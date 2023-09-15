Have an event coming up? Email your information to Managing Editor Tammye Nash at nash@dallasvoice.com or Senior Staff Writer David Taffet at taffet@dallasvoice.com by Wednesday at 5 p.m. for that week’s issue.

Plan Your Week

The Gay Agenda is now color-coded: Red for community events; blue for arts and entertainment; purple for sports; green for nightlife and orange for civic events and holidays.

• Biweekly: Hope Cottage Foster Parent Information Meeting

Hope Cottage holds information meetings for those interested in becoming foster parents. The meetings are held alternately on Saturdays at 10 a.m. and Thursdays at 6 p.m. For information email Clyde Hemminger at chemminger@hopecottage.org.

• Every Wednesday: THRIVE

Resource Center’s THRIVE Wednesday Support Group for LGBTQ adults 50 and older meets from 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m. at Resource Center Community Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road and is led by interns from the SMU counseling program. For more information on the support group and how to join, please send an email to THRIVE@myresourcecenter.org.

• Weekly: Frontrunners

Running club for the LGBTQ community and allies of DFW. Meet at 7:15 p.m. on Wednesdays and 8:30 a.m. on Saturdays at the corner of Hall Street and Turtle Creek Boulevard in Turtle Creek Park for a one-hour walk/run on the Katy Trail.

• Every Saturday through November: FIITT Camp

WiL Turner hosts FIITT Camp, a health and wellness group fitness workshop, every Saturday from Aug. 5 through November from 8:30-9:30 a.m. in Reverchon Park, 3505 Maple Ave. Register at LivingWellWithWil.com.

SEPTEMBER

• Sept. 15: Rosh Hashanah

• Sept. 15: Til midnight at the Nasher

The Nasher celebrates 20 years with free music, movies and moonlight at the Nasher Sculpture Center, 2001 Flora St. from 6 p.m.-midnight. Free.

• Sept. 15: ‘Coming Out to the Streets’

Housing Forward hosts Dr. Brandon Andrew Robinson, author of Coming Out to the Streets, which looks at the lives of LGBTQ youth before and after experiencing homelessness at noon. Register at https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_mNdDoFCERka5TvdT6n-j4Q#/registration.

• Sept. 16: 90s Jams Gaybingo

Gaybingo at 6 p.m. Play for a chance to win cash and prizes. Station 4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road. Tickets at myresourcecenter.org/gaybingo.

• Sept. 16: Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner

LGBT Chamber Foundation and HRC annual fundraiser. Go to a secret host location, meet new people during a social hour and dinner, then everyone converges together at a private location for desert, drinks and a silent auction. 5:30-11 p.m. at a venue to be announced. Tickets on Eventbrite.com.

• Sept. 16: Texas Latino Pride

Texas Latino Pride takes place in Reverchon Park.

• Sept. 17: Pride in Dallas

Cedar Springs Pride Parade at 2 p.m. PrideInDallas.org.

• Sept. 17: Love Loud

BearDance and Purple Foundation present a Texas-sized tea dance with DJ Kitty Glitter from 4-10 p.m. at S4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road. Tickets at Eventbrite.com.

• Sept. 17: The Stoned Ape Show

Comedian Stuart Preston helps you see drugs as medicine as he shares his story of grief, depression and transformation presented by PsyTexas at 6:30 p.m. at Art Center Theater, 1400 Summit Ave., Plano. Early bird tickets $25.

• Sept. 19: ‘Singing For Our Lives’

The Turtle Creek Chorale joins forces with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra with Singing For Our Lives at 7:30 p.m. at the Meyerson Symphony Center, 22301 Flora St. Tickets at DallasSymphony.org.

• Sept. 19: Stonewall Democrats of Dallas

Stonewall Democrats of Dallas celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month featuring LGBTQ Latino leaders at 6:30 p.m. at the Rose Room, 3911 Cedar Springs Road.

• Sept. 19: Classic Chassis Car Club

Classic Chassis meets for happy hour the third Tuesday of the month at The View, 525 S. Riverfront Blvd. at 6 p.m.

• Sept. 21: Log Cabin Dallas

Log Cabin Republicans meets for happy hour at 6 p.m and a presentation at 7 p.m. at Mattito’s, 3102 Oak Lawn Ave.

• Sept. 21: Beyonce

Beyonce performs at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

• Sept. 22: Chamber Business and Community Excellence Awards

The North Texas LGBT Chamber of Commerce celebrates businesses, organizations and individuals who make North Texas the best place to live, work and play. From 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

• Sept. 22-24: Unleashed

LGBTQ expo with keynotes, panels and performances. UnleashedLGBTQ.com.

• Sept. 22: Drag: The Show

McKinney Pride presents an evening of drag hosted by Bleach at 9:30 p.m. at The Comedy Arena, 305 E. Virginia St. #104, McKinney. Tickets at tickets.TheComedyArena.com.

• Sept. 22: Meet author Chasten Buttigieg

Chasten Buttigieg, author of I Have Something to Tell You, will be at the Oak Lawn Branch Library, 4100 Cedar Springs Road from 6-8:30 p.m. Register at DallasLibrary.org/events.

