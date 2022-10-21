Have an event coming up? Email your information to Managing Editor Tammye Nash at nash@dallasvoice.com or Senior Staff Writer David Taffet at taffet@dallasvoice.com by Wednesday at 5 p.m. for that week’s issue.

Plan Your Week

The Gay Agenda is now color-coded: Red for community events; blue for arts and entertainment; purple for sports; green for nightlife and orange for civic events and holidays.

• Biweekly: Hope Cottage Foster Parent Information Meeting

Hope Cottage holds information meetings for those interested in becoming foster parents. The meetings are held alternately on Saturdays at 10 a.m. and Thursdays at 6 p.m. For information email Clyde Hemminger at chemminger@hopecottage.org.

• Every Monday: THRIVE

Resource Center’s THRIVE Monday Support Group for LGBTQ adults 50 and older meets virtually and is led by interns from the SMU counseling program. For more information on the support group and how to join, please send an email to THRIVE@myresourcecenter.org.

• Weekly: Frontrunners

Running club for the LGBTQ community and allies of DFW. Meet at 7:15 p.m. on Wednesdays and 8:30 a.m. on Saturdays at the corner of Hall Street and Turtle Creek Boulevard in Turtle Creek Park for a one-hour walk/run on the Katy Trail.

OCTOBER

• Oct. 21: Mustache Envy

Mustache Envy drag and queerlesque performs upstairs every third Friday at Sue Ellen’s, 3014 Throckmorton St. at 9:30 p.m. MustacheEnvy.com.

• Oct. 21-23: Art Worth

A juried festival of fine craft and fine art spotlighting skillfully executed works of art in glass, metal, wood, clay and fiber, plus paintings, photography, jewelry and more. Performances of classical music by area youth ensembles and the fare of favorite local eateries. On the lawn at Will Rogers Memorial Center, 3401 W. Lancaster Ave., Fort Worth. ArtWorthFest.org.

• Oct. 21-Nov. 5: Hate Mail

In this alternative to “Love Letters” by Pegasus Theatre, a store customer and the assistant manager he gets fired embark on an epic, often acrimonious, correspondence as their lives intertwine. Through Nov. 5 at the Bath House Cultural Center. PegasusTheatre.com.

• Oct. 21-30: Heathers

Westerberg High’s Veronica Sawyer is just another nobody but when she joins the cruel Heathers clique, her dreams of popularity may finally come true. Willow Bend Center of the Arts in the Shops of Willow Bend. NTPA.org.

• Oct. 25: PrimeTimers

Last Tuesday lunch at 11 a.m. at Hunky’s, 3930 Cedar Springs Road.

• Oct. 25: Chamber Mega Mixer

The North Texas LGBT Chamber of Commerce joins the Greater Irving Chamber, the Irving Hispanic Chamber, the NAACP of Irving and the Japan-American Society for a mega mixer at 5 p.m. at Toyota of Irving, 1999 W. Airport Freeway, Irving.

• Oct. 26: Same-sex spouse grief group

Grief support group for people who have lost a same-sex spouse or partner meets in person on the fourth Wednesday of the month from 6:30-8 p.m. at Union Coffee, 3705 Cedar Springs Road. For notifications, contact Richard DeKnock at tastefullyrichard@gmail.com.

• Oct. 26-30: The Rocky Horror Picture Show

Lyric presents the cult musical in time for Halloween. Majestic Theater, 1925 Elm St. LyricStage.org.

• Oct. 28, 30, Nov. 2, 5: Hansel and Gretel

The Dallas Opera performs Humperdinck’s fairytale opera Hansel and Gretel at The Winspear Opera House. DallasOpera.org.

• Through Oct. 29: Two Spirit: Guinn Powell and Todd Smith

Married couple combines their passion for love and art in this exhibition at the Dallas Public Library – Oak Lawn branch, 4100 Cedar Springs Road. Artist reception on Oct. 8 at 1 p.m.

• Oct. 29: Halloween Block Party

The Halloween Block Party returns to Cedar Springs Road from Reagan to Douglas streets starts at 7 p.m.

• Oct. 29: Spooktacular

The LGBT Chamber of Commerce presents Spooktacular benefiting the chamber’s foundation featuring DL Spencer Huff. From 9 p.m.-1 a.m. at Independence Title Historic Office, 3829 N. Hall St. Spooktacular.LGBT.

• Oct. 29: Spooktacular

A spooktacular Halloween celebration with DJ Taylor spinning on the 4,000 square foot patio. A $100 prize will be awarded for best costume. The Ivy Tavern, 5334 Lemmon Ave. from 9 p.m.-2 a.m. TheIvyTavern.com.

• Through Oct. 29: Screams

Halloween theme park with five haunted houses, a haunted cemetery, live entertainment and more is open Friday and Saturday through October at 2511 FM 66, Waxahachie. $42. ScreamsPark.com.

