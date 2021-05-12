Dallas police continue to investigate a hit-and-run fatality that occurred Monday, March 22, on McKinney Avenue in Uptown, and asking anyone with information to contact Det. Gerald Baum with the Vehicle Crimes Unit by email at Gerald.Baum@DallasCityHall.com or by phone at 214-671-0010, referencing case number 048422-2021.

According to reports, off-duty officers were flagged down at about 2:17 a.m. that day regarding an incident in the 2800 block of McKinney in which a motor vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian and then fled the scene.

The suspect vehicle, pictured above, was last seen driving southbound from the scene of the accident.

— Tammye Nash