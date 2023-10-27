Have an event coming up? Email your information to calendar editor Mat Dominguez mathew@dallasvoice.com by Wednesday at 5 p.m. for next week’s issue.

Plan Your Week

Biweekly: Hope Cottage Foster Parent Information Meeting

Hope Cottage holds information meetings for those interested in becoming foster parents. The meetings are held alternately on Saturdays at 10 a.m. and Thursdays at 6 p.m. For information email Clyde Hemminger at chemminger@hopecottage.org.

Every Wednesday: THRIVE

Resource Center’s THRIVE Wednesday Support Group for LGBTQ adults 50 and older meets from 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m. at Resource Center Community Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road and is led by interns from the SMU counseling program. For more information on the support group and how to join, please send an email to THRIVE@myresourcecenter.org.

Weekly: Frontrunners

Running club for the LGBTQ community and allies of DFW. Meet at 7:15 p.m. on Wednesdays and 8:30 a.m. on Saturdays at the corner of Hall Street and Turtle Creek Boulevard in Turtle Creek Park for a one-hour walk/run on the Katy Trail.

OCTOBER

Oct. 18-29: Dallas Theater Center presents ‘The Rocky Horror Show’

Do the time warp again with The Rocky Horror Show onstage at the Kalita Humphreys Theater, 3636 Turtle Creek Blvd. Info and tickets available at My.DallasTheaterCenter.org/

Oct. 19-29: ‘Landmarks in Dallas LGBTQ+’ History Exhibition

The UNT & The Dallas Way Landmarks in Dallas LGBTQ+ History exhibition will be displayed at Kalita Humphreys Theatre, 3636 Turtle Creek Blvd, in the lobby. PrideMuseumTX.org/

Oct. 27: The Awakening: Community Campfire and Celebration

Join United Black Ellument and SapphiQ for The Awakening-a celebration of the full moon, the mind, body, spirit and YOU at The Resource Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road from 6 p.m.-11 p.m. Reserve your free spot at the event page on Eventbrite.

Oct. 28: Black Tie Dinner

The largest LGBTQ fundraiser takes place at 6 p.m. at Sheraton Dallas, 400 Olive St.

Oct. 28: Block party

Halloween Block Party on Cedar Springs Road.

Oct. 28: Monster Mash Disco

Grab your ghouls and dare to scare during the ultimate Halloween Bash at Virgin Hotels Dallas, 1445 Turtle Creek Blvd from 9 p.m.-1 a.m. For more info and to purchase tickets visit VirginHotels.com/Dallas/Halloween

Oct. 28: TAG+ Ball

Tyler Area Gays presents the TAG+ Ball Second Chance Prom from 6 p.m.-11 p.m. at the Courtyard Marriott, 7424 S. Broadway, Tyler. TylerAreaGays.square.site.

Oct. 28-29: Heritage Oak Cliff Fall Home Tour

Enjoy a wonderful fall day touring seven stellar homes around Oak Cliff. Visit HeritageOakCliff.org for more information and to purchase tickets.

Oct. 29: ADL Walk Against Hate

The Walk is a fun and inspiring morning bringing together individuals of all backgrounds and beliefs to show our community is on the move to fight hate for good at 9 a.m. At Klyde Warren Park. Register at WalkAgainstHate.org/dallas.

Oct. 29: Oak Lawn United Methodist Church Sunday Brunch Benefit

Oak Lawn United Methodist Church is thrilled to announce its upcoming Sunday Brunch Benefit starting at 12:30 p.m. at 3014 Oak Lawn Ave. Tickets are $30 per person and can be purchased directly at EventBrite.com. For more information about the event visit OLUMC.org/events.

Oct. 31: Halloween

NOVEMBER

Nov. 3-11: Gay Games 11

Gay Games take place in Hong Kong and Guadalajara. GGHK2023.com.

Nov. 3-4: Les 7 Doigts’ Passagers (Canada)

Enjoy a fascinating work of dance and circus exploring life and the happenings along this track of sorts, twisting and turning though valleys and plains at Moody Performance Hall, 2520 Flora St. at 8 p.m. For info and tickets visit attpac.org.

Nov. 3-4: Vignette Art Fair

Don’t miss the fifth-annual Vignette Art Fair from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at Dallas Market Hall, 2200 N Stemmons Fwy. For information visit TexasVignette.org.

Nov. 4: DIVA after DARK

Dallas Independent Volleyball Association presents DIVA after DARK at JR’s Bar & Grill, 3923 Cedar Springs Rd at 7 p.m.. Hosted by Miss Diva 2023 Liv Laughlive and Miss Diva 2019 Ophelia Oliver. Benefiting GDMAF, Inc

Nov. 4: Blue Ball Enchanted Azure Affair: A benefit for the AIDS Outreach Center

The DFW Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence present Blue Ball Enchanted Azure Affair at Halo’s Bar & Grill ft. Rainbow 2.0, 3500 Alta Mere Dr., Fort Worth at 8 p.m. For info and tickets visit DFWSisters.org.