• Oct. 29: Va Va Voom

An evening of vintage Burlesque entertainment featuring song, ensemble burlesque dance, solo dance, and magic by special guest, Jiager Steel. 8 p.m. at Arts Fifth Avenue, 1625 5th Ave., Fort Worth. $20.

• Through Oct. 30: Theatre of Death

An evening of seven short plays dating back to the Middle Ages linked by one common thread — death. Presented by Mark-Brian Sonna Productions. Studio Theatre, 15650 Addison Road, Addison. MBSProductions.info.

• Through Oct. 30: Trouble in Mind

Follow an experienced Black stage actress through rehearsals of a major Broadway production in Alice Childress’s funny, moving, and ultimately shattering look at racism, identity, and ego in the high-stakes world of New York theater. Kalita Humphreys Theater, 3636 Turtle Creek Blvd. DallasTheaterCenter.org.

• Oct. 31: Halloween

NOVEMBER

• Nov. 1: Classic Chassis Car Club meeting

Enjoy the cars out in the parking lots and then enjoy the food from 6-8 p.m. at Ojeda’s, 4617 Maple Ave. ClassicChassis.com.

• Nov. 1: PrimeTimers

First Tuesday lunch and games at 11:30 a.m. at Flaming Buffet, 11722 Marsh Lane.

• Nov. 1: Let’s Do Dinner

Coalition for Aging LGBT’s Let’s Do Dinner takes place the first Tuesday of every month at 6 p.m. at El Fenix, 6391 Camp Bowie Blvd Ridglea #6, Fort Worth.

• Nov. 3: PFLAG Fort Worth

Fort Worth Chapter of PFLAG meets the first Thursday each month by Zoom or and in person at 6:45 p.m. at Celebration Community Church, 908 Pennsylvania Ave., Fort Worth.PFLAGFortWorth.org.

• Nov. 3: Glitz at the Ritz

Fundraiser for TACA featuring Broadway actor Erich Bergen with food by Dean Fearing at 6 p.m. at The Ritz-Carlton Dallas, 2121 McKinney Ave.

• Nov. 4: Pride Night at the Mavs

The Dallas Mavs host the Toronto Raptors at the American Airlines Center. Pride night pregame party at the Mic Ultra Lounge at 6:30 p.m. Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. Lots of Pride night swag and new Pride items for sale in The Hanger. $35-56 at offer.fevo.com/mavericks-vs-toronto-qb3pttt-870429f?fevoUri=mavericks-vs-toronto-qb3pttt-870429f%2F.

• Nov. 8: Election Day

• Nov. 9: Same-sex spouse grief group

Grief support group for people who have lost a same-sex spouse or partner meets on Zoom on the second Wednesday of the month from 6:30-8 p.m. For notifications, contact Richard DeKnock at tastefullyrichard@gmail.com.

• Nov. 10: Black Tie Distribution Party

Black Tie Dinner wrap party and check distribution from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Gilley’s Dallas, 1135 Botham Jean Blvd.

• Nov. 11: Veteran’s Day

• Nov. 11-13: Elf

The Christmas favorite is performed at Bass Hall, 5225 Commerce St., Fort Worth. BassHall.com.

• Through Nov. 13: Young Frankenstein

The musical Mel Brooks musical is produced by Theatre Three in partnership with Fort Worth’s Circle Theatre and directed by Joel Ferrell with music direction by Cody Dry. Theatre3Dallas.com.

• Nov. 14: A Gathering

A Gathering includes performances from nine organizations and dozens of artists supporting four Dallas HIV/AIDS Service organizations at 7 p.m. at the Winspear Opera House. ATTPAC.org/gathering.

• Nov. 17: Let’s Do Lunch

Coalition for Aging LGBT’s Let’s Do Lunch takes place the third Thursday of every month at 11:30 a.m. at Lupe’s Tex Mex Grill, 2200 Airport Freeway #505, Bedford.

• Nov. 17: Wreath Collection

Sale of Christmas wreaths benefits the work of DIFFA. From 6-9 p.m. at the Empire Room, 1225 N. Riverfront Blvd. $75. Tickets at DIFFADallas.org.

• Nov. 18: Mustache Envy

Mustache Envy drag and queerlesque performs upstairs every third Friday at Sue Ellen’s, 3014 Throckmorton St. at 9:30 p.m. MustacheEnvy.com.

• Nov. 18: Christopher McGuire

Classical guitarist Christopher McGuire performs as part of the Entertainment Series of Irving at 7:30 p.m. at Irving Arts Center, 3333 N. MacArthur Blvd., Irving. EntertainmentSeries.com. Tickets at IrvingArtsCenter.com.

