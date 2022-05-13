Have an event coming up? Email your information to Managing Editor Tammye Nash at nash@dallasvoice.com or Senior Staff Writer David Taffet at taffet@dallasvoice.com by Wednesday at 5 p.m. for that week’s issue.

Plan Your Week

The Gay Agenda is now color-coded: Red for community events; blue for arts and entertainment; purple for sports; green for nightlife and orange for civic events and holidays.

• Biweekly: Hope Cottage Foster Parent Information Meeting

Hope Cottage holds information meetings for those interested in becoming foster parents. The meetings are held alternately on Saturdays at 10 a.m. and Thursdays at 6 p.m. For information email Clyde Hemminger at chemminger@hopecottage.org.

• Every Monday: THRIVE

Resource Center’s THRIVE Monday Support Group for LGBTQ adults 50 and older meets virtually and is led by interns from the SMU counseling program. For more information on the support group and how to join, please send an email to THRIVE@myresourcecenter.org.

• Weekly: Frontrunners

Running club for the LGBTQ community and allies of DFW. Meet at 7:15 p.m. on Wednesdays and 8:30 a.m. on Saturdays at the corner of Hall Street and Turtle Creek Boulevard in Turtle Creek Park for a one-hour walk/run on the Katy Trail.

MAY

• Through May 30: Scarborough Renaissance Faire

The annual Renaissance Festival opens Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. at 2511 FM 66, Waxahachie. $28. SRFestival.com.

• Through May 15: The Other Art Fair

See affordable and original artworks by 140 independent artists with immersive installations, performances, DJs and bar. Dallas Market Hall, 2200 N Stemmons Fwy. TheOtherArtFair.com.

• May 14: Love Equality

Love Equality is a night of celebration, dancing and light food that benefits Equality Texas from 8-11 p.m. at 7 for Parties, 150 Turtle Creek Blvd #107. $75 online. $100 at the door. EqualityTexas.org/loveequality 2022.

• May 14: Chimp Chats

Chimp Haven, near Shreveport, is the world’s largest chimpanzee sanctuary. The 200-acre campus that is home to 300 chimps is usually closed to the public. Visitors are welcome to tour today in groups that will be limited in size. For a two-hour visit, register at chimphaven.org/visit/chimp-chat. To take the digital tour, visit chimphaven.org/visit/digital-tour.

• May 14: Olivia Rodrigo

The recent Grammy winner brings her Sour Tour to town with opener Holly Humberstone. 8 p.m. at the Pavilion at the Toyota Music Factory. Ticketmaster.com.

• May 14-Sept. 18: Cartier and Islamic Art

This major exhibition traces Islamic art’s influence on the objects created by Louis Cartier and the designers of the great French jewelry Maison from the early 20th century to today. Dallas Museum of Art.

• May 15: Daniel Padilla Art

Spring art exhibition featuring Daniel Padilla, Manuel Padilla, Benjamin Lester, Robb Conover, Joey Brock, Dax Bennett, Emanuel Perez, Frances Padilla, Naomi Padilla and Rachel Padilla Perez from 7-10 p.m. at Padilla Art Gallery, 2629 N. Stemmons Freeway Suite 104.

• May 15: LGBTQ Art Market Benefit Show

Featuring live music and local DFW artists. $10 suggested donation. 6 p.m. Sunday at Tulips FTW, 2816 Central Drive, Suite 170, Bedford. @lgbtqheretostay

• Through May 15: Mean Girls

Based on the film written for the screen and stage by Tina Fey. At the Music Hall at Fair Park. BroadwayDallas.org.

• May 18: Pride Happy Hour

The LGBT Chamber of Commerce Foundation invites you to Pride Happy Hour from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Virgin Hotel, 1445 Turtle Creek Blvd. at the Pool Club on the 4th floor. LGBTChamber.com.

• May 19: An Evening of Wine and Flowers

Create a floral centerpiece under the guidance of expert Byron Laszlo at Weekly Floral, after enjoying light bites in The French Room. Get your creative juices flowing with a selection of floral-forward wine pairings curated by wine director Max Walther. 6:30 p.m. at the French Room in the Adolphus, 1321 Commerce St. TheFrenchRoom.com.

• May 20: May Federal Club Mixer

This month’s mixer is at W Hotel Victory, 2440 Victory Park Lane on the 16th floor pool deck. RSVP via Eventbrite.

