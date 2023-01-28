Last night (Friday night, Jan. 27) at the U.S. National figure skating championship, with her solid jumps, amazing speed and skating skills — and other worldly grit — openly bi/pansexual Amber Glenn — Plano’s own — skated away with the bronze medal behind veteran Bradie Tennel (silver) and newbie Isabeau Levito (gold).

Starr Andrews became the first Black skater since 1998 to finish on the podium (4th place, Pewter medal) in the women’s senior event at a U.S. Championships.

Amber has been named to compete at the upcoming 4 Continents Championships (held stateside in Colorado Springs) and the World competition in Saitama, Japan, in March.

More on Amber’s epic skate coming in the Feb. 3 issue Dallas Voice.

— Coy Covington