• Nov. 19: Equality Texas Gala

Somewhere Over the Rainbow is the theme for the fourth Equality Texas Gala from 6-9 p.m. at the AT&T Conference Center, 1900 University Ave., Austin. EqualityTexas.org.

• Nov. 19: Blue Moon Dances

Women only dances the third Saturday of the month from 7 p.m.-midnight at DanceMakers of Texas, 6125 SW 820 Suite 140, Fort Worth. BYOB. $10.

• Nov. 19: A Magical Cirque Christmas

World-acclaimed performers and cirque artists take audiences back in time, immersing them in the spirit of the season and performing Christmas classics through the decades. Show promises jaw-dropping magic, big laughs, holiday music, and stunning acrobatic performances in a Christmastime adventure. Fair Park Music Hall. Tickets at MagicalCirqueChristmas.com.

• Nov. 20: Transgender Day of Remembrance

• Nov. 23: Same-sex spouse grief group

Grief support group for people who have lost a same-sex spouse or partner meets in person on the fourth Wednesday of the month from 6:30-8 p.m. at Union Coffee, 3705 Cedar Springs Road. For notifications, contact Richard DeKnock at tastefullyrichard@gmail.com.

• Nov. 24: Thanksgiving

• Nov. 25-Dec. 24: A Christmas Carol

Music, magical spirits, and holiday cheer are ever present in Dallas Theater Center’s traditional production of the classic Charles Dickens story. Wyly Theatre, DallasTheaterCenter.org.

• Nov. 29: PrimeTimers

Last Tuesday lunch at 11 a.m. at Hunky’s, 3930 Cedar Springs Road.

• Nov. 29-Dec.4: My Fair Lady

The Lincoln Center production of the Lerner and Loewe musical comes to Bass Hall, 5225 Commerce St., Fort Worth. BassHall.com.

• Through Nov. 30: Autumn Equinox

A late-night adult circus scene and immersive theater experience filled with feats of danger and debauchery opens at 9 p.m. Previews begin on Sept. 20. The Rose Room, 3911 Cedar Springs Road.

DECEMBER

• Dec. 1: World AIDS Day

• Dec. 1: Red Ribbon Gala

In recognition of World AIDS Day, AIDS Outreach Center presents Red Ribbon Gala featuring dinner, dancing, live entertainment and a silent auction at The Ashton Depot, 1501 Jones St., Fort Worth at 7 p.m.. AOC.org.

• Dec. 1: PFLAG Fort Worth

Fort Worth Chapter of PFLAG meets the first Thursday each month by Zoom or and in person at 6:45 p.m. at Celebration Community Church, 908 Pennsylvania Ave., Fort Worth.PFLAGFortWorth.org.

• Dec. 2-18: Head Over Heels

Uptown Players’ new season begins with this unpredictable Elizabethan romp about a royal family that must prevent an oracle’s prophecy of doom all set to the songs by The Go-Go’s. At the Kalita Humphreys Theater, 3636 Turtle Creek Blvd. UptownPlayers.org.

• Dec. 6: Classic Chassis Car Club meeting

Enjoy the cars out in the parking lots and then enjoy the food from 6-8 p.m. at Ojeda’s, 4617 Maple Ave. ClassicChassis.com.

• Dec. 6: Let’s Do Dinner

Coalition for Aging LGBT’s Let’s Do Dinner takes place the first Tuesday of every month at 6 p.m. at El Fenix, 6391 Camp Bowie Blvd Ridglea #6, Fort Worth.

• Dec. 6: PrimeTimers

First Tuesday lunch and games at 11:30 a.m. at Flaming Buffet, 11722 Marsh Lane.

• Dec. 6-25: Six

The musical Six about the six wives of Henry the Eighth at the Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St. Tickets at ATTPAC.org.

• Dec. 11: Christmas stocking auction

The 23rd annual Christmas Stocking Auction benefiting Legacy Founders Cottage at 7 p.m. at The Round-Up Saloon, 3912 Cedar Springs Road. To donate baskets or stockings, contact aucion@roundupsaloon.com.

• Dec. 14: Same-sex spouse grief group

Grief support group for people who have lost a same-sex spouse or partner meets on Zoom on the second Wednesday of the month from 6:30-8 p.m. For notifications, contact Richard DeKnock at tastefullyrichard@gmail.com.

• Dec. 15: Let’s Do Lunch

Coalition for Aging LGBT’s Let’s Do Lunch takes place the third Thursday of every month at 11:30 a.m. at Lupe’s Tex Mex Grill, 2200 Airport Freeway #505, Bedford.

• Dec. 16: Mustache Envy

Mustache Envy drag and queerlesque performs upstairs every third Friday at Sue Ellen’s, 3014 Throckmorton St. at 9:30 p.m. MustacheEnvy.com.

