Plan Your Week

The Gay Agenda is now color-coded: Red for community events; blue for arts and entertainment; purple for sports; green for nightlife and orange for civic events and holidays.

• Biweekly: Hope Cottage Foster Parent Information Meeting

Hope Cottage holds information meetings for those interested in becoming foster parents. The meetings are held alternately on Saturdays at 10 a.m. and Thursdays at 6 p.m. For information email Clyde Hemminger at chemminger@hopecottage.org.

• Every Wednesday: THRIVE

Resource Center’s THRIVE Wednesday Support Group for LGBTQ adults 50 and older meets from 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m. at Resource Center Community Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road and is led by interns from the SMU counseling program. For more information on the support group and how to join, please send an email to THRIVE@myresourcecenter.org.

• Weekly: Frontrunners

Running club for the LGBTQ community and allies of DFW. Meet at 7:15 p.m. on Wednesdays and 8:30 a.m. on Saturdays at the corner of Hall Street and Turtle Creek Boulevard in Turtle Creek Park for a one-hour walk/run on the Katy Trail.

MAY

• May 5-20: ‘The Light in the Piazza’

Bruce R. Coleman directs this musical tale about two Southern women who venture to Italy where one starts a whirlwind affair with a man but has a secret to hide. Performances are at the Dupree Theatre in the Irving Arts Center. MainStageIrving.com.

• May 5-13: ‘Natural Shocks: A One-woman Play in a Tornado’

Based on Hamlet’s “To be or not to be” monologue, Lauren Gunderson’s play centers on Angela, an insurance agent stuck in a basement during a storm with a gun and her overthinking. She cracks jokes, recalls stories about her husband and has a confession. Directed by Sasha Maya Ada. Performances at the Bath House Culture Center. EchoTheatre.org.

• May 6: TITAS/DANCE UNBOUND’s Command Performance Gala

Artists from leading dance companies highlight T/DU’s annual event with a centerpiece performance commissioned for the night. 6 p.m. at the Winspear Opera House. ATTPAC.org.

• Through May 8: Purple Party

Purple Odyssey runs four days with 11 parties and 20 international DJs. Last year’s event donated $200,000 to Dallas LGBTQ organizations. Saturday’s Main Event takes place at Fair Park Coliseum with Eddie Martinez, Liza Rodriguez and Jamey Boozer. PurpleFoundation.org.

• May 7: Rise

Purple Party presents Rise, the final day of an all-new three-day party series at Dallas Marriott Suites Medical/Market Center, 2493 N. Stemmons Freeway. Reservations at marriott.com/dalmt.

• May 9-14: ‘Tootsie’

Broadway at the Bass presents the musical Tootsie. Bass Hall, 525 Commerce St., Fort Worth. BassHall.com.

• May 10: Same-sex spouse grief group

Grief support group for people who have lost a same-sex spouse or partner meets on Zoom on the second Wednesday of the month from 6:30-8 p.m. For notifications, contact Richard DeKnock at tastefullyrichard@gmail.com.

• May 10: Silver Pride Project

Coffee and conversation 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at Grauwyler Park Branch Library, 2146 Gilford St.

• May 11: Matt Matthews

This gay comedian has quite the resume with boudoir photographer, podcast host and farmer among his other jobs. So he may never be out of material for his hilarious standup. 7:30 p.m. at the Addison Improv. ImprovTX.com/Addison.

• May 11-13: ‘Fiddler on the Roof’

Broadway at the Center presents the musical Fiddler on the Roof. Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St. ATTPAC.org.

• May 11-21: ‘Adam and Eve in the Garden of Delights’

MBS Productions brings a wickedly funny take on this famous story in Genesis. Written and directed by Mark-Brian Sonna. Performances at the Addison Theatre Center. MBSProductions.info.

• May 12-28: ‘Rounding Third’

Michael Serrecchia directs this comedy about two Little League coaches who approach the sport in two very different ways. TheatreFrisco.com.

