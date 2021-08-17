Dallas Police have released images taken from surveillance video of the vehicle seen fleeing the scene of the Aug. 7 shooting that left transgender woman CoCo Chanel Wortham, 44, dead.

Wortham is the second trans woman murdered in Dallas this year; police are still searching for suspects in the shooting death of Tiffany Thomas, 38, who was killed early Saturday morning, April 24, at a car wash at 7171 American Way, near Red Bird Mall.

The vehicle, seen in the video screen cap above, next to a stock photo of a similar vehicle, is a silver four-door sedan. It was seen traveling westbound on Marilla Street after Wortham was shot near the homeless encampment in the 500 block of Park Avenue in downtown Dallas. The shooting happened about 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7; Wortham was taken to a local hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

Anyone with information that could help solve this case is asked to contact Detective Frank Serra, by phone at 214-671-4320 or by email at frank.serra@dallascityhall.com. Refer to case number 141396-2021.

— Tammye Nash