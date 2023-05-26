Have an event coming up? Email your information to Managing Editor Tammye Nash at nash@dallasvoice.com or Senior Staff Writer David Taffet at taffet@dallasvoice.com by Wednesday at 5 p.m. for that week’s issue.

Plan Your Week

The Gay Agenda is now color-coded: Red for community events; blue for arts and entertainment; purple for sports; green for nightlife and orange for civic events and holidays.

Biweekly: Hope Cottage Foster Parent Information Meeting

Hope Cottage holds information meetings for those interested in becoming foster parents. The meetings are held alternately on Saturdays at 10 a.m. and Thursdays at 6 p.m. For information email Clyde Hemminger at chemminger@hopecottage.org.

Every Wednesday: THRIVE

Resource Center’s THRIVE Wednesday Support Group for LGBTQ adults 50 and older meets from 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m. at Resource Center Community Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road and is led by interns from the SMU counseling program. For more information on the support group and how to join, please send an email to THRIVE@myresourcecenter.org.

Weekly: Frontrunners

Running club for the LGBTQ community and allies of DFW. Meet at 7:15 p.m. on Wednesdays and 8:30 a.m. on Saturdays at the corner of Hall Street and Turtle Creek Boulevard in Turtle Creek Park for a one-hour walk/run on the Katy Trail.

MAY

May 26: Pilobolus in the Garden

A TITAS-commissioned outdoor site-specific event at the Nasher Sculpture Garden. Tickets at ATTPAC.org/titas.

Through May 27: ‘River Butcher’

Amphibian Stage in Fort Worth brings back this trans comic for this three-day residency. The writer/actor/funnyman made a splash with A Different Kind of Dude comedy special on YouTube and appeared on Take My Wife and Friendsgiving as well as performed on Ellen and Comedy Central. AmphibianStage.com.

May 27: Red Dress Party

DFW Sister presents the Red Dress Party benefiting the Greg Dollgener Memorial AIDS Fund from 6-10 p.m. at The Hidden Door, 5025 Bowser.

May 27-29: Deep Ellum Community Arts Fair

Through May 21: ‘Cruel Intentions the Musical’

Set to ’90s hits and based on the movie, this take on Dangerous Liaisons finds itself set in a prestigious high school where teens set out to basically ruin other people’s lives through passion, revenge and lies — just like any high school. A co-production by Uptown Players and Stage West in Fort Worth where it will open first. StageWest.com.

May 28: Rainbows Over Frisco

Bring your rainbow kites to fly and enjoy a family picnic from 1-5 p.m. at Frisco Commons Park, 8000 McKinney Road, Frisco. Registration required at Eventbrite.com.

Through May 28: ‘To Kill A Mockingbird’

Alan Sorkin’s play based on Harper Lee’s novel at the Music Hall at Fair Park. BroadwayDallas.org.

Through May 28: ‘Rounding Third’

Michael Serrecchia directs this comedy about two Little League coaches who approach the sport in two very different ways. TheatreFrisco.com.

May 29: Memorial Day

Through May 29: Scarborough Renaissance Festival

Open Saturdays and Sundays and Memorial Day Monday from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. 2511 FM 66, Waxahachie. SRFestival.com

JUNE

June 1: “Queer Factor”

The monthly comedy show packs this month’s lineup of local queer comedians for its Pride Month edition. 8:30 p.m. at the Dallas Comedy Club. Linktr.ee/QueerFactor.

June 1-11: “Cruel Intentions the ’90s Musical” by Uptown Players

Set to ’90s hits and based on the movie, this take on Dangerous Liaisons finds itself set in a prestigious high school where teens set out to basically ruin other people’s lives through passion, revenge and lies — just like any high school. A co-production with Stage West at the Kalita Humphreys Theater. UptownPlayers.org.

June 2: MetroBall

MetroBall 16 at 6:30 p.m. at S4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road.

June 2: TWCD Divas

The Women’s Chorus of Dallas presents Divas! a fundraiser featuring the full chorus, small groups and solos with a champagne VIP reception at 7 p.m. and show at 8 p.m. at Texas Discovery Gargens, 3601 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. $65-150. TWCD.org.

June 2: Janet Jackson

The R&B pop diva heads to Dallas with her Together Again Tour. Ludacris opens the show at Dos Equis Pavilion. LiveNation.com.

June 2 and 3: “Acis y Galatea” by American Baroque Opera

Queer-owned ABO presents this Spanish comic opera for two performances only at Arts Mission Oak Cliff. BaroqueOpera.org.