• May 13: House of DIFFA

DIFFA’s large annual House of DIFFA fashion show, musical performances and legendary luxury jacket auction. Kristin Chenoweth hosts. Hilton Anatole Hotel, 2201 N. Stemmons Freeway at 6 p.m. DIFFADallas.orrg/hod.

• May 14: Mother’s Day

• May 17: Emma Willman

You may have seen this lesbian comic do her thing on Netflix’s The Lineup or on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, but now she brings her punchlines to Dallas. 7:30 p.m. at the Addison Improv. ImprovTX.com/Addison.

• May 18: Log Cabin Dallas

Log Cabin Republicans meets with happy hour at 6 p.m and a presentation at 7 p.m. at Mattito’s, 3102 Oak Lawn Ave.

• May 19: May HRC Social & Resource Center Tour

Join HRC-DFW at the Resource Center for the May Social and learn about the programs at 6 p.m. at Resource Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road. HRCDFW.org.

• May 20: Snatch the Crown Gaybingo

Gaybingo at 6 p.m. Play for a chance to win cash and prizes. Station 4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road. Tickets at myresourcecenter.org/gaybingo.

• May 20: No Tie Dinner

Progressive dinners that end at the Frontiers of Flight Museum, 6911 Lemmon Ave. at Love Field with entertainment, desserts and silent auction. Proceeds benefit AIDS Services Dallas. $100. NoTieDinner.org.

• May 21: Hayley Kioko

This lesbian singer has been unapologetic in her approach to the pop music game and comes to Dallas as the headliner. The “For the Girls” singer is touring in support of her second full-length album Panorama. Out Dallas native Allison Ponthier opens along with ill peach. 7 p.m. at the Echo Lounge and Music Hall. LiveNation.com.

• May 23: Bloomin’ Ball Kick-off Party

AIN presents a Bloomin’ Ball Kickoff party at The Daire Center, 2600 N. Stemmons, Suite 160 from 5:30-7 p.m. Tickets at Eventbrite.com.

• May 23-26: Pilobolus in the Garden

A TITAS-commissioned outdoor site-specific event at the Nasher Sculpture Garden. Tickets at ATTPAC.org/titas.

• May 24: Same-sex spouse grief group

Grief support group for people who have lost a same-sex spouse or partner meets in person on the fourth Wednesday of the month from 6:30-8 p.m. at a restaurant or coffee shop. For this month’s location, contact Richard DeKnock at tastefullyrichard@gmail.com.

• May 25-27: ‘River Butcher’

Amphibian Stage in Fort Worth brings back this trans comic for this three-day residency. The writer/actor/funnyman made a splash with A Different Kind of Dude comedy special on YouTube and appeared on Take My Wife and Friendsgiving as well as performed on Ellen and Comedy Central. AmphibianStage.com.

• May 27: Red Dress Party

DFW Sister presents the Red Dress Party benefiting the Greg Dollgener Memorial AIDS Fund from 6-10 p.m. at The Hidden Door, 5025 Bowser.

• May 27-29: Deep Ellum Community Arts Fair

• Through May 21: ‘Cruel Intentions the Musical’

Set to ’90s hits and based on the movie, this take on Dangerous Liaisons finds itself set in a prestigious high school where teens set out to basically ruin other people’s lives through passion, revenge and lies — just like any high school. A co-production by Uptown Players and Stage West in Fort Worth where it will open first. StageWest.com.

• May 28: Rainbows Over Frisco

Bring your rainbow kites to fly and enjoy a family picnic from 1-5 p.m. at Frisco Commons Park, 8000 McKinney Road, Frisco. Registration required at Eventbrite.com.

• May 29: Memorial Day

• Through May 29: Scarborough Renaissance Festival

Open Saturdays and Sundays and Memorial Day Monday from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. 2511 FM 66, Waxahachie. SRFestival.com

JUNE

• June 2: MetroBall

MetroBall 16 at 6:30 p.m. at S4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road.

