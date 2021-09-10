High-end home decor for sale at Thrift Studio benefits Dwell with Dignity

Bargain hunters rejoice: Thrift Studio is now open through Sept. 25 with all the deals. The pop-up shop features donated high-end furniture, housewares and more, all sold at a discount — and it’s done for a good reason. All sales will benefit the Dallas-based nonprofit Dwell with Dignity and its mission of helping families with children in the face of poverty and homelessness.

“Since the pandemic, home has so much more meaning now. For many, the home became a shared school or office, and for those fortunate enough, home has been a safe haven,” said Ashley Sharp, executive director at Dwell with Dignity.

“But for the one in four children living in poverty in Dallas, they may not always have a place to call home. We hope to change that and empower families to break the generational cycle of homeless through transformational design.”

For a shopping experience with something extra, Thrift Studio will feature vignettes curated by designers, showrooms and retailers all showcasing the decor. Among the designers in the show are several local LGBTQ+ designers, including Baron Farha, owner of AF Home Interiors, and Bryan and Mike Yates of Yates Desygn.

“We were thrilled to be asked to participate and immediately said yes! We feel so aligned with the mission of Dwell with Dignity, and it’s a wonderful opportunity to use our design talents to make a difference in the lives of others,” the Yateses said in an email.

The shop also features more than 50 pieces of original art, all donated by local artists. Serving as the 2021 Thrift Studio art chair is Eddie Maestri of Maestri Studio|Gallery.

Deals can be found in the fundraiser’s Thrifty Thursday series that features extended shopping, special happy hours and exclusive discounts. The store will host Happy Hour with Dallasites 101 on Thursday. On Sept. 23, the store celebrates

North Texas Giving Day and encourages shoppers to come in or make a donation.

Since 2011 when the concept began, Thrift Studio has become a signature fundraiser for the Dwell With Dignity as well as for the interior design community. Sales and donations from the pop-up store amount to one-third of Dwell with Dignity’s operation revenue, which allows them to move forward with their mission.

Farha described the experience of participating in the fundraiser as a way to share his enthusiasm with the underline of a good cause: “For me, it allowed me to share my passion and love for design with others. Watching people buy items that you have put together is a great feeling knowing the cause behind it is so incredible and how it will support others,” he mentioned.

“It really is a win-win for everyone involved. Along with having the floor with outstanding colleagues, it gave us all a chance to come together for one common purpose and have fun knowing that a family will thrive in the spaces designed for them.”

Both the Yateses and Farha had tips for anyone going to the Thrift Studio for the first time.

The Yateses advised to look ahead: “Our biggest tip for next year would be to purchase tickets in advance to ensure you get first dibs on the best pieces.”

For more immediate advice, Farha had this to offer: “BE THE FIRST IN LINE! There are always great things available throughout the event, but all the really good items go first.”

For the location and hours of the pop-up, visit ThriftStudio.com.