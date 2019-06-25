The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s help regarding a sexual assault that occurred about 2:20 a.m. Friday, June 21, near the 2500 block of McKinney Avenue (that’s the block between Fairmount and Routh).

A woman walking in the area was approached by an Hispanic man who forced her to the ground and assaulted her. The woman resisted by screaming and fighting, and the suspect fled north from McKinney Avenue on Routh Street.

The suspect was wearing dark clothing and rubber work-style boots. He was about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighed between 160 and 180 pounds. He had black hair that was combed back.

Police urged everyone in the area to be “alert for any persons within the vicinity … that match this description and appear to be suspicious.” Any such persons should be reported to police, and anyone with information regarding this assault and/or this suspect is asked to call Det. Chris Anderson, at 214-671-3616.