• June 3: Dallas Pride Festival

Pride Festival in Fair Park in the Centennial and Automobile buildings begins at noon.

• June 3: Carrollton Pride

Carrollton Pride-HumanTexas takes place from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at Horizon Unitarian Universalist Church,1641 W. Hebron Parkway, Carrollton.

• June 3: FC Dallas Pride Night

Pride Frisco will receive a percentage of game ticket sales. Toyota Stadium, 9200 World Cup Way, Frisco.

• June 4: Alan Ross Texas Freedom Parade

The Alan Ross Texas Freedom Parade that circles the Cotton Bowl steps off at 2 p.m.

• June 6: Classic Chassis

Classic Chassis Car Club meets 6-8 p.m. at Ojeda’s, 4617 Maple Ave.

• June 7: ‘Rise Up’

In conjunction with Rise Up: Stonewall and the LGBTQ Rights Movement, a panel discusses the advancement of LGBTQ rights in Dallas at the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum, 300 N. Houston St. $19 admission for nonmembers includes the special exhibit. Free for members. Tickets at DHHRM.org.

• June 9: Dallas Wings Pride Night

College Park Center, 600 S. Center St., Arlington. UTATickets.com.

• June 10-11: Pride in Bloom

Pride in Bloom returns for a second time with a full weekend of LGBTQ+ artisans, entertainers, chefs and small businesses. Pretty gutsy for an organization that has at least three discrimination lawsuits pending against it. Dallas Aboretum, 8525 Garland Road. Tickets $12-20 at DallasAboretum.org. Parking is $11 in advance or $15 at the gate.

• June 10-11: ‘Grace’

Bruce Wood Dance present Grace at 8 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday at Moody Performance Hall, 2520 Flora St. Tickets at TicketDFW.com. Info at BruceWoodDance.org.

• June 10: San Antonio Pride

Celebration and stage from noon-5 p.m. River parade 4-5 p.m. along the Downtown Reach of the Riverwalk and 7-8 p.m. along the Museum Reach with 17 colorful river barges.

• June 14: Same-sex spouse grief group

Grief support group for people who have lost a same-sex spouse or partner meets on Zoom on the second Wednesday of the month from 6:30-8 p.m. For notifications, contact Richard DeKnock at tastefullyrichard@gmail.com.

• June 15: Log Cabin Dallas

Log Cabin Republicans meets with happy hour at 6 p.m and a presentation at 7 p.m. at Mattito’s, 3102 Oak Lawn Ave.

• June 16: Pride Block Party

Dallas Museum of Art, The Nasher, the Crowe and the Dallas Arts District throw a Pride Month block party from 6 p.m.-midnight.

• June 16: HRC Social & Stonewall Exhibit

Join HRC-DFW at the Dallas Holocaust & Human Rights Museum for the June social and experience their groundbreaking exhibit Rise Up: Stonewall and the LGBTQ Rights Movement. Last chance to experience the exhibit. 6 p.m. at Dallas Holocaust & Human Rights Museum, 300 N. Houston St. HRCDFW.org

• June 17: Gaybingo Ball — Category is PRIDE

Gaybingo at 6 p.m. Play for a chance to win cash and prizes. Station 4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road. Tickets at myresourcecenter.org/gaybingo.

• June 18: Mother’s Day

• June 18: 24 Karat Platinum Edition Ball

Jrock and his TenOrChops Entertainment celebrate the Juneteenth holiday.

• Through June 18: ‘Rise Up’

Rise Up: Stonewall and the LGBTQ Rights Movement tells more than 50 years of history of the LGBTQ rights movement with a focus on the Stonewall Rebellion at the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum, 300 N. Houston St. $19 admission for nonmembers incudes the special exhibit. Free for members. Tickets at DHHRM.org.

