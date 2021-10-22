The Gay Agenda

• Every Monday: THRIVE

Resource Center’s THRIVE Monday Support Group for LGBTQ adults 50 and older meets via Zoom at this time. It starts at 11:45 am and it is led by interns from the SMU counseling program. For more information on the support group and how to join, please send an email to THRIVE@myresourcecenter.org.

• Weekly: Frontrunners

Meet in Turtle Creek Park where the old statue stood on Wednesdays at 7:15 p.m. and Saturdays at 9 a.m. for a one-hour walk/run on the Katy Trail.

• Biweekly: Hope Cottage Foster Parent Information Meeting

Hope Cottage holds information meetings for those interested in becoming foster parents. The meetings are held alternately on Saturdays at 10 a.m. and Thursdays at 6 p.m. For information email Clyde Hemminger at chemminger@hopecottage.org.

OCTOBER

• Through Nov. 15: Early signup for Sin City Classic Golf in Las Vegas

Different Strokes Golf Association (DSGA) is proud to once again sponsor the golf portion of this event. This year the 2 day event will be held at the Revere Golf Club — Concord course on Jan. 15-16. Sin City Classic is the largest annual LGBTQ+ sporting event in the world. Please visit our Sin City Classic page at dsgadallas.org for all the information you will need to be able to join us in Fabulous Las Vegas.

• Oct. 22: DFW Pride Happy Horror Hour

The LGBT Chamber of Commerce Foundation invites you to an indoor/outdoor DFW Pride Happy Horror Hour. Eat, shop and drink from 5:30-7 p.m. at Lekka Retail Concepts, 17606 Preston Road. LGBTChamber.com.

• Oct. 22-24: The Other Art Fair

The Other Art Fair showcases 130 independent and emerging artists handpicked by a committee of art world experts. Art lovers and collectors can connect with artists in-person and explore thousands of original artworks across various media—including painting, photography, sculpture, mixed media, and more—in a range of prices from $100 to $10,000. The Other Art Fair will also feature interactive sculpture displays, murals, installations and live DJ sets by some of Dallas’ most talented creatives. Dallas Market Hall, 2200 N. Stemmons Freeway. Friday 4-10 p.m. Saturday 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday 11 a.m.-6 p.m. TheOtherArtFair.com.

• Oct. 22-23: Doug Varone Dancers

Doug Varone Dancers perform at Moody Performance Hall, 2520 Flora St. ATTPAC.org.

• Oct. 22-24: Ben Folds

Ben Folds performs solo piano and orchestral performances he’s dubbed his “In Actual Person Live For Real Tour.” Meyerson Symphony Center, 2301 Flora St. BenFolds.com.

• Oct. 22-28: Art Walk West

The 7th annual Art Walk West is free and open to the public, winding through Trinity Groves and the emerging Tin District of art studios and spaces. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. WestDallasChamber.org.

• Oct. 22, 24, 30: Opera’s Greatest Hits

The Dallas Opera presents Opera’s Greatest Hits including pieces by Mozart, Puccini, Verdi and more at the Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St. ATTPAC.org.

• Oct. 23-24: Passport Oak Cliff

14 Oak Cliff neighborhoods showcase a variety of attractions and events that include a carnival in North Cliff, a Winnetka Heights self-guided tour with artists in attendance and outdoor games, a visit to Alley Garden in Stevens Park Village, a tour of yards of the month winners in Oak Park Estates and more. Tickets and information at HeritageOakCliff.org/POC-2021-Attractions.

• Oct. 24: It’s Win O’Clock

Del Shores Foundation benefit virtual wine tasting featuring Del Shores with Newell an Rosemary Alexander. You’ll get four full-sized bottles of fine wine, a guided tasting by wine professionals, a $20 credit toward a purchase from their website and wine-infused rants and ramblings by Del, Rosemary and Newell. 7 p.m. $100 to the foundation and $125+shipping for the wine. DelShoresFoundation.org/events.

• Oct. 26: Get Centered tour

Virtual Resource Center tour streams for free at 5 p.m. Registration required. MyResourceCenter.org.

