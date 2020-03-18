All restaurants and bars in Plano will close as of 5 p.m. today (Wednesday, March 11) in reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Plano City Council extended a declaration of emergency. Mayor Harry LaRosiliere issued a seven-day declaration on Monday. Addressing the council, the mayor said the city was moving with caution and didn’t want to be the first, but didn’t want to be the last. Plano schools are still open, but the discussion included closing Plano schools as well.

The council voted to close restaurants, bars, movie theaters and gyms through April 27 and can be extended by city manager or canceled by the mayor or city council.

Because the mayor’s kids are coming home from school on the east coast, LaRosiliere plans to quarantine for two weeks and will not attend the next council meeting. The city manager told the council, if there isn’t a quorum at the next meeting, it should be canceled and by April, they should have ability to meet by telephone or video conference.

— David Taffet