Dallas Police are asking that anyone with any information on the July 31 shooting death of Kevin Li contact Detective Jacob White via phone at 214-283-4825 or via email at jacob.white@dallascityhall.com. Please reference case number 136186-2021.

Officers responding to a shooting call on Lemmon Avenue near the intersection with Oak Lawn at about 2:20 a.m. on July 21 found Li inside his car, suffering from a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire and Rescue responded to the scene and transported Li to an area hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

— Tammye Nash