• Oct. 27: Doggie Halloween Costume Party

Doggie Den Dallas holds its 18th annual Doggie Halloween Costume Party. Costume required for your pet. Prizes for most creative, best duo, funniest and most like a celebrity. Games for all sizes. From 7:30-9 p.m. at Doggie Den Dallas, 6444 E. Mockingbird Lane.

• Oct. 28-30: Clear Light of the Void

Clear Light of the Void at the Wyly Studio Theatre, 2400 Flora St. ATTPAC.org.

• Oct. 28-Nov. 20: The Glass Menagerie

Tennessee Williams’ classic story of Amanda who dreams of her days as a debutante but has to deal with the reality of her loser kids. Circle Theatre, 230 W. 4th St. circletheatre.com.

• Oct. 29-31: Rooftop Cinema

Series of outdoor films at Dallas Heritage Village, 1515 S. Harwood St. at about 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29: The Nightmare Before Christmas. Oct. 30: Beetlejuice, Halloween. Oct. 31: Hocus Pocus. Tickets at RooftopCinemaClub.com/heritagevillage.

• Oct. 29-Nov. 14: Egress

This play follows an architecture professor who is startled by something that was in the room during the night. The architect only know it was big, cold and damp and acted as if it owned the place. Amphibian Stage, 120 S. Main St. amphibianstage.com.

• Oct. 30: Learn more about scouting

Join the Scouts for ice cream and cobbler. Find out about the exciting events and activities the scouts have planned for the coming year. Programs for boys and girls ages 5-20 from 2-6 p.m. at Kessler Park United Methodist Church, 1215 Turner Ave. sm.scoutsbsatroop5@gmail.com.

• Oct. 30: Art on the Trail

First Fine Art Show on the Northaven Trail at Preston and Northaven sponsored by Northaven Church from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. ArtOnTheTrailDFW.com.

• Oct. 30-31: LaReunion Music Festival

LaReunion Music Fest will celebrate the vibrant North Texas live music scene while adding an eclectic assortment of touring musical talent. Vendors, petting zoo, food and drinks. Dallas Heritage Village, 1515 S. Harwood St. Saturday from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday from11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tickets at LaReunionFest.com.

• Through Oct. 30: Screams

Screams is a totally immersive Halloween theme park experience with five haunted houses, an all new Times Up maze, Klownz in 3-D, Rottingwood Cemetery, live entertainment, Scary-oke, shops, pubs, games of skill, a food court and more. Friday and Saturday nights until 1 a.m. I-35 at the Scarborough Faire site in Waxahachie. ScreamsPark.com.

• Oct. 31: Divas at Dusk

Divas at Dusk benefits Legacy Cares from 6-8:30 p.m. at Top Round, 4800 Bryan St.

• Through Oct. 31: Autumn at the Arboretum

The Arboretum is in full fall bloom. The pumpkin villages remains open through Thanksgiving. Dallas Arboretum, 8525 Garland Road. DallasArboretum.org.

• Through Oct. 31: Little Shop of Horrors

Theatre Three presents Little Shop of Horrors at Samuell-Grand Amphitheatre, 1500 Tenison Parkway. $20. Theatre3Dallas.com

NOVEMBER

• Nov. 1: Bianca Del Rio

RuPaul’s Drag Race champion Bianca Del Rio brings her Unsanitized Comedy Tour to Dallas. Majestic Theater, 1925 Elm St. Tickets and info at TheBiancaDelRio.com.

• Nov. 3: Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin concert

Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin in concert with special guest Sebastian Yatra. American Airlines Center, 2500 Victory Ave. 7:30 p.m. Tickets at ticketmaster.com.

• Nov. 4: Turn Up the Lights

Turn Up the Lights at Strauss Square, 2403 Flora St. ATTPAC.org.

• Nov. 4-7: National Strength Conference

Sixth National Strength Conference for men living with HIV. $50. Dallas Marriott Suites, 2493 N. Stemmons Freeway. AIDSWalkSouthDallas.com.

• Nov. 5: Business and Community Excellence Awards

The LGBT Chamber’s 2021 Business & Community Excellence Awards Luncheon will be virtual. LGBTChamberFoundation.org/awards.