June 3: Dallas Pride Festival

Pride Festival in Fair Park in the Centennial and Automobile buildings begins at noon.

June 3: Carrollton Pride

Carrollton Pride-HumanTexas takes place from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at Horizon Unitarian Universalist Church,1641 W. Hebron Parkway, Carrollton.

June 3: FC Dallas Pride Night

Pride Frisco will receive a percentage of game ticket sales to FC Dallas vs. Nashville SC. Toyota Stadium, 9200 World Cup Way, Frisco.

June 3: Scavenger Hunt

Fern Connections presents a scavenger hunt from 1-3 p.m. in Plano. Exact location will appear on ticket. $75 per couple. Tickets at FernConnections.com/events.

June 4: Alan Ross Texas Freedom Parade

The Alan Ross Texas Freedom Parade that circles the Cotton Bowl steps off at 2 p.m.

June 4: Come On Out

La Ti Do presents performances by Jeremy Davis, KJ James, Charlotte Parker, Sienna Riehle and Eliza Rocks. The group will present original stories and songs in celebration of Pride Month. Tickets are $25 general admission or $75 to reserve a table for two at Union Coffee, 3705 Cedar Springs Road. Tickets at TicketsToTheCity.com.

June 6: Classic Chassis

Classic Chassis Car Club meets 6-8 p.m. at Ojeda’s, 4617 Maple Ave.

June 7: Outrageous Oral: Vol. 29

In conjunction with Rise Up: Stonewall and the LGBTQ Rights Movement, a panel discusses the advancement of LGBTQ rights in Dallas at the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum, 300 N. Houston St. at 7 p.m. $19 admission for nonmembers includes the special exhibit. Free for members. Tickets at DHHRM.org.

June 9: Dallas Wings Pride Night

College Park Center, 600 S. Center St., Arlington. UTATickets.com.

June 9: OTEP

Thrash on the floor with OTEP’s signature metal and rap fusion led by lesbian singer Otep Shamaya at Trees in Deep Ellum. TreesDallas.com.

June 10: Arlington Pride

Street fair vendors and entertainment including performances from local artists and RuPaul’s Drag Race Queens, Symone, Angeria Paris VanMichaels and Kennedy Davenport. Lady Bunny will DJ in the Sponsor/VIP Lounge. Levitt Pavilion Arlington, 100 W. Abram St., Arlington from 6-11 p.m. Free.

June 10-11: Pride in Bloom

Pride in Bloom returns for a second time with a full weekend of LGBTQ+ artisans, entertainers, chefs and small businesses. Dallas Arboretum, 8525 Garland Road. Tickets $12-20 at DallasArboretum.org. Parking is $11 in advance or $15 at the gate.

June 10-11: ‘Grace’

Bruce Wood Dance present Grace at 8 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday at Moody Performance Hall, 2520 Flora St. Tickets at TicketDFW.com. Info at BruceWoodDance.org.

June 10: Arlington Pride

From 6-11 p.m. at Levitt Pavillion, 100 W. Abram St., Arlington. ArlingtonPride.org.

June 10: San Antonio Pride

Celebration and stage from noon-5 p.m. River parade 4-5 p.m. along the Downtown Reach of the Riverwalk and 7-8 p.m. along the Museum Reach with 17 colorful river barges.

June 14: Same-sex spouse grief group

Grief support group for people who have lost a same-sex spouse or partner meets on Zoom on the second Wednesday of the month from 6:30-8 p.m. For notifications, contact Richard DeKnock at tastefullyrichard@gmail.com.

June 14-18: “Xanadu” by Lyric Stage

Campy musicals are just the perfect thing for Pride Month. Lyric Stage presents this retro musical about a muse who lands on Venice Beach and ends up in a roller disco. Performances at the Majestic Theatre. LyricStage.org.

June 15: Log Cabin Dallas

Log Cabin Republicans meets with happy hour at 6 p.m and a presentation at 7 p.m. at Mattito’s, 3102 Oak Lawn Ave.

June 15-July 2: “I Wanna F*cking Tear You Apart” by Stage West

Sam and Leo are besties until a stranger enters the mix in this regional premiere in Fort Worth. StageWest.org.

June 16-July 2: “Cabaret” by Art Centre Theatre

Keep adding these musicals to your Pride calendar because this classic show performed in Plano is pretty much iconic in the queer continuum. ArtCentreTheatre.com.