• June 24: Resource Center Pride

Celebrate Pride with Resource Center’s second community block party. Interactive exhibits for the whole family to enjoy, games, food trucks, live performances and more. On this day, we honor our history and celebrate our beautiful rainbow LGBTQIA+ community, including the trailblazing work of Resource Center. From 5-8 p.m. at the Community Center, 5750 Cedar Spring Road.

• June 24: Houston Pride

• June 24: Princeton Pride

Third annual Princeton Pride from noon-4 p.m. at Princeton High School, 1000 E.Princeton Drive, Princeton.

• June 24: Shreveport Q-Prom

Shrevepride’s flagship event and preeminent Pride month party.

• June 27-July 2: ‘Hadestown’

Broadway at the Bass presents the Tony-winning best musical Hadestown. Bass Hall, 525 Commerce St., Fort Worth. BassHall.com.

• June 28: Eid

Eid al Adha begins at sundown

• June 28: Same-sex spouse grief group

Grief support group for people who have lost a same-sex spouse or partner meets in person on the fourth Wednesday of the month from 6:30-8 p.m. at a restaurant or coffee shop. For this month’s location, contact Richard DeKnock at tastefullyrichard@gmail.com.

• June 29-30: What Happens in Vegas

Turtle Creek Chorale concert. From Sinatra to Celine. From Britney to boy bands. From Elton to Elvis. Moody Performance Hall, 2520 Flora St. Tickets at TurtleCreekChorale.com.

JULY

• July 4: Independence Day

• July 4: Classic Chassis

Classic Chassis Car Club meets 6-8 p.m. at Ojeda’s, 4617 Maple Ave.

• July 7: RuPaul’s Drag Race Werq the World Tour

RuPaul’s Werq the World 2023 World Tour comes to Grand Prairie with Asia O’Hara and select finalists from Season 15 at the Texas Trust CU Theatre, 1001 Texas Trust Way, Grand Prairie.

• July 15: Plastic Fantastic: Calling all the Dolls Gaybingo

Gaybingo at 6 p.m. Play for a chance to win cash and prizes. Station 4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road. Tickets at myresourcecenter.org/gaybingo.

• July 19: Juneteenth

• July 20: Log Cabin Dallas

Log Cabin Republicans meets with happy hour at 6 p.m and a presentation at 7 p.m. at Mattito’s, 3102 Oak Lawn Ave.

• July 23: Erykah Badu

Dallas favorite Erykah Badu with Yasiin Bey brings her Unfollow Me Tour home to the American Airlines Center. UnfollowMeTour.com.

AUGUST

• Aug. 1: Classic Chassis

Classic Chassis Car Club meets 6-8 p.m. at Ojeda’s, 4617 Maple Ave.

• Aug. 12: Landmark Dinner

Celebrate 50 years of Lambda Legal. LambdaLegal.org.

• Aug. 17: Log Cabin Dallas

Log Cabin Republicans meets with happy hour at 6 p.m and a presentation at 7 p.m. at Mattito’s, 3102 Oak Lawn Ave.

• Aug. 19: Under the Sea Gaybingo

Gaybingo at 6 p.m. Play for a chance to win cash and prizes. Station 4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road. Tickets at myresourcecenter.org/gaybingo.

• Aug. 26: Fashion Cited

Legal Hospice of Texas hosts its annual fundraiser, Fashion Cited, a fashion show featuring up-and-coming local clothiers and designers at The Empire Room in Dallas.

• Aug. 27-Jan. 7: ‘The World Outside: Louise Nevelson at Midcentury

The World Outside: Louise Nevelson at Midcentury is one of the first exhibitions examining Louise Nevelson’s midcentury sculptures and works on paper through the lens of the artistic and cultural landscape that shaped her vision. The exhibition, through more than 50 key artworks, offers an in-depth study of the artistic, economic, and political forces behind Nevelson’s multifaceted innovations at midcentury. Working against repressive gender norms and a culture of mass consumption, Nevelson subverted the era’s obsession with domesticity and industrial production by championing hands-on techniques and repurposed materials at the Amon Carter Museum, 3501 Camp Bowie Blvd., Fort Worth.