• May 20: An Evening with Neil Gaiman

Gaiman is a bestselling author with notable works including American Gods, Neverwhere, the comics Sandman and The Eternals. American Gods was named one of the 125 most important books of the last 125 years by the New York Public Library. The author appears as part of the hearhere Speaker Series. 8 p.m. Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St. ATTPAC.org.

• May 20: Leann Rimes

This hometown country singer heads to Fort Worth for one night only. 8:30 p.m. Will Rogers Auditorium. Ticketmaster.com.

• May 21: Blue Moon Dances

Women only dances the third Saturday of the month from 7 p.m.-midnight at DanceMakers of Texas, 6125 SW 820 Suite 140, Fort Worth. BYOB. $10.

• May 21: Strides for Equality

Annual 5K walk supporting HRC. Meet at the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge parking lot at Gulden Lane and Singleton Avenue at 9 a.m. $35 registration includes an annual membership. After the walk, head to Trinity Groves for a brunch on the patio. Info at membership@hrcdfw.org.

• May 21-Sept. 5: Becoming Jane: The Evolution of Dr. Jane Goodall

World-renowned conservationist and ethologist Dr. Jane Goodall – who has studied chimpanzees in the wild for more than 60 years – is celebrated in this special exhibition, produced in partnership with the National Geographic Society and the Jane Goodall Institute at the Perot Museum of Nature and Science, 2201 N. Field St. PerotMuseum.org. $25 admission. $8 for the Goodall show.

• May 22: 2022 PSSA Drag Pageant

Individuals of all gender identities from PSSA teams will perform in a multi-round drag show to raise funds for Gay Softball World Series teams and a local charity. 6 p.m. at the Round-Up Saloon. DallasPSSA.org.

• May 22: PFLAG’s Parent Day Celebration

PFLAG Parent Day is an annual event to honor and celebrate all people who lead with love for LGBTQ+ youth; from parents to step-parents, guardians to grands, teachers to nurses, families by birth, choice, foster, and adoption. This star-studded virtual event will serve as a touchpoint to engage and inspire advocates and allies who believe all kids should be free to be themselves at 1 p.m. Central Time at PFLAG.org/ParentDay

• May 22: Smokey Robinson

Legendary singer-songwriter, record producer, executive and co-founder of Motown Records performs at 7 p.m. at Winspear Opera House.2403 Flora St. ATTPAC.org.

• May 24: Tears for Fears

“Everybody Wants to Rule the World” hitmakers bring the Tipping Point World Tour to North Texas. Garbage opens. 7:30 p.m. The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory. Ticketmaster.com.

• May 25: Sigur Rós

The band, led by gay frontman Jonsi, will perform new music as well as its catalog of signature songs over the band’s 25 year tenure. 8 p.m. Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St. ATTPAC.org.

• May 25: Same-sex spouse grief group

Grief support group for people who have lost a same-sex spouse or partner meets in person at 6:30 p.m. at Union Coffee, 3705 Cedar Springs Road.

• May 30: Memorial Day

• May 31: PrimeTimers

Last Tuesday lunch at 11 a.m. at Hunky’s, 3930 Cedar Springs Road.

• May 31-June 12: Oklahoma

Dallas Summer Musicals presents Oklahoma at the Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St. ATTPAC.org.

JUNE

• June 2: PFLAG Fort Worth

Fort Worth Chapter of PFLAG meets the first Thursday each month by Zoom or and in person at 6:45 p.m. at Celebration Community Church, 908 Pennsylvania Ave., Fort Worth.PFLAGFortWorth.org.

• June 3: Music in the Square

The free concert summer series is a family-friendly event with local musicians performing each Friday in June. 7 p.m. through June 24 at Frisco Square’s Simpson Plaza, 8843 Coleman Blvd. FriscoSquare.com.

• June 4: MetroBall

Fundraiser for GDMAF at S4. $40. 7 p.m.

• June 4: Dallas Pride Festival

Dallas Pride is celebrated with a parade and a festival in Fair Park.

• June 4: Jade Jolie

Jade Jolie from RuPaul’s Drag Race and Boulet Brothers Dragula at 9 p.m. at Urban Cowboy Saloon, 2620 E Lancaster Ave., Fort Worth.

• June 4-12: Newsies

Presented at Casa Manana, 3101 W. Lancaster Ave., Fort Worth. TicketMaster.com.