June 16: Pride Block Party

Dallas Museum of Art, The Nasher, the Crowe and the Dallas Arts District throw a Pride Month block party from 6 p.m.-midnight. Free. Registration required. dma.org/programs/event/late-night-pride-block-party-0.

June 16: HRC Social & Stonewall Exhibit

Join HRC-DFW at the Dallas Holocaust & Human Rights Museum for the June social and experience their groundbreaking exhibit Rise Up: Stonewall and the LGBTQ Rights Movement. Last chance to experience the exhibit. 6 p.m. at Dallas Holocaust & Human Rights Museum, 300 N. Houston St. HRCDFW.org.

June 17: Oak Lawn Band

March for Freedom–ROYGBV is the name of the concert that celebrates LGBTQ composers including Sondheim, Tchaikovsky and Copeland and local composer Michael Eaves at 4 p.m. at Pinkston High, 3700 Holystone St. Free.

June 17: Gaybingo Ball — Category is PRIDE

Gaybingo at 6 p.m. Play for a chance to win cash and prizes. Station 4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road. Tickets at myresourcecenter.org/gaybingo.

June 17: Stand Up for Hope Comedy FUNdraiser

Local comedians from the monthly Queer Factor show come together for this night of laughs benefiting Dallas Hope Charities. Doors at 4:45 p.m. at Dallas Comedy Club in Deep Ellum. Linktr.ee/QueerFactor.

June 18: Father’s Day

June 18: 24 Karat Platinum Edition Ball

Jrock and his TenOrChops Entertainment celebrate the Juneteenth holiday.

June 18: Come Foeling With Us

Fern Connections presents an in-person game of football bowling or fowling at 2 p.m. in Plano. Exact location will appear on ticket. $35. Tickets at FernConnections.com/events

Through June 18: ‘Rise Up’

Rise Up: Stonewall and the LGBTQ Rights Movement tells more than 50 years of history of the LGBTQ rights movement with a focus on the Stonewall Rebellion at the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum, 300 N. Houston St. $19 admission for nonmembers incudes the special exhibit. Free for members. Tickets at DHHRM.org.

June 20: Stonewall Democrats of Dallas

In person and hybrid meeting at 6:30 p.m. at The View, 525 S. Riverfront Ave.

June 21: Parenting LGBTQ Youth

Room for Change and Rainbow Roundup present Parenting LGBTQ Youth with family support and community resources with licensed professional counselors. From 6-8 p.m. upstairs at Sue Ellen’s, 3014 Throckmorton St.

June 23: Pride Panel: The State of LGBTQIA+ Care

Spend an evening with Dallas Contemporary and Dallas Hope Charities in honor of Pride Month with our third annual Pride Panel. The event begins with a free printmaking workshop led by Dallas-based artist Scout Ryman. Then Collective Hope Coalition members and other community leaders host an open dialogue about how they navigate providing LGBTQ affirming care in the midst of our current political climate. Moderated by HRC’s Stephen Merritt. Printmaking at 6 p.m. Panel at 7 p.m. at Dallas Contemporary, 161 Glass St.

June 23: Gay Pride Shabbat

Congregation Beth El Binah celebrates the ancient biblical holiday Gay Pride Shabbat at 7:30 p.m. at Northaven Church, 11211 Preston Road. Everyone welcome.

June 23: Chita Rivera

The Broadway icon will bring her signature showtunes and more to the Eisemann Center in Richardson. EisemannCenter.com.

June 23-July 26: “The Butterfly’s Evil Spell” by Hip Pocket Theatre

Gay poet Federico Garcia Lorca’s story about unrequited love plays out in a whimsical setting of insects at this outdoor Fort Worth stage. HipPocket.org.

June 24: Resource Center Pride

Celebrate Pride with Resource Center’s second community block party. Interactive exhibits for the whole family to enjoy, games, food trucks, live performances and more. On this day, we honor our history and celebrate our beautiful rainbow LGBTQIA+ community, including the trailblazing work of Resource Center. From 5-8 p.m. at the Community Center, 5750 Cedar Spring Road.

June 24: IMPACT Luncheon

Texas Pride Impact Funds presents a deep dive into its programs. The luncheon is free. 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at Pegasus Park Conference Center, 3000 Pegasus Park Drive, 1st floor. RSVP at TPIFDonorEvent.kimbia.com/impactevent.

June 24: Houston Pride

June 24: Princeton Pride

Third annual Princeton Pride from noon-4 p.m. at Princeton High School, 1000 E.Princeton Drive, Princeton.

