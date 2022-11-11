Have an event coming up? Email your information to Managing Editor Tammye Nash at nash@dallasvoice.com or Senior Staff Writer David Taffet at taffet@dallasvoice.com by Wednesday at 5 p.m. for that week’s issue.

Plan Your Week

The Gay Agenda is now color-coded: Red for community events; blue for arts and entertainment; purple for sports; green for nightlife and orange for civic events and holidays.

• Biweekly: Hope Cottage Foster Parent Information Meeting

Hope Cottage holds information meetings for those interested in becoming foster parents. The meetings are held alternately on Saturdays at 10 a.m. and Thursdays at 6 p.m. For information email Clyde Hemminger at chemminger@hopecottage.org.

• Every Monday: THRIVE

Resource Center’s THRIVE Monday Support Group for LGBTQ adults 50 and older meets virtually and is led by interns from the SMU counseling program. For more information on the support group and how to join, please send an email to THRIVE@myresourcecenter.org.

• Weekly: Frontrunners

Running club for the LGBTQ community and allies of DFW. Meet at 7:15 p.m. on Wednesdays and 8:30 a.m. on Saturdays at the corner of Hall Street and Turtle Creek Boulevard in Turtle Creek Park for a one-hour walk/run on the Katy Trail.

NOVEMBER

• Nov. 11: Veterans Day

• Nov. 11-13: Elf

The Christmas favorite is performed at Bass Hall, 5225 Commerce St., Fort Worth. BassHall.com.

• Through Nov. 13: Young Frankenstein

The Mel Brooks musical is produced by Theatre Three in partnership with Fort Worth’s Circle Theatre and directed by Joel Ferrell with music direction by Cody Dry. Theatre3Dallas.com.

• Through Nov. 13: Here You Come Again: How Dolly Saved My Life

Bruce Villanch wrote this new musical about a has-been-who-never-was comedian and his unusual relationship with his longtime idol, Dolly Parton. The show is a celebration of life, love and how to pull oneself up by their bootstraps with some help from Dolly. At Casa Manana in Fort Worth. CasaManana.org.

• Nov. 14: A Gathering

A Gathering includes performances from nine organizations and dozens of artists supporting four Dallas HIV/AIDS Service organizations at 7 p.m. at the Winspear Opera House. ATTPAC.org/gathering.

• Nov. 15: Braniff Style Tour

The Braniff Airways Foundation presents the Braniff Style Tour and Fashion Show at State Hall Auditorium in the Hall of State, Fair Park at 6 p.m. Free.

• Nov. 17: Let’s Do Lunch

Coalition for Aging LGBT’s Let’s Do Lunch takes place the third Thursday of every month at 11:30 a.m. at Lupe’s Tex Mex Grill, 2200 Airport Freeway #505, Bedford.

• Nov. 17: Wreath Collection

Sale of Christmas wreaths benefits the work of DIFFA. From 6-9 p.m. at the Empire Room, 1225 N. Riverfront Blvd. $75. Tickets at DIFFADallas.org.

• Nov. 18: Mustache Envy

Mustache Envy drag and queerlesque performs upstairs every third Friday at Sue Ellen’s, 3014 Throckmorton St. at 9:30 p.m. MustacheEnvy.com.

• Nov. 18: Federal Club mixer

November mixer in Alexandre’s newly renovated and enlarged space. Stay after the mixer for dinner and drinks. Alexandre’s, 4026 Cedar Springs Road from 6-8 p.m. RSVP at fcnov22.eventbrite.com.

• Nov. 18: Christopher McGuire

Classical guitarist Christopher McGuire performs as part of the Entertainment Series of Irving at 7:30 p.m. at Irving Arts Center, 3333 N. MacArthur Blvd., Irving. EntertainmentSeries.com. Tickets at IrvingArtsCenter.com.

• Nov. 19: Ugly Sweater Gaybingo

Doors open at 5 p.m. Show starts at 6 p.m. at S4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road. Tickets at MyResourceCenter.org/gaybingo.

• Nov. 19: Equality Texas Gala

Somewhere Over the Rainbow is the theme for the fourth Equality Texas Gala from 6-9 p.m. at the AT&T Conference Center, 1900 University Ave., Austin. EqualityTexas.org.