• June 4: The Women’s Chorus of Dallas

Divas is a fundraiser for TWCD. Doors open at 7 p.m. for dessert, drinks and silent auction. Music at 8 p.m. Auction closes at 10:30 p.m. at the Sammons Center for the Arts, 3630 Harry Hines Blvd.

• June 4 and 11: Longview Pride

Live Out Loud Longview will continue its Family Style Event in the park on June 4. Pride East Texas Longview’s Pride Festival on June 11, at Heritage Plaza in downtown Longview at the heart of Longview’s Arts and Cultural District.

• June 5: Dallas Pride Parade

Dallas Pride is celebrated with a parade and a festival in Fair Park.

• June 7, 14: The Golden Girls

Six episodes of The Golden Girls, including two with Blanche’s gay brother, will screen at 7 p.m. at local AMC and Cinemark theaters.

• June 7: PrimeTimers

First Tuesday lunch and games at 11:30 a.m. at Flaming Buffet, 11722 Marsh Lane.

• June 7: Classic Chassis Car Club meeting

Enjoy the car out in the parking lots and then enjoy the food from 6-8 p.m. at Ojeda’s, 4617 Maple Ave. ClassicChassis.com.

• June 8: Same-sex spouse grief group

Grief support group for people who have lost a same-sex spouse or partner meets on Zoom on the second Tuesday of the month from 6:30-8 p.m. For notifications, contact Richard DeKnock at tastefullyrichard@gmail.com.

• June 10: Silky N. Ganache

Silky N. Ganache from RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 11 and All Stars 6 at 9 p.m. at Urban Cowboy Saloon, 2620 E Lancaster Ave., Fort Worth.

• June 10 and 11: SPRING by Bruce Wood Dance

BWD’s newest program will feature the world premiere of When The Sky Fell Purple by Chicago-based choreographer Stephanie Martinez, the mainstage premiere of Joy Bollinger’s Slip Zone Suite and Bruce Wood’s The Rite of Spring. Moody Performance Hall, 2520 Flora St. BruceWoodDance.org.

• June 11: North Texas Pride

Pride celebrated in Collin County.

• June 11: Longview Pride

Pride East Texas Longview’s (theme, Longview Pride Reboot 2022) Pride Festival at Heritage Plaza in downtown Longview at the heart of Longview’s Arts and Cultural District.

• June 11: Grayson County Pride

Come shop several local vendors and small businesses, enjoy entertainment and bands at the main pavilion, food trucks, water slide, Grayson County Pride merch pop-up shop, and more from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at Pecan Grove Park West, 3200 Canyon Creek Drive, Sherman.

• June 11: Pride Night Lights Rave

Pride Night Lights Rave at 10 p.m. at Urban Cowboy Saloon, 2620 E Lancaster Ave., Fort Worth.

• Through June 12: Murillo: Picturing the Prodigal Son

Murillo’s series of six paintings illustrating the parable of the prodigal son travels to the U.S. for the first time. Meadows Museum, 5900 Bishop Blvd.

• June 16: Pride Happy Hour

GALA celebrates Pride with Happy Hour at The Rooftop at Urban Rio Cantina & Grill, 1000 E 14th St., Plano from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

• June 17: Pride Block Party

Also known as Arts District Pride, the block party includes events at the Dallas Museum of Art, the Nasher and the Crow museums as well as participation by Resource Center, The Dallas Way, Human Rights Campaign, Visit Dallas and Uptown Players. From 6 p.m.-midnight.

• June 18: Blue Moon Dances

Women only dances the third Saturday of the month from 7 p.m.-midnight at DanceMakers of Texas, 6125 SW 820 Suite 140, Fort Worth. BYOB. $10.

• June 18: Pride Bar Crawl

Hit some gay bars all at once like any weekend on the strip – only this time in a guided tour with proceeds benefiting the Trevor Project. 5 p.m. BlackfriarPub, 2621 McKinney Ave. $10-$15. CrawlWith.us.

• June 18: Promenade in the Park

DIFFA picnic in Turtle Creek Park benefiting North Texas HIV/AIDS organizations from 1-4 p.m. General admission includes picnic meal and open bars. DIFFADallas.org/picnic.

• June 18: Landon Cider

Landon Cider, winner of Boulet Brothers Dragula at 9 p.m. at Urban Cowboy Saloon, 2620 E Lancaster Ave., Fort Worth.