• Sept. 22-24: Rainbow Roundup camping trip

Cabins are $145 per night and RV sites are $60 per night. Email kim@northtexasjellystone.com to get Rainbow Roundup discount. North Jellystone Park, Burleson.

• Sept. 23: Bloomin’ Ball

AIN’s biggest event of the year, Bloomin’ Ball, is back at the Renaissance Hotel from 6:30 p.m.-midnight. AINDallas.org.

• Sept. 24: Yom Kippur

• Sept. 24: The Queer Club

Fern Connections presents a book club at 2 p.m. the last Sunday of every month. Register at FernConnections.com/events.

• Sept. 24: Mixology Class and Mixer

Whether you’re a seasoned cocktail connoisseur or a complete newbie, this event is perfect for everyone interested in learning more about how to craft the perfect cocktail presented by Fern Connections at 1 p.m. at People’s Last Stand in Mockingbird Station, 5319 E. Mockingbird Lane Suite 210. $60. $110 for two. Tickets at Eventbrite.com.

• Sept. 24: Calcutta, Caddy and Team Auction

Fairway to Equality holds its calcutta, caddy and team auction at 1 p.m. at Sue Ellen’s, 3014 Throckmorton St. HRC.org.

• Sept. 30: Fairway to Equality

Golf tournament benefits Human Rights Campaign at 11 a.m. at Indian Creek Golf Club, 1650 W. Frankford Road, Carrollton. HRC.org.

• Sept. 30: North Texas Pride Festival

ArtCentre of Plano, 902 16th St., Plano from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

• Sept. 30-Oct. 1: Lifewalk Weekend

LifeWalk Weekend will include the LifeWalk Clover Open complete with a putt-putt course crawl along the Cedar Springs Strip with putt-putt holes at many neighborhood bars and restaurants on Saturday. The 18th annual Miss LifeWalk will be crowned on Sunday at The Rose Room.

OCTOBER

• Oct. 1: Miss LifeWalk

Miss LifeWalk will be crowned at 6 p.m. at the Rose Room, 3911 Cedar Springs Road. $10. VIP tickets $50. LifeWalk.org.

• Oct. 3: Classic Chassis

Classic Chassis Car Club meets 6-8 p.m. at Ojeda’s, 4617 Maple Ave.

• Oct. 4: Perspectives on LGBTQIA+ History

Resilience. Persistence. Love. A fireside chat with Robert Emery, Dr. Maxime Foerster and Rafael McDonnell. Moderated by Ray Jordan at 6 p.m. at Resource Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road.

• Oct. 6: Spin

Purple Foundation presents DJ Marti Frieson and DJ Tyler Moore from 9 p.m.-4 a.m. at S4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road.

• Oct. 7: Night of Stars Extravaganza

GDMAF presents Kylie Sonique Love, Wayne Smith as Cher and an all-star cast from 5-9 p.m. at the Rose Room, 3911 Cedar Springs Road.

• Oct. 9: Indigenous People’s Day

• Oct. 13-14: Southern Surrogacy Options Conference

Men Having Babies holds a conference in Florida to help gay men become fathers. Pride Center at Equality Park, Wilton Manors, Florida. Register at MenHavingBabies.org/surrogacy-seminars/south.

• Oct. 14: HRC National Dinner

Human Rights Campaign’s national dinner at 5 p.m. at Walter E. Washington Convention Center, 801 Mt. Vernon Pl NW, Washington, D.C. HRC.im/attend.

• Oct. 17: Stonewall Democrats of Dallas

In person and hybrid meeting at 6:30 p.m. at The View, 525 S. Riverfront Ave.

• Oct. 17: Classic Chassis Car Club

Classic Chassis meets for happy hour the third Tuesday of the month at The View, 525 S. Riverfront Blvd. at 6 p.m.

• Oct. 19: Log Cabin Dallas

Log Cabin Republicans meets for happy hour at 6 p.m and a presentation at 7 p.m. at Mattito’s, 3102 Oak Lawn Ave.

• Oct. 20: Til midnight at the Nasher

The Nasher celebrates 20 years with free music, movies and moonlight at the Nasher Sculpture Center, 2001 Flora St. from 6 p.m.-midnight. Free.

• Oct. 20: Burgers and Burgundy

DIFFA presents this annual fundraiser to benefit AIDS service organizations from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at The Village Lawn, 5605 Villae Glen Drive. BidPal.net/burgers.

• Oct. 21: Monster Mash Gaybingo

Gaybingo at 6 p.m. Play for a chance to win cash and prizes. Station 4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road. Tickets at myresourcecenter.org/gaybingo.

• Oct. 22: Pride Frisco Festival

All ages welcome for food, entertainment, vendors, games, door prizes, local sports teams, LGBTQ resources, music, giveaways and more. Admission is free but a ticket is required from 1-5 p.m. at Toyota Stadium, 9200 World Cup Way, Frisco. PrideFrisco.org.

• Oct. 28: Black Tie Dinner

The largest LGBTQ fundraiser takes place at 6 p.m. at Sheraton Dallas, 400 Olive St.