• Nov. 5: Little Black Dress

It’s time for you and your friends to help choose the best little black dress at Fashion Cited’s preview party, benefiting Legal Hospice of Texas. The event’s theme borrows from Dia De Los Muertos, and those who buy tickets in advance will receive a cotton mask designed for the evening. Supplies are limited! Benefits Legal Hospice of Texas. From 6:30-8:30 p.m. at SMU Law Library. LegalHospice.org/events.

• Nov. 6: Alton Brown: Beyond the Eats

Author and Food Network star Alton Brown visits the Theatre at Grand Prairie with “more cooking, more comedy, more music and more potentially dangerous science stuff” for two hours of entertainment including “things i’ve never been allowed to do on TV.” Tickets go on sale March 5 at 10 a.m.

• Nov. 6-7: Metropolis LGBTQ Empowerment Expo

Hear poets, leaders, visionaries and speakers challenge our minds with the power of words from literary works to thought provoking perspectives. See the work of visual artists and performers. Panel discussions and inspirational presentations that explore our history and celebrate movements and milestones. Health and wellness. Shopping. Noon-7 p.m. Grapevine Convention Center, 1209 S. Main St. Grapevine. Free with RSVP at Eventbrite.com/e/metropolis-lgbtq-empowerment-expo-tickets-154158561407.

• Nov. 6-7: Global Village Market

Global Village Market is an outreach of Greenland Hills UMC. Shoppers can buy napkins from a sewing school in Eastern Congo, tamales from Emanuel Community Center, donate to help train residents of South Dallas to install solar technology, and buy handmade ornaments that fund wells in the developing world. Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday noon-3 p.m. Greenland Hills United Methodist Church, 5835 Penrose Ave.

• Nov. 10: Stacey Abrams

Voting rights activist Stacey Abrams holds an evening of political insight and candid conversation. The Theater in Grand Prairie, 1001 Performance Place, Grand Prairie at 7:30 p.m. $44.50-75. Tickets at axs.com/events/402706/a-conversation-with-stacey-abrams-tickets.

• Nov. 10: Gipsy Kings

Gipsy Kings at the Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St. ATTPAC.org.

• Nov. 10: KAYTRANADA

The queer-identified and Grammy-winning DJ performs. Doors at 7 p.m. at the South Side Ballroom, 1135 S. Botham Jean Blvd. southsideballroom.com.

• Nov. 10: Rubberband

Rubberband at Moody Performance Hall, 2530 Flora St. ATTPAC.org.

• Nov. 11: PFLAG Dallas

Virtual support meeting for parents, family and friends of LGBTQ people meets the second Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. Register for link at PFLAGDallas.org.

• Nov. 11: Second Thursdays at the Carter

Drink & Draw. Grab a drink and put pencil to paper with this might themed around drawing and the collection from 5-8 p.m. at the Amon Carter Museum of American Art, 3501 Camp Bowie Blvd, Fort Worth. Free. CarterMuseum.org.

• Nov. 13: Black Tie Dinner

• Nov. 13: Queer Reads

Queer Reads is an online book club that meets the second Saturday of every month from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Register at dallaslibrary.librarymarket.com/events/queer-reads-book-club-0.

• Nov. 13: John Wayne Grit Trail Run Fundraiser

Join Cowgirl Hall of Fame member and Grand Marshal Pam Minick in the fight against cancer by walking or running a 5K through the Fort Worth Stockyards and Trinity Trail to raise money for the John Wayne Cancer Foundation’s research, education and more. Gifts for all participants. Packets available Nov. 12, run is on Nov. 13 at 8 a.m. starting and ending at the John Wayne: An American Experience museum, 2501 Rodeo Plaza, Fort Worth, TX 76164. 949-631-8400. info@johnwayne.org. JohnWayne.org/pages/grit-series-general.

• Nov. 21: Transgender Day of Remembrance

• Nov. 23: Get Centered tour

Virtual Resource Center tour streams for free at 5 p.m. Registration required. MyResourceCenter.org.