• June 18-19: Juneteenth

Dallas Black Pride celebrates Juneteenth, now an official U.S. holiday.

• June 19: Juneteenth

• June 19: Father’s Day

• June 21: Paws Cause

Proceeds benefit spay/neuter clinics in Dallas from 6-9 p.m. at The Rustic, 3656 Howell St. PawsCauseDallas.com.

• June 24: Priyanka

Priyanka, winner of Canada’s Drag Race at 9 p.m. at Urban Cowboy Saloon, 2620 E Lancaster Ave., Fort Worth.

• June 25: Trinity Pride

• June 25: After Party

OUT Ft. Worth Pride After Party at 9 p.m. at Urban Cowboy Saloon, 2620 E Lancaster Ave., Fort Worth.

• June 25-26: AKC Meet the Breeds

From Affenpinschers to Yorkshire Terriers, the American Kennel Club gives attendees the opportunity to meet and play with a variety of different dog breeds while learning about responsible pet ownership and how to find the best breeds for their lifestyle. Dallas Convention Center. $30. AKC.org.

• June 26: Glamazon Prime Drag Brunch

Glamazon Prime Drag Brunch at noon at Urban Cowboy Saloon, 2620 E Lancaster Ave., Fort Worth.

• June 26: Sexy Sisters Productions Celebrating Pride with Christina Wells and Friends

Carmella Dubuque, Sienna Silver, Marcus David, Dahlia VonHexx, Linze Serell, Toni Faye Alexander and Wayne Smith in the live illusion of Cher entertain to benefit North Texas Pride Foundation and The Miss Gay Texas State Pageant System. Doors open at 2 p.m. Show at 3 p.m. at Six Springs Tavern, 147 N. Plano Road, Richardson. Cash donations at the door of any amount.

• June 28: PrimeTimers

Last Tuesday lunch at 11 a.m. at Hunky’s, 3930 Cedar Springs Road.

• June 29: Same-sex spouse grief group

Grief support group for people who have lost a same-sex spouse or partner meets in person at 6:30 p.m. at Union Coffee, 3705 Cedar Springs Road.

JULY

• July 4: Independence Day

• July 5: Classic Chassis Car Club meeting

Enjoy the car out in the parking lots and then enjoy the food from 6-8 p.m. at Ojeda’s, 4617 Maple Ave. ClassicChassis.com.

• July 5: PrimeTimers

First Tuesday lunch and games at 11:30 a.m. at Flaming Buffet, 11722 Marsh Lane.

• July 7: PFLAG Fort Worth

Fort Worth Chapter of PFLAG meets the first Thursday each month by Zoom or and in person at 6:45 p.m. at Celebration Community Church, 908 Pennsylvania Ave., Fort Worth.PFLAGFortWorth.org.

• Through July 10, 2022: Slip Zone: A New Look at Postwar Abstraction in the Americas and East Asia

Featuring works from the Dallas Museum of Art’s collection, Slip Zone charts the significant innovations in painting, sculpture, and performance that shaped artistic production in the Americas and East Asia in the mid-20th century. Dallas Museum of Art, 1717 N. Harwood St. DMA.org.

• Through July 10, 2022: Bosco Sodi: La fuerza del destino

Installed in the Dallas Museum of Art’s Sculpture Garden, this exhibition features approximately 30 sculptures by Mexico City-born, New York City-based artist Bosco Sodi. The artist’s large-scale spherical and rectangular sculptures are created from clay sourced at his studio in Oaxaca. Dallas Museum of Art, 1717 N. Harwood St. DMA.org.

• July 13: Same-sex spouse grief group

Grief support group for people who have lost a same-sex spouse or partner meets on Zoom on the second Tuesday of the month from 6:30-8 p.m. For notifications, contact Richard DeKnock at tastefullyrichard@gmail.com.

• July 14: 13th annual Bastille on Bishop

Celebrate the French national holiday in Oak Cliff by wearing your fabulous beret and enjoying wine, music and foods. 5 p.m. GoOakCliff.org/Bastille.



• July 16: Blue Moon Dances

Women only dances the third Saturday of the month from 7 p.m.-midnight at DanceMakers of Texas, 6125 SW 820 Suite 140, Fort Worth. BYOB. $10.

• July 23-31: Steel Magnolias

Presented at Casa Manana, 3101 W. Lancaster Ave., Fort Worth. TicketMaster.com.