June 24: Shreveport Q-Prom

Shrevepride’s flagship event and preeminent Pride month party.

June 25: The Queer Club

Fern Connections presents a book club at 2 p.m. the last Sunday of every month. Register at FernConnections.com/events.

June 27-July 2: ‘Hadestown’

Broadway at the Bass presents the Tony-winning best musical Hadestown. Bass Hall, 525 Commerce St., Fort Worth. BassHall.com.

June 28: Eid

Eid al Adha begins at sundown

June 28: Same-sex spouse grief group

Grief support group for people who have lost a same-sex spouse or partner meets in person on the fourth Wednesday of the month from 6:30-8 p.m. at a restaurant or coffee shop. For this month’s location, contact Richard DeKnock at tastefullyrichard@gmail.com.

June 28: Kevin James Thornton at the Addison Improv

The bearish comedian and photographer made a splash on TikTok with his hilarious autotuned stories about growing up gay and religious. He tells those stories and more in real life at his one night only performance at the Addison Improv. ImprovTx.com.

June 29-30: What Happens in Vegas

Turtle Creek Chorale concert. From Sinatra to Celine. From Britney to boy bands. From Elton to Elvis. Moody Performance Hall, 2520 Flora St. Tickets at TurtleCreekChorale.com.

JULY

July 4: Independence Day

July 4: Classic Chassis

Classic Chassis Car Club meets 6-8 p.m. at Ojeda’s, 4617 Maple Ave.

July 7: RuPaul’s Drag Race Werq the World Tour

RuPaul’s Werq the World 2023 World Tour comes to Grand Prairie with Asia O’Hara and select finalists from Season 15 at the Texas Trust CU Theatre, 1001 Texas Trust Way, Grand Prairie.

July 15: Plastic Fantastic: Calling all the Dolls Gaybingo

Gaybingo at 6 p.m. Play for a chance to win cash and prizes. Station 4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road. Tickets at myresourcecenter.org/gaybingo.

July 18: Stonewall Democrats of Dallas

In person and hybrid meeting at 6:30 p.m. at The View, 525 S. Riverfront Ave.

July 19: Juneteenth

July 20: Log Cabin Dallas

Log Cabin Republicans meets with happy hour at 6 p.m and a presentation at 7 p.m. at Mattito’s, 3102 Oak Lawn Ave.

July 23: Erykah Badu

Dallas favorite Erykah Badu with Yasiin Bey brings her Unfollow Me Tour home to the American Airlines Center. UnfollowMeTour.com.

July 30: The Queer Club

Fern Connections presents a book club at 2 p.m. the last Sunday of every month. Register at FernConnections.com/events.

AUGUST

Aug. 1: Classic Chassis

Classic Chassis Car Club meets 6-8 p.m. at Ojeda’s, 4617 Maple Ave.

Aug. 12: Landmark Dinner

Celebrate 50 years of Lambda Legal. LambdaLegal.org.

Aug. 17: Log Cabin Dallas

Log Cabin Republicans meets with happy hour at 6 p.m and a presentation at 7 p.m. at Mattito’s, 3102 Oak Lawn Ave.

Aug. 19: Under the Sea Gaybingo

Gaybingo at 6 p.m. Play for a chance to win cash and prizes. Station 4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road. Tickets at myresourcecenter.org/gaybingo.

Aug. 22: Stonewall Democrats of Dallas

In person and hybrid meeting at 6:30 p.m. at The View, 525 S. Riverfront Ave.

Aug. 26: Fashion Cited

Legal Hospice of Texas hosts its annual fundraiser, Fashion Cited, a fashion show featuring up-and-coming local clothiers and designers at The Empire Room in Dallas.

Aug. 27: The Queer Club

Fern Connections presents a book club at 2 p.m. the last Sunday of every month. Register at FernConnections.com/events.

Aug. 27-Jan. 7: ‘The World Outside: Louise Nevelson at Midcentury

The World Outside: Louise Nevelson at Midcentury is one of the first exhibitions examining Louise Nevelson’s midcentury sculptures and works on paper through the lens of the artistic and cultural landscape that shaped her vision. The exhibition, through more than 50 key artworks, offers an in-depth study of the artistic, economic, and political forces behind Nevelson’s multifaceted innovations at midcentury. Working against repressive gender norms and a culture of mass consumption, Nevelson subverted the era’s obsession with domesticity and industrial production by championing hands-on techniques and repurposed materials at the Amon Carter Museum, 3501 Camp Bowie Blvd., Fort Worth.