• Nov. 19: Blue Moon Dances

Women only dances the third Saturday of the month from 7 p.m.-midnight at DanceMakers of Texas, 6125 SW 820 Suite 140, Fort Worth. BYOB. $10.

• Nov. 19: A Magical Cirque Christmas

World-acclaimed performers and cirque artists take audiences back in time, immersing them in the spirit of the season and performing Christmas classics through the decades. Show promises jaw-dropping magic, big laughs, holiday music, and stunning acrobatic performances in a Christmastime adventure. Fair Park Music Hall. Tickets at MagicalCirqueChristmas.com.

• Through Nov. 19: Gypsy

Michael Serrecchia directs this classic musical by MainStage Irving-Las Colinas about the ultimate stage mother of all time. Everything will come up roses at the Dupree Theater in the Irving Arts Center. IrvingArtsCenter.com.

• Nov. 20: Transgender Day of Remembrance

• Nov. 23: Same-sex spouse grief group

Grief support group for people who have lost a same-sex spouse or partner meets in person on the fourth Wednesday of the month from 6:30-8 p.m. at Union Coffee, 3705 Cedar Springs Road. For notifications, contact Richard DeKnock at tastefullyrichard@gmail.com.

• Nov. 24: Thanksgiving

• Nov. 25-Dec. 24: A Christmas Carol

Music, magical spirits, and holiday cheer are ever present in Dallas Theater Center’s traditional production of the classic Charles Dickens story. Wyly Theatre, DallasTheaterCenter.org.

• Nov. 29: PrimeTimers

Last Tuesday lunch at 11 a.m. at Hunky’s, 3930 Cedar Springs Road.

• Nov. 29-Dec.4: My Fair Lady

The Lincoln Center production of the Lerner and Loewe musical comes to Bass Hall, 5225 Commerce St., Fort Worth. BassHall.com.

• Through Nov. 30: Autumn Equinox

A late-night adult circus scene and immersive theater experience filled with feats of danger and debauchery opens at 9 p.m. Previews begin on Sept. 20. The Rose Room, 3911 Cedar Springs Road.

• Nov. 30: Red Ribbon

Tree lighting and candlelight vigil to show support for those living with HIV and remembering those lost. Performance by The Women’s Chorus of Dallas. Testing. Vigil led by the Rev. Neil Thomas from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Resource Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road.

DECEMBER

• Dec. 1: World AIDS Day

• Dec. 1: Red Ribbon Gala

In recognition of World AIDS Day, AIDS Outreach Center presents Red Ribbon Gala featuring dinner, dancing, live entertainment and a silent auction at The Ashton Depot, 1501 Jones St., Fort Worth at 7 p.m. AOC.org.

• Dec. 1: Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Join AIDS Services Dallas as it cuts the red ribbon at the most recent multi-family housing development and expansion of affordable housing units in Dallas. Light hors d’oeuvres and refreshments will be served. From 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at 511 N. Lancaster Ave.

• Dec. 1: PFLAG Fort Worth

Fort Worth Chapter of PFLAG meets the first Thursday each month by Zoom or and in person at 6:45 p.m. at Celebration Community Church, 908 Pennsylvania Ave., Fort Worth.PFLAGFortWorth.org.

• Dec. 2-18: Head Over Heels

Uptown Players’ new season begins with this unpredictable Elizabethan romp about a royal family that must prevent an oracle’s prophecy of doom all set to the songs by The Go-Go’s. At the Kalita Humphreys Theater, 3636 Turtle Creek Blvd. UptownPlayers.org.

• Dec. 5: Cassie’s Freakmas Show

Cassie’s Freakmas Show benefits the children of Sam Houston Elementary School. Cash gifts and unwrapped toys will go to make sure every child at the school receives a present for the holiday. Checks can be made to Sam Houston Secret Santa Project. 9 p.m. at JR.’s Bar & Grill, 3923 Cedar Springs Road.

• Dec. 6: Classic Chassis Car Club meeting

Enjoy the cars out in the parking lots and then enjoy the food from 6-8 p.m. at Ojeda’s, 4617 Maple Ave. ClassicChassis.com.