Nov. 4-5: Shop American Field Co.

Free bourbon sampling, ticked out cars and dozens of unique vendors with American-made products that you can’t find anywhere else! 403 Bishop Ave from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Nov. 4: Walk to End Alzheimers

Join North Texas Pride and their very first pride team at the Walk to End Alzheimers at Dallas City Hall Plaza, 1500 Marilla St. Site opens at 7:30 a.m., ceremony begins at 8:30 a.m. and walk will begin at 9 a.m. For more information visit the team’s page at Act.Alz.org/.

Nov. 5: Thanksgiving Cooking Class

Fern Connections presents a Beginner friendly Thanksgiving cooking class from 1 p.m.-3:30 p.m at 4887 Alpha Road Suite 288, Farmers Branch. Info at FernConnections.com.

Nov. 7: Election Day

Nov. 7: Classic Chassis

Classic Chassis Car Club meets 6 p.m.-8 p.m. at Ojeda’s, 4617 Maple Ave.

Nov. 9-12: Beyond Vanilla

National Leather Association–Dallas presents a conference geared toward educating those interested in exploring the leather/BDSM/fetish lifestyles.

Nov. 11: Veteran’s Day

Nov. 11: Equality Texas Gala

Largest fundraiser for Equality Texas takes place at the Hilton Austin, Governor’s Ballroom, 500 E. 4th St., Austin from 6 p.m.-9 p.m. EqualityTexas.org.

Nov. 12: The Queer Club: November Book Club

Fern Connections presents a virtual book club discussion of Marriage of a Thousand Lies by SJ Sindu at 2 p.m. For information visit FernConnections.com

Nov. 12: Border Songs

Join four Turtle Creek Chorale ensembles as they perform works in English and Spanish in reverence of the stories of immigrants from our southern border at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 3836 Gilbert Ave, at 7 p.m. Info and tickets are available at TurtleCreekChorale.com

Nov. 11: Cancer Support Community North Texas

A 1920s themed red-carpet experience with live music, entertainment, tapas, open bar, silent and live auctions in the grand ballroom of the Warwick Melrose Hotel, 2015 Oak Lawn Ave. at 7 p.m. $225 single/$400 couples.

Nov 11: Michael Feinstein Celebrates The Judy Garland Centennial

Eisemann Center Presents Get Happy! Michael Feinstein Celebrates the Judy Garland Centennial at 8 p.m. in the Hill Performance Hall, 2351 Performance Dr., Richardson, TX. Tickets are available for purchase at EisemannCenter.com.

Nov. 12: Vogel Alcove Toy Drive

Bring unwrapped toys for the children served by Vogel Alcove to Resource Center at Jubilee Park, 907 S. Carroll Ave.

Nov. 13: Kim Petras

Kim Petras performs at Southside Ballroom. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster.com.

Nov. 14: HELP Center for LGBT Health & Wellness Honors Deejay Johannessen

Join the HELP Center for LGBT Health & Wellness in honoring Deejay Johannessen for 25 years of service as CEO at Bass Performance Hall, 525 Commerce St, Fort Worth from 6 p.m.-8 p.m.

Nov. 16: Log Cabin Dallas

Log Cabin Republicans meets for happy hour at 6 p.m and a presentation at 7 p.m. at Mattito’s, 3102 Oak Lawn Ave.

Nov.16: All That Glitters: DIFFA Dallas’ 29th Annual Wreath Collection

DIFFA’s Wreath Collection lights up the festive season at The Empire Room, 1225 N Riverfront Blvd from 6 p.m.-9 p.m. For tickets or to make a donation, visit One.Bidpal.net/wreath2023/welcome

Nov. 17: Versa-Style Dance Company

Eisemann Center continues the 2023-2024 season with Freemind Freestyle by Versa-Style Dance Company at 8 p.m. in the Hill Performance Hall, 2351 Performance Dr in Richardson. Tickets are availabe at Eisemanncenter.com or by calling (972) 744-4650.

Nov. 18: Naughty or Nice Gaybingo

Gaybingo at 6 p.m. Play for a chance to win cash and prizes. Station 4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road. Tickets at MyResourceCenter.org/GayBingo.

Nov. 18: Wreath Auction

The SSC Fund presents the 2023 annual Wreath Auction featuring wreaths, entertainment, auction and more from 6:30 p.m.- 9 p.m. at Cathedral of Hope, 5910 Cedar Springs Road.

Nov. 21: Stonewall Democrats of Dallas

In person and hybrid meeting at 6:30 p.m. at Station 4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road.

Nov. 21: Classic Chassis Car Club

Classic Chassis Car Club meets 6-8 p.m. at Ojeda’s, 4617 Maple Ave.

Nov. 23: Thanksgiving

DECEMBER

Dec. 1: World AIDS Day

Dec. 1: Red Ribbon Gala

AIDS Outreach Center presents its annual Red Ribbon Gala: Boots & Bling at 6:30 p.m. at The 4 Eleven, 411 S. Main St., Fort Worth. $100. AOC.org.