• July 26: PrimeTimers

Last Tuesday lunch at 11 a.m. at Hunky’s, 3930 Cedar Springs Road.

• July 26-31: The Prom

Broadway Series presents The Prom at the Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St. ATTPAC.org.

• July 27: Same-sex spouse grief group

Grief support group for people who have lost a same-sex spouse or partner meets in person at 6:30 p.m. at Union Coffee, 3705 Cedar Springs Road.

• Through July 31: The Language of Beauty in African Art

Presenting over two hundred works of art, The Language of Beauty in African Art emphasizes concepts of beauty through the languages and perspectives of indigenous African communities. Kimbell Art Museum, 3333 Camp Bowie Blvd., Fort Worth. KimbellArt.org.

AUGUST

• Aug. 2: Classic Chassis Car Club meeting

Enjoy the car out in the parking lots and then enjoy the food from 6-8 p.m. at Ojeda’s, 4617 Maple Ave. ClassicChassis.com.

• Aug. 2: PrimeTimers

First Tuesday lunch and games at 11:30 a.m. at Flaming Buffet, 11722 Marsh Lane.

• Aug. 4: PFLAG Fort Worth

Fort Worth Chapter of PFLAG meets the first Thursday each month by Zoom or and in person at 6:45 p.m. at Celebration Community Church, 908 Pennsylvania Ave., Fort Worth.PFLAGFortWorth.org.

• Aug. 6: Landmark Dinner

Lambda Legal’s annual fundraising dinner at 6:30 p.m. at The Statler, 1914 Commerce St. LambdaLegal.org/LandmarkDinner.

• Aug. 10: Same-sex spouse grief group

Grief support group for people who have lost a same-sex spouse or partner meets on Zoom on the second Tuesday of the month from 6:30-8 p.m. For notifications, contact Richard DeKnock at tastefullyrichard@gmail.com.

• Aug. 20: Blue Moon Dances

Women only dances the third Saturday of the month from 7 p.m.-midnight at DanceMakers of Texas, 6125 SW 820 Suite 140, Fort Worth. BYOB. $10.

• Aug. 20: Bloomin Ball

Bloomin Ball: A Summer Celebration benefits AIN from 6:30-11:45 p.m. at Renaissance Dallas Hotel, 2222 N. Stemmons Freeway. AINDallas.org.

• Aug. 24: Same-sex spouse grief group

Grief support group for people who have lost a same-sex spouse or partner meets in person at 6:30 p.m. at Union Coffee, 3705 Cedar Springs Road.

• Aug. 27: Fashion Cited

Annual fashion show featuring up and coming Dallas clothiers and designers benefits Legal Hospice of Texas at The Empire Room, 1225 N. Riverfront Blvd. from 6:30-9:30 p.m.

• Aug. 29-Sept. 3: NAGAAA Gay Softball World Series

Each year, NAGAAA partners with a host city for the Gay Softball World Series, the largest annual LGBT single-sport, week-long athletic competition in the world. Teams from the 46 member cities across North America compete to qualify and represent their city in one of five divisions. Competition takes place at Kiest Park, 2324 W. Kiest Blvd. (at Hampton Road).

• Aug. 30: PrimeTimers

Last Tuesday lunch at 11 a.m. at Hunky’s, 3930 Cedar Springs Road.

SEPTEMBER

• Sept. 1: PFLAG Fort Worth

Fort Worth Chapter of PFLAG meets the first Thursday each month by Zoom or and in person at 6:45 p.m. at Celebration Community Church, 908 Pennsylvania Ave., Fort Worth.PFLAGFortWorth.org.

• Sept. 5: Labor Day

• Sept. 6: PrimeTimers

First Tuesday lunch and games at 11:30 a.m. at Flaming Buffet, 11722 Marsh Lane.

• Sept. 6: Classic Chassis Car Club meeting

Enjoy the car out in the parking lots and then enjoy the food from 6-8 p.m. at Ojeda’s, 4617 Maple Ave. ClassicChassis.com.

• Sept. 8-25: Clue

Based on the movie which was inspired by the board game, this farce meets-murder mystery begins at a remote mansion where six guests assemble for a dinner party with murder and blackmail on the menu. Wyly Theatre, DallasTheaterCenter.org.

• Sept. 17: North Texas Pride

GALA North Texas holds a Pride festival at the Plano Arts Center and Haggard Park from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

• Sept. 17: Blue Moon Dances

Women only dances the third Saturday of the month from 7 p.m.-midnight at DanceMakers of Texas, 6125 SW 820 Suite 140, Fort Worth. BYOB. $10.