• Dec. 6: Let’s Do Dinner

Coalition for Aging LGBT’s Let’s Do Dinner takes place the first Tuesday of every month at 6 p.m. at El Fenix, 6391 Camp Bowie Blvd Ridglea #6, Fort Worth.

• Dec. 6: PrimeTimers

First Tuesday lunch and games at 11:30 a.m. at Flaming Buffet, 11722 Marsh Lane.

• Dec. 6-25: Six

The musical Six about the six wives of Henry the Eighth at the Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St. Tickets at ATTPAC.org.

• Dec. 11: Christmas stocking auction

The 23rd annual Christmas Stocking Auction benefiting Legacy Founders Cottage at 7 p.m. at The Round-Up Saloon, 3912 Cedar Springs Road. To donate baskets or stockings, contact auction@roundupsaloon.com.

• Dec. 14: Same-sex spouse grief group

Grief support group for people who have lost a same-sex spouse or partner meets on Zoom on the second Wednesday of the month from 6:30-8 p.m. For notifications, contact Richard DeKnock at tastefullyrichard@gmail.com.

• Dec. 15: Let’s Do Lunch

Coalition for Aging LGBT’s Let’s Do Lunch takes place the third Thursday of every month at 11:30 a.m. at Lupe’s Tex Mex Grill, 2200 Airport Freeway #505, Bedford.

• Dec. 16: Mustache Envy

Mustache Envy drag and queerlesque performs upstairs every third Friday at Sue Ellen’s, 3014 Throckmorton St. at 9:30 p.m. MustacheEnvy.com.

• Dec. 17: The Teddy Bear Party

Equality Texas, Family Equality and Cook Children’s Medical Center are beneficiaries of this year’s Teddy Bear Party. Tickets are $100 and a teddy bear. Echo Lounge, 1323 N. Stemmons Freeway.

• Dec. 17: Blue Moon Dances

Women only dances the third Saturday of the month from 7 p.m.-midnight at DanceMakers of Texas, 6125 SW 820 Suite 140, Fort Worth. BYOB. $10.

• Dec. 17: Holiday Gala with Patti LaBelle

Dallas Southern Pride presents a holiday gala with special guest Patti LaBelle benefiting Abounding Prosperity from 8-11 p.m. at the Fairmont Hotel, 1717 Akard St. $100. Tickets at Ticketor.com.

• Dec. 17: Naughty or Nice

Dallas Southern Pride presents its annual holiday party featuring Kash Doll benefiting Abounding Prosperity from 11 p.m.-1 a.m. at the Fairmont Hotel, 1717 Akard St. $25. Tickets at Ticketor.com.

• Dec. 18: Gospel brunch

Dallas Southern Pride presents a gospel brunch at noon at the Fairmont Hotel, 1717 Akard St. $75. Tickets at Ticketor.com.

• Dec. 18-26: Hanukkah

• Dec. 25: Christmas

• Dec. 27: PrimeTimers

Last Tuesday lunch at 11 a.m. at Hunky’s, 3930 Cedar Springs Road.

• Dec. 28: Same-sex spouse grief group

Grief support group for people who have lost a same-sex spouse or partner meets in person on the fourth Wednesday of the month from 6:30-8 p.m. at Union Coffee, 3705 Cedar Springs Road. For notifications, contact Richard DeKnock at tastefullyrichard@gmail.com.

• Dec. 31: New Year’s Eve

JANUARY

• Through Jan. 15, 2023: Octavio Medellin: Spirit and Form

Octavio Medellín was an influential Mexican American artist and teacher who helped shape the Texas art scene for six decades. The first-ever museum retrospective for Medellín explores the evolution of his sculptural practice, his public art commissions, and his legacy as a beloved and respected teacher. Dallas Museum of Art.

• Jan. 15-22: Aspen Gay Ski Week

• Jan. 19-21: Legally Blonde

Broadway at the Center presents the musical Legally Blonde. Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St. ATTPAC.org.

• Jan. 18-29: The Lion King

The Disney musical comes to Bass Hall, 5225 Commerce St., Fort Worth. BassHall.com.