• Oct. 28: Block party

Halloween block party on Cedar Springs Road.

• Oct. 29: ADL Walk Against Hate

The Walk is a fun and inspiring morning bringing together individuals of all backgrounds and beliefs to show our community is on the move to fight hate for good at 9 a.m. At Klyde Warren Park. Register at WalkAgainstHate.org/dallas.

• Oct. 31: Halloween

NOVEMBER

• Nov 3-11: Gay Games 11

Gay Games take place in Hong Kong and Guadalajara. GGHK2023.com.

• Nov. 7: Election Day

• Nov. 7: Classic Chassis

Classic Chassis Car Club meets 6-8 p.m. at Ojeda’s, 4617 Maple Ave.

• Nov. 9-12: Beyond Vanilla

National Leather Association–Dallas presents a conference geared toward educating those interested in exploring the leather/BDSM/fetish lifestyles.

• Nov. 11: Veteran’s Day

• Nov. 11: Equality Texas Gala

Largest fundraiser for Equality Texas takes place at the Hilton Austin, Governor’s Ballroom, 500 E. 4th St., Austin from 6-9 p.m. EqualityTexas.org.

• Nov. 11: Cancer Support Community North Texas

A 1920s themed red-carpet experience with live music, entertainment, tapas, open bar, silent and live auctions in the grand ballroom of the Warwick Melrose Hotel, 2015 Oak Lawn Ave. at 7 p.m. $225 single/$400 couples.

• Nov. 13: Kim Petras

Kim Petras performs at Southside Ballroom. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster.com.

• Nov. 16: Log Cabin Dallas

Log Cabin Republicans meets for happy hour at 6 p.m and a presentation at 7 p.m. at Mattito’s, 3102 Oak Lawn Ave.

• Nov. 18: Naughty or Nice Gaybingo

Gaybingo at 6 p.m. Play for a chance to win cash and prizes. Station 4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road. Tickets at myresourcecenter.org/gaybingo.

• Nov. 18: Wreath Auction

The SSC Fund presents the 2023 annual Wreath Auction featuring wreaths, entertainment, auction and more from 6:30-9 p.m. at Cathedral of Hope, 5910 Cedar Springs Road.

• Nov. 21: Stonewall Democrats of Dallas

In person and hybrid meeting at 6:30 p.m. at The View, 525 S. Riverfront Ave.

• Nov. 21: Classic Chassis Car Club

Classic Chassis meets for happy hour the third Tuesday of the month at The View, 525 S. Riverfront Blvd. at 6 p.m.

• Nov. 23: Thanksgiving

DECEMBER

• Dec. 5: Classic Chassis

Classic Chassis Car Club meets 6-8 p.m. at Ojeda’s, 4617 Maple Ave.

• Dec. 7: First night of Hanukah

• Dec. 19: Stonewall Democrats of Dallas

In person and hybrid meeting at 6:30 p.m. at The View, 525 S. Riverfront Ave.

• Dec. 19: Classic Chassis Car Club

Classic Chassis meets for happy hour the third Tuesday of the month at The View, 525 S. Riverfront Blvd. at 6 p.m.

• Dec. 21: Log Cabin Dallas

Log Cabin Republicans meets for happy hour at 6 p.m and a presentation at 7 p.m. at Mattito’s, 3102 Oak Lawn Ave.

• Dec. 25: Christmas

• Dec. 31: New Year’s Eve

2024

JANUARY

• Through Jan. 7: ‘The World Outside: Louise Nevelson at Midcentury

The World Outside: Louise Nevelson at Midcentury is one of the first exhibitions examining Louise Nevelson’s midcentury sculptures and works on paper through the lens of the artistic and cultural landscape that shaped her vision. The exhibition, through more than 50 key artworks, offers an in-depth study of the artistic, economic, and political forces behind Nevelson’s multifaceted innovations at midcentury. Working against repressive gender norms and a culture of mass consumption, Nevelson subverted the era’s obsession with domesticity and industrial production by championing hands-on techniques and repurposed materials at the Amon Carter Museum, 3501 Camp Bowie Blvd., Fort Worth.

• Jan. 23: Stonewall Democrats of Dallas

In person and hybrid meeting at 6:30 p.m. at The View, 525 S. Riverfront Ave.

• Jan. 23: Classic Chassis Car Club

Classic Chassis meets for happy hour the third Tuesday of the month at The View, 525 S. Riverfront Blvd. at 6 p.m.

FEBRUARY

• Feb. 17: Red Tie Gala

Fundraising dinner for Celebration on the Lake UCC on Cedar Creek Lake.

MARCH

• March 24-25: Madonna

Madonna brings The Celebration Tour to Dallas American Airlines Center. Tickets on Ticketmaster.com.

APRIL

• April 6: Toast to Life

Toast to Life returns to The Empire Room. MyResourceCenter.org

• April 27: 2024 Scholar’s Gala

LGBT Chamber’s annual scholarship awards dinner. Crozier Hall. LGBTChamber.com.

MAY

• May 2-6: Purple Party