• Nov. 25: Thanksgiving

DECEMBER

• Dec. 1: World AIDS Day

• Dec. 4: Reliant Lights Your Holidays

Reliant lights up the holiday season at the AT&T Performing Arts Center and presents an evening of holiday magic and music. The Center’s campus will be lit with dazzling LED lights to celebrate the arrival of the holiday season. The festival includes a holiday concert featuring Vinyl Countdown: A Tribute to Arena Rock, Selena tribute band Bidi Bidi Banda, incredible projections on our venues, crafts for the kids, and, of course, Santa. Free. AT&T Performing Arts Center.ATTPAC.org.

• Dec. 5: The Dallas Way brunch

Kay Wilkinson hosts a brunch to raise money for The Dallas Way’s UNT archives and for its Queer History South conference to be held in February. Rob Emery will match all money collected during the brunch. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. To attend, contact RobEmery@me.com.

• Dec. 9: PFLAG Dallas

Virtual support meeting for parents, family and friends of LGBTQ people meets the second Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. Register for link at PFLAGDallas.org.

• Dec. 9: Second Thursdays at the Carter

Local & Legendary: Learn all about legendary Fort Worth artists Scott and Stuart Gentling and see if you can iitate their watercolor style from 5-8 p.m. at the Amon Carter Museum of American Art, 3501 Camp Bowie Blvd, Fort Worth. Free. CarterMuseum.org.

• Dec. 10: Release

Blake Baker and Bodhi Calagna invite you to RELEASE with a brand new mind-blowing audio-visual experience at Station 4 … and we’re turning it up a notch with more production, more visuals, and even bigger sound. Get ready for the biggest RELEASE ever from 9 p.m.-4 a.m. at S4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road. Tickets at Eventbrite.com.

• Dec. 11: Queer Reads

Queer Reads is an online book club that meets the second Saturday of every month from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Register at dallaslibrary.librarymarket.com/events/queer-reads-book-club-0.

• Dec. 17: LeAnn Rimes

LeAnn Ries performs an evening of holiday classics and hits in her Home for the Holidays Christmas concert at the Winspear Opera House. ATTPAC.org.

• Dec. 17-19 Sure Stars Shining

The Turtle Creek Chorale wraps up its 41st season with a return to Moody Performance Hall, 2520 Flora St. for its holiday concert. Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Tickets at TurtleCreekChorale.com.

• Dec. 18-April 17: Sandy Rodriguez in Isolation

A selection of new works on paper conceived by the Los Angeles–based painter during her Joshua Tree Highlands Artist Residency in Southern California at the height of COVID-19. The exhibition features more than 30 landscapes, protest scenes, maps, and botanical studies, created using Rodriguez’s hand-processed inks and watercolors, which she derived from plants and mineral pigments native to the region. Amon Carter Museum, 3501 Camp Bowie Blvd., Fort Worth. CarterMuseum.org.

• Dec. 20: Sarah Brightman

Sarah Brightman – A Christmas Symphony at 7:30 p.m. at Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St. ATTPAC.org.

Dec. 21: An Evening With David Archuleta

The evening will feature David singing many of his solo offerings, as well as a few selections with the men of the Turtle Creek Chorale. The TCC will also share some holiday favorites of their own at 7 p.m. at First United Methodist Church Richardson, 503 N. Central Expy., Richardson. TurtleCreekChorale.com.

• Dec. 22-23: Pentatonix

Pentatonix: The Evergreen Christmas Tour 2021 at 7 p.m. at Texas Trust CU Theatre, 1001 Performance Place, Grand Prairie. ticketsonsale.com.

• Dec. 25: Christmas

• Dec. 31: New Year’s Eve

JANUARY

• Jan. 1: New Year’s Day

• Through Jan 8.: Ciara Elle Bryant at The MAC

Ciara Elle Bryant’s Server: Love Ta, Love Ta Love Ya puts forth a dynamic culmination of the Dallas artist’s recent artistic projects. Encompassing each gallery space of The MAC, the exhibition serves as a visual bibliography of Bryant’s personal histories as they relate to the wider experience of being Black in America.The MAC, 1503 S. Ervay St. Opening reception Oct. 16 from 5-8 p.m. The-MAC.org.