• Dec. 17: The Teddy Bear Party

Equality Texas, Family Equality and Cook Children’s Medical Center are beneficiaries of this year’s Teddy Bear Party. Tickets are $100 and a teddy bear. Echo Lounge, 1323 N. Stemmons Freeway.

• Dec. 17: Blue Moon Dances

Women only dances the third Saturday of the month from 7 p.m.-midnight at DanceMakers of Texas, 6125 SW 820 Suite 140, Fort Worth. BYOB. $10.

• Dec. 18-26: Hanukkah

• Dec. 25: Christmas

• Dec. 27: PrimeTimers

Last Tuesday lunch at 11 a.m. at Hunky’s, 3930 Cedar Springs Road.

• Dec. 28: Same-sex spouse grief group

Grief support group for people who have lost a same-sex spouse or partner meets in person on the fourth Wednesday of the month from 6:30-8 p.m. at Union Coffee, 3705 Cedar Springs Road. For notifications, contact Richard DeKnock at tastefullyrichard@gmail.com.

• Dec. 31: New Year’s Eve

JANUARY

• Through Jan. 15, 2023: Octavio Medellin: Spirit and Form

Octavio Medellín was an influential Mexican American artist and teacher who helped shape the Texas art scene for six decades. The first-ever museum retrospective for Medellín explores the evolution of his sculptural practice, his public art commissions, and his legacy as a beloved and respected teacher. Dallas Museum of Art.

• Jan. 15-22: Aspen Gay Ski Week

• Jan. 19-21: Legally Blonde

Broadway at the Center presents the musical Legally Blonde. Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St. ATTPAC.org.

• Jan. 18-29: The Lion King

The Disney musical comes to Bass Hall, 5225 Commerce St., Fort Worth. BassHall.com.

• Jan. 24-Feb. 5: Pretty Woman

Broadway Dallas presents Pretty Woman: The Musical to Fair Park Music Hall. Tickets at BroadwayDallas.org.

FEBRUARY

• Feb. 4: Love Equality

An evening of fun and celebration benefiting Equality Texas from 8-11 p.m. at Crozier Hall, 2218 Bryan St., Suite 105. $100 at the door. $75 if purchased by Jan. 4. EqualityTexas.org.

• Feb. 7-12: Pretty Woman

The musical version of the hit film comes to Bass Hall, 5225 Commerce St., Fort Worth. BassHall.com.

• Feb. 16-March 5: Native Gardens

You can’t choose your neighbors in this contemporary comedy where cultures and gardens clash, turning well-intentioned neighbors into feuding enemies. Kalita Humphreys Theater, 3636 Turtle Creek Blvd. DallasTheaterCenter.org.

MARCH

• March 2-4: On Your Feet!

Broadway at the Center presents the story of Gloria Estfan. Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St. ATTPAC.org.

• March 2-12: Silver Foxes

Uptown Players presents a premiere by Golden Girls writers James Berg and Stan Zimmerman about three older queer men who save their best friend from his facility. Presented on the Theatre Three stage. UptownPlayers.org.

• March 16-19: TBRU 27

Texas Bear Round Up returns to the Hyatt Regency.

• March 28-April 2: Annie

Broadway at the Bass presents Annie. The sun will come out tomorrow. Bass Hall, 525 Commerce St., Fort Worth. BassHall.com.

APRIL

• April 6-8: Anastasia

Broadway at the Center presents the musical Anastasia. Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St. ATTPAC.org.

• April 7-30: Into the Woods

James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim take favorite storybook characters and bring them together in this classic musical. Wyly Theatre, DallasTheaterCenter.org.

• April 18-30: Tootsie

Broadway at the Center presents the musical Tootsie. Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St. ATTPAC.org.

• April 20-23: Broadway Our Way 2023

Uptown Players annual fundraiser written and directed by B.J. Cleveland. Kalita Humphries Theater. UptownPlayers.org.

• April 21: Caring for Our Own: LGBTQ Caregiver Conference

Presented by the Alzheimer’s Association on Zoom from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

MAY

• May 4-8: Purple Party

Save the date for PPW23. PurpleFoundation.org.

• May 9-14: Tootsie

Broadway at the Bass presents the musical Tootsie. Bass Hall, 525 Commerce St., Fort Worth. BassHall.com.

• May 11-13: Fiddler on the Roof

Broadway at the Center presents the musical Fiddler on the Roof. Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St. ATTPAC.org.

• May 13: House of DIFFA

DIFFA’s large annual House of DIFFA fashion show and luxury silent auction. Hilton Anatole Hotel.

JUNE

• June 27-July 2: Hadestown

Broadway at the Bass presents the Tony-winning best musical Hadestown. Bass Hall, 525 Commerce St., Fort Worth. BassHall.com.