SEPTEMBER

Sept. 2: Positivitea Reimagined

Benefits Legacy Cares.

Sept. 4: Labor Day

Sept. 5: Classic Chassis

Classic Chassis Car Club meets 6-8 p.m. at Ojeda’s, 4617 Maple Ave.

Sept. 13: Carrollton Pride Meetup

Meetup from 7-8 p.m. at Nico’s Cocina, 3065 N. Josie Lane, Carrollton.

Sept. 15: Rosh Hashanah

Sept. 16: 90s Jams Gaybingo

Gaybingo at 6 p.m. Play for a chance to win cash and prizes. Station 4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road. Tickets at myresourcecenter.org/gaybingo.

Sept. 17: Pride in Dallas

Cedar Springs Pride Parade at 2 p.m. PrideInDallas.org.

Sept. 18: Madonna

Madonna brings The Celebration Tour to Dallas American Airlines Center. Tickets on Ticketmaster.com.

Sept. 19: Stonewall Democrats of Dallas

In person and hybrid meeting at 6:30 p.m. at The View, 525 S. Riverfront Ave.

Sept. 21: Log Cabin Dallas

Log Cabin Republicans meets with happy hour at 6 p.m and a presentation at 7 p.m. at Mattito’s, 3102 Oak Lawn Ave.

Sept. 22: Chamber Business and Community Excellence Awards

The North Texas LGBT Chamber of Commerce celebrates businesses, organizations and individuals who make North texas the best place to live, work and play. From 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Sept. 22-24: Unleashed

LGBTQ expo with keynotes, panels and performances. UnleashedLGBTQ.com.

Sept. 23: Bloomin’ Ball

AIN’s biggest event of the year, Bloomin’ Ball, is back at the Renaissance Hotel.

Sept. 24: Yom Kippur

Sept. 24: The Queer Club

Fern Connections presents a book club at 2 p.m. the last Sunday of every month. Register at FernConnections.com/events.

Sept. 30: North Texas Pride Festival

ArtCentre of Plano, 902 16th St., Plano from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

OCTOBER

Oct. 3: Classic Chassis

Classic Chassis Car Club meets 6-8 p.m. at Ojeda’s, 4617 Maple Ave.

Oct. 9: Indigenous People’s Day

Oct. 17: Stonewall Democrats of Dallas

In person and hybrid meeting at 6:30 p.m. at The View, 525 S. Riverfront Ave.

Oct. 19: Log Cabin Dallas

Log Cabin Republicans meets with happy hour at 6 p.m and a presentation at 7 p.m. at Mattito’s, 3102 Oak Lawn Ave.

Oct. 21: Monster Mash Gaybingo

Gaybingo at 6 p.m. Play for a chance to win cash and prizes. Station 4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road. Tickets at myresourcecenter.org/gaybingo.

Oct. 28: Black Tie Dinner

The largest LGBTQ fundraiser takes place at 6 p.m. at Sheraton Dallas, 400 Olive St.

Oct. 31: Halloween

NOVEMBER

Nov 3-11: Gay Games 11

Gay Games take place in Hong Kong and Guadalajara. GGHK2023.com.

Nov. 7: Election Day

Nov. 7: Classic Chassis

Classic Chassis Car Club meets 6-8 p.m. at Ojeda’s, 4617 Maple Ave.

Nov. 11: Veteran’s Day

Nov. 16: Log Cabin Dallas

Log Cabin Republicans meets with happy hour at 6 p.m and a presentation at 7 p.m. at Mattito’s, 3102 Oak Lawn Ave.

Nov. 18: Naughty or Nice Gaybingo

Gaybingo at 6 p.m. Play for a chance to win cash and prizes. Station 4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road. Tickets at myresourcecenter.org/gaybingo.

Nov. 21: Stonewall Democrats of Dallas

In person and hybrid meeting at 6:30 p.m. at The View, 525 S. Riverfront Ave.

Nov. 23: Thanksgiving

DECEMBER

Dec. 5: Classic Chassis

Classic Chassis Car Club meets 6-8 p.m. at Ojeda’s, 4617 Maple Ave.

Dec. 7: First night of Hanukah

Dec. 19: Stonewall Democrats of Dallas

In person and hybrid meeting at 6:30 p.m. at The View, 525 S. Riverfront Ave.

Dec. 21: Log Cabin Dallas

Log Cabin Republicans meets with happy hour at 6 p.m and a presentation at 7 p.m. at Mattito’s, 3102 Oak Lawn Ave.

Dec. 25: Christmas