• Sept. 18: PositiviTEA: A Legacy Brunch

Project Grace fundraiser from noon-3 p.m. at Mack Ballroom, SMU, 3300 Dyer St.

• Sept. 24: Black Tie Dinner

Sheraton Dallas Hotel. BlackTie.org.

• Sept. 25-27: Rosh Hashanah

Holiday begins at sunset on Sunday through sunset on Tuesday.

• Sept. 27: PrimeTimers

Last Tuesday lunch at 11 a.m. at Hunky’s, 3930 Cedar Springs Road.

• Sept. 29-Oct. 1: Matteo Lane

Queer comedian headlines the Addison Improv with five performances in three days. 4989 Beltline Road. MatteoLaneComedy.com.

• Sept. 29-Oct. 2: Dallas Southern Pride

• Sept. 30-Oct. 2: Queer History South conference

QHS brings together archivists, historians, librarians, educators, students and community members invested in preserving and researching Southern LGBTQ history to talk best practices, network, and have a great time celebrating the rich and diverse histories of LGBTQ people in the US South. Dallas and Denton. InvisibleHistory.org/qhs.

OCTOBER

• Oct. 1: Dallas Latino Pride

Celebrate Pride in Reverchon Park.

• Oct. 4-5: Yom Kippur

Holiday begins and ends at sunset.

• Oct. 4: PrimeTimers

First Tuesday lunch and games at 11:30 a.m. at Flaming Buffet, 11722 Marsh Lane.

• Oct. 4: Classic Chassis Car Club meeting

Enjoy the car out in the parking lots and then enjoy the food from 6-8 p.m. at Ojeda’s, 4617 Maple Ave. ClassicChassis.com.

• Oct. 6: PFLAG Fort Worth

Fort Worth Chapter of PFLAG meets the first Thursday each month by Zoom or and in person at 6:45 p.m. at Celebration Community Church, 908 Pennsylvania Ave., Fort Worth.PFLAGFortWorth.org.

• Oct. 8: LifeWalk

• Oct. 10: Indigenous Peoples Day

• Oct. 13-30: Trouble in Mind

Follow an experienced Black stage actress through rehearsals of a major Broadway production in Alice Childress’s funny, moving, and ultimately shattering look at racism, identity, and ego in the high-stakes world of New York theater. Kalita Humphreys Theater, 3636 Turtle Creek Blvd. DallasTheaterCenter.org.

• Oct. 15: Blue Moon Dances

Women only dances the third Saturday of the month from 7 p.m.-midnight at DanceMakers of Texas, 6125 SW 820 Suite 140, Fort Worth. BYOB. $10.

• Oct. 25: PrimeTimers

Last Tuesday lunch at 11 a.m. at Hunky’s, 3930 Cedar Springs Road.

• Oct. 31: Halloween

NOVEMBER

• Nov. 1: Classic Chassis Car Club meeting

Enjoy the car out in the parking lots and then enjoy the food from 6-8 p.m. at Ojeda’s, 4617 Maple Ave. ClassicChassis.com.

• Nov. 1: PrimeTimers

First Tuesday lunch and games at 11:30 a.m. at Flaming Buffet, 11722 Marsh Lane.

• Nov. 3: PFLAG Fort Worth

Fort Worth Chapter of PFLAG meets the first Thursday each month by Zoom or and in person at 6:45 p.m. at Celebration Community Church, 908 Pennsylvania Ave., Fort Worth.PFLAGFortWorth.org.

• Nov. 8: Election Day

• Nov. 11: Veteran’s Day

• Nov. 19: Blue Moon Dances

Women only dances the third Saturday of the month from 7 p.m.-midnight at DanceMakers of Texas, 6125 SW 820 Suite 140, Fort Worth. BYOB. $10.

• Nov. 20: Transgender Day of Remembrance

• Nov. 24: Thanksgiving

• Nov. 25-Dec. 24: A Christmas Carol

Music, magical spirits, and holiday cheer are ever present in Dallas Theater Center’s traditional production of the classic Charles Dickens story. Wyly Theatre, DallasTheaterCenter.org.

• Nov. 29: PrimeTimers

Last Tuesday lunch at 11 a.m. at Hunky’s, 3930 Cedar Springs Road.