• Jan. 13: Second Thursdays at the Carter

Culture & Creation: Explore Sandy Rodriguez’s art she created during isolation while embracing nature in Joshua Tree National Park during 2020 from 5-8 p.m. at the Amon Carter Museum of American Art, 3501 Camp Bowie Blvd, Fort Worth. Free. CarterMuseum.org.

FEBRUARY

• Through Feb. 6, 2022: Van Gogh and the Olive Groves

Co-organized by the DMA and the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam and making its world premiere at the DMA, Van Gogh and the Olive Groves is the first exhibition dedicated to Vincent van Gogh’s important olive grove series, created between June and December 1889 during his stay at the asylum of Saint-Rémy-de-Provence. Reunited for the first time, the paintings reveal Van Gogh’s passionate investigation of the expressive powers of color and line, and his choice of the olive groves as an evocative subject. The exhibition highlights exciting new discoveries about the artist’s techniques, materials, and palette that emerged from a collaborative conservation and scientific research project covering all 15 paintings in the series. Dallas Museum of Art, 1717 N. Harwood St. DMA.org.

• Feb. 6-Jan. 15, 2023: Octavio Medellin: Spirit and Form

Octavio Medellín was an influential Mexican American artist and teacher who helped shape the Texas art scene for six decades. The first-ever museum retrospective for Medellín explores the evolution of his sculptural practice, his public art commissions, and his legacy as a beloved and respected teacher. Dallas Museum of Art.

• Feb. 9: Diana Krall

Diana Krall in concert at Texas Trust CU Theatre, Grand Prairie. Tickets.DianaKrall.com.

• Feb. 18-20: Queer History South conference

QHS brings together archivists, historians, librarians, educators, students and community members invested in preserving and researching Southern LGBTQ history to talk best practices, network, and have a great time celebrating the rich and diverse histories of LGBTQ people in the US South. Dallas and Denton. InvisibleHistory.org/qhs.

MARCH

• March 22: Legacy Under the Sea

More details to follow. 8-11 p.m. VIP at 7 p.m. at 7 For Parties, 150 Turtle Creek Blvd. #107.

• March 26: Todrick Hall

The Feminine Tour at 8 p.m. at Texas Trust CU Theatre, 1001 Performance Place, Grand Prairie. ticketsonsale.com.

MAY

• May 14-Sept.18: Cartier and Islamic Art

This major exhibition traces Islamic art’s influence on the objects created by Louis Cartier and the designers of the great French jewelry Maison from the early 20th century to today. Dallas Museum of Art.

JUNE

• June 4: MetroBall

Fundraiser for GDMAF at S4. $40. 7 p.m.

JULY

• Through July 10, 2022: Slip Zone: A New Look at Postwar Abstraction in the Americas and East Asia

Featuring works from the Dallas Museum of Art’s collection, Slip Zone charts the significant innovations in painting, sculpture, and performance that shaped artistic production in the Americas and East Asia in the mid-20th century. Dallas Museum of Art, 1717 N. Harwood St. DMA.org.

• Through July 10, 2022: Bosco Sodi: La fuerza del destino

Installed in the Dallas Museum of Art’s Sculpture Garden, this exhibition features approximately 30 sculptures by Mexico City-born, New York City-based artist Bosco Sodi. The artist’s large-scale spherical and rectangular sculptures are created from clay sourced at his studio in Oaxaca. Dallas Museum of Art, 1717 N. Harwood St. DMA.org.

AUGUST

• Aug. 29-Sept. 3: NAGAAA Gay Softball World Series

Each year, NAGAAA partners with a host city for the Gay Softball World Series, the largest annual LGBT single-sport, week-long athletic competition in the world. Teams from the 46 member cities across North America compete to qualify and represent their city in one of five divisions. Competition takes place at Kiest Park, 2324 W. Kiest Blvd. (at Hampton Road).

SEPTEMBER

• Sept. 18: PositiviTEA: A Legacy Brunch

Project Grace fundraiser from noon-3 p.m. at Mack Ballroom, SMU, 3300 Dyer St.