Dec. 2: Dallas Mavericks Pride Night

Join the Dallas Mavericks as they face the Oklahoma City Thunder and celebrate the LGBTQ+ community at American Airlines Center at 8 p.m. For tickets and info visit Mavs.Spinzo.com

Dec. 2-10: Jingle Bells online auction

GDMAF is holding an online holiday gift auction. GDMAF.org.

Dec. 3: ‘Sanydland Presents: Stand With Texas’ Starring Sandra Bernhard with Special Guests

Performer, actress, compelling storyteller Sandra Bernhard is taking a Stand with Texas at The Kessler, 1230 W. Davis St. at 7 p.m. For info and tickers visit Prekindle.com/promo/id/532452770569066469

Dec. 5: Classic Chassis

Classic Chassis Car Club meets 6 p.m.-8 p.m. at Ojeda’s, 4617 Maple Ave.

Dec. 7: First night of Hanukah

Dec. 8: Complexions Contemporary Ballet

Titas/Dance Unbound presents Complexions Contemporary Ballet at Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St. at 8 p.m. For info and tickets visit attpac.org.

Dec. 9: Virtual Game Show Battle Room

Fern Connections presents a virtual gaming experience like no other at 5 p.m. Open to all individuals 21+. Visit Fernconnections.com/events for info and tickets.

Dec.12 : Kiki & Herb ‘O Come Let Us Adore Them’

Vivian Bond and Kenny Mellman return for a new edition of their now-legendary Christmas concert at Granada Theater, 3524 Greenville Ave. at 8 p.m. Tickets available at GranadaTheater.com.

Dec. 13: : The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show

Join Ben DeLaCreme and Jinkx Monsoon at The Texas Trust CU Theatre, 1001 Performance Place, Grand Prairie, TX at 8 p.m. for an evening filled with holiday cheer. Tickets are available for purchase at JinkxAndDeLa.com.

Dec. 19: Stonewall Democrats of Dallas

In person and hybrid meeting at 6:30 p.m. at Station 4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road.

Dec. 19: Classic Chassis Car Club

Classic Chassis Car Club meets 6 p.m.-8 p.m. at Ojeda’s, 4617 Maple Ave.

Dec. 21: Log Cabin Dallas

Log Cabin Republicans meets for happy hour at 6 p.m and a presentation at 7 p.m. at Mattito’s, 3102 Oak Lawn Ave.

Dec. 25: Christmas

Dec. 31: New Year’s Eve

2024

JANUARY

Through Jan. 7: ‘The World Outside: Louise Nevelson at Midcentury’

The World Outside: Louise Nevelson at Midcentury is one of the first exhibitions examining Louise Nevelson’s midcentury sculptures and works on paper through the lens of the artistic and cultural landscape that shaped her vision. The exhibition, through more than 50 key artworks, offers an in-depth study of the artistic, economic, and political forces behind Nevelson’s multifaceted innovations at midcentury. Working against repressive gender norms and a culture of mass consumption, Nevelson subverted the era’s obsession with domesticity and industrial production by championing hands-on techniques and repurposed materials at the Amon Carter Museum, 3501 Camp Bowie Blvd., Fort Worth.

Jan. 23: Stonewall Democrats of Dallas

In person and hybrid meeting at 6:30 p.m.

Jan. 23: Classic Chassis Car Club

Classic Chassis Car Club meets 6 p.m.-8 p.m. at Ojeda’s, 4617 Maple Ave.

Jan. 30-Feb. 4: The Golden Girls

The four seniors from Miami are back in an all-new show. Wyly Theatre, 2400 Flora St. ATTPAC.org.

FEBRUARY

Feb. 17: Red Tie Gala

Fundraising dinner for Celebration on the Lake UCC on Cedar Creek Lake.

MARCH

March 21-24: Texas Bear Round-Up 28: The Roaring ’20s

March 23: Paula Poundstone

Paula Poundstone appears at 7:30 p.m. at the Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St.

March 24-25: Madonna

Madonna brings The Celebration Tour to Dallas American Airlines Center. Tickets on Ticketmaster.com.

APRIL

April 6: Toast to Life

Toast to Life returns to The Empire Room. MyResourceCenter.org.

April 7: Kristin Chenoweth

Kristin Chenoweth performs at 7 p.m. at the Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St.

April 27: 2024 Scholar’s Gala

LGBT Chamber’s annual scholarship awards dinner. Crozier Hall. LGBTChamber.com.

MAY

May 2-6: Purple Party

May 3: RISE: Evolution

Join Purple Foundation at 1 p.m. at the new Purple Events Center at Dallas Marriott Suites Market Center, 2493 N. Stemmons Freeway. For info, visit purplefoundation.org.

JUNE

June 1: Rhapsody

Turtle Creek Chorale’s annual gala in the Dallas Ballroom at the Omni Hotel.

June 29: Pride Houston

The Offical Houston Pride Festival and Houston Pride Parade, “You won’t break our Pride,” will occur in Downtown Houston For info visit PrideHouston365.org.