• Jan. 24-Feb. 5: Pretty Woman

Broadway Dallas presents Pretty Woman: The Musical to Fair Park Music Hall. Tickets at BroadwayDallas.org.

FEBRUARY

• Feb. 4: Love Equality

An evening of fun and celebration benefiting Equality Texas from 8-11 p.m. at Crozier Hall, 2218 Bryan St., Suite 105. $100 at the door. $75 if purchased by Jan. 4. EqualityTexas.org.

• Feb. 7-12: Pretty Woman

The musical version of the hit film comes to Bass Hall, 5225 Commerce St., Fort Worth. BassHall.com.

• Feb. 16-March 5: Native Gardens

You can’t choose your neighbors in this contemporary comedy where cultures and gardens clash, turning well-intentioned neighbors into feuding enemies. Kalita Humphreys Theater, 3636 Turtle Creek Blvd. DallasTheaterCenter.org.

MARCH

• March 2-4: On Your Feet!

Broadway at the Center presents the story of Gloria Estefan. Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St. ATTPAC.org.

• March 2-12: Silver Foxes

Uptown Players presents a premiere by Golden Girls writers James Berg and Stan Zimmerman about three older queer men who save their best friend from his facility. Presented on the Theatre Three stage. UptownPlayers.org.

• March 16-19: TBRU 27: Deadly Sins

Dallas Bears presents TBRU 27: Deadly Sins. Texas Bear Round Up returns to the Hyatt Regency. TBRU.org.

• March 25: AIDS Walk South Dallas

Live Out Loud is this year’s theme for this year’s 5K walk that steps off from Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 2922 MLK Jr. Blvd. AIDSWalkSouthDallas.com.

• March 28-April 2: Annie

Broadway at the Bass presents Annie. The sun will come out tomorrow. Bass Hall, 525 Commerce St., Fort Worth. BassHall.com.

APRIL

• April 1: Toast to Life

80s Icons is the theme of the 25th annual Toast to Life benefiting Resource Center with DJ Blake Ward from 7-11 p.m. at Empire Room, 1225 N. Riverfront Blvd.

• April 6-8: Anastasia

Broadway at the Center presents the musical Anastasia. Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St. ATTPAC.org.

• April 7-30: Into the Woods

James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim take favorite storybook characters and bring them together in this classic musical. Wyly Theatre, DallasTheaterCenter.org.

• April 18-30: Tootsie

Broadway at the Center presents the musical Tootsie. Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St. ATTPAC.org.

• April 20-23: Broadway Our Way 2023

Uptown Players annual fundraiser written and directed by B.J. Cleveland. Kalita Humphries Theater. UptownPlayers.org.

• April 21: Caring for Our Own: LGBTQ Caregiver Conference

Presented by the Alzheimer’s Association on Zoom from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

• April 25-30: EmpowerHIM Men’s Summit

Black Trans Men present an empowerment summit at the National Black Trans Advocacy Conference.

• April 25-30: National Black Trans Advocacy Conference

MAY

• May 4-8: Purple Party

Save the date for PPW23. PurpleFoundation.org.

• May 9-14: Tootsie

Broadway at the Bass presents the musical Tootsie. Bass Hall, 525 Commerce St., Fort Worth. BassHall.com.

• May 11-13: Fiddler on the Roof

Broadway at the Center presents the musical Fiddler on the Roof. Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St. ATTPAC.org.

• May 13: House of DIFFA

DIFFA’s large annual House of DIFFA fashion show and luxury silent auction. Hilton Anatole Hotel.

JUNE

• June 24: Resource Center Pride

Celebrate Pride with Resource Center’s second community block party. Interactive exhibits for the whole family to enjoy, games, food trucks, live performances and more. On this day, we honor our history and celebrate our beautiful rainbow LGBTQIA+ community, including the trailblazing work of Resource Center. From 5-8 p.m. at the Community Center, 5750 Cedar Spring Road.

• June 27-July 2: Hadestown

Broadway at the Bass presents the Tony-winning best musical Hadestown. Bass Hall, 525 Commerce St., Fort Worth. BassHall.com.