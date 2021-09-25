Dallas Police are looking for a man described as a “person of interest” in connection with the shooting death early Monday morning, Sept. 20, of 30-year-old Justin Dixon near the intersection of Hall and Reagan streets, just about a block off Cedar Springs Road.

Police said thanks to video from security cameras, provided by residents and businesses in the area, they have focused in on a man who was seen on video breaking into a car nearby before crossing the street and walking in the direction of the Hall/Reagan intersection where Dixon was killed within the time frame of the murder.

The person — seen in a screen cap take from security video provided to police — is described as a light=skinned Black male wearing a black t-shirt, black basketball pants with a gray stripe and black shoes. This is said to match the description of Dixon’s killer given by the man who was injured in the attack.

Community volunteers working with Take Back Oak Lawn spent the days after the shooting canvassing the area, asking residents and businesses to save any video from security cameras that might have clues to the identity of the suspect and to give those videos to police.

Dixon was walking with a friend at about 2:45 or 3 a.m. Monday when he was shot once in the head and his friend was pistol-whipped during what police believe was an attempted robbery. Police identified Dixon as Justin Thompson, but did not identify the injured man. Dixon’s roommate and best friend, Shea Ferrera, explained that Dixon had been previously married and that Thompson was his married name. She said that her friend had reverted to using his own last name after he and husband separated amicably.

Anyone who can identify the person in the video or who has any other information related to Justin Dixon’s murder is asked to contact Dallas Police Detective Scott Sayers by phone at 214-671-3647 or by email at scott.sayers@dallascityhall.com. Reference case number 170550-2021.

Crime Stoppers offers rewards of up to $ 5,000 for information leading to the arrest and prosecution in a felony case. A tipster can call Crime Stoppers at any time at 214-373-TIPS (8477).

— Tammye Nash