SEPTEMBER

• Sept. 2: Positivitea Reimagined

Benefits Legacy Cares.

• Sept. 4: Labor Day

• Sept. 5: Classic Chassis

Classic Chassis Car Club meets 6-8 p.m. at Ojeda’s, 4617 Maple Ave.

• Sept. 13: Carrollton Pride Meetup

Meetup from 7-8 p.m. at Nico’s Cocina, 3065 N. Josie Lane, Carrollton.

• Sept. 15: Rosh Hashanah

• Sept. 16: 90s Jams Gaybingo

Gaybingo at 6 p.m. Play for a chance to win cash and prizes. Station 4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road. Tickets at myresourcecenter.org/gaybingo.

• Sept. 17: Pride in Dallas

Cedar Springs Pride Parade at 2 p.m. PrideInDallas.org.

• Sept. 18: Madonna

Madonna brings The Celebration Tour to Dallas American Airlines Center. Tickets on Ticketmaster.com.

• Sept. 21: Log Cabin Dallas

Log Cabin Republicans meets with happy hour at 6 p.m and a presentation at 7 p.m. at Mattito’s, 3102 Oak Lawn Ave.

• Sept. 22: Chamber Business and Community Excellence Awards

The North Texas LGBT Chamber of Commerce celebrates businesses, organizations and individuals who make North texas the best place to live, work and play. From 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

• Sept. 22-24: Unleashed

LGBTQ expo with keynotes, panels and performances. UnleashedLGBTQ.com.

• Sept. 23: Bloomin’ Ball

AIN’s biggest event of the year, Bloomin’ Ball, is back at the Renaissance Hotel.

• Sept. 24: Yom Kippur

• Sept. 30: North Texas Pride Festival

ArtCentre of Plano, 902 16th St., Plano from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

OCTOBER

• Oct. 3: Classic Chassis

Classic Chassis Car Club meets 6-8 p.m. at Ojeda’s, 4617 Maple Ave.

• Oct. 9: Indigenous People’s Day

• Oct. 19: Log Cabin Dallas

Log Cabin Republicans meets with happy hour at 6 p.m and a presentation at 7 p.m. at Mattito’s, 3102 Oak Lawn Ave.

• Oct. 21: Monster Mash Gaybingo

Gaybingo at 6 p.m. Play for a chance to win cash and prizes. Station 4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road. Tickets at myresourcecenter.org/gaybingo.

• Oct. 28: Black Tie Dinner

The largest LGBTQ fundraiser takes place at 6 p.m. at Sheraton Dallas, 400 Olive St.

• Oct. 31: Halloween

NOVEMBER

• Nov 3-11: Gay Games 11

Gay Games take place in Hong Kong and Guadalajara. GGHK2023.com.

• Nov. 7: Election Day

• Nov. 7: Classic Chassis

Classic Chassis Car Club meets 6-8 p.m. at Ojeda’s, 4617 Maple Ave.

• Nov. 11: Veteran’s Day

• Nov. 16: Log Cabin Dallas

Log Cabin Republicans meets with happy hour at 6 p.m and a presentation at 7 p.m. at Mattito’s, 3102 Oak Lawn Ave.

• Nov. 18: Naughty or Nice Gaybingo

Gaybingo at 6 p.m. Play for a chance to win cash and prizes. Station 4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road. Tickets at myresourcecenter.org/gaybingo.

• Nov. 23: Thanksgiving

DECEMBER

• Dec. 5: Classic Chassis

Classic Chassis Car Club meets 6-8 p.m. at Ojeda’s, 4617 Maple Ave.

• Dec. 7: First night of Hanukah

• Dec. 21: Log Cabin Dallas

Log Cabin Republicans meets with happy hour at 6 p.m and a presentation at 7 p.m. at Mattito’s, 3102 Oak Lawn Ave.

• Dec. 25: Christmas

• Dec. 31: New Year’s Eve