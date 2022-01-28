Have an event coming up? Email your information to Managing Editor Tammye Nash at nash@dallasvoice.com or Senior Staff Writer David Taffet at taffet@dallasvoice.com by Wednesday at 5 p.m. for that week’s issue.

Plan Your Week

The Gay Agenda is now color-coded: Red for community events; blue for arts and entertainment; purple for sports; green for nightlife and orange for civic events and holidays.

• Biweekly: Hope Cottage Foster Parent Information Meeting

Hope Cottage holds information meetings for those interested in becoming foster parents. The meetings are held alternately on Saturdays at 10 a.m. and Thursdays at 6 p.m. For information email Clyde Hemminger at chemminger@hopecottage.org.

• Every Monday: THRIVE

Resource Center’s THRIVE Monday Support Group for LGBTQ adults 50 and older meets virtually and it is led by interns from the SMU counseling program. For more information on the support group and how to join, please send an email to THRIVE@myresourcecenter.org.

• Weekly: Frontrunners

Running club for the LGBTQ community and allies of DFW. Meet at 7:15 p.m. on Wednesdays and 8:30 a.m. on Saturdays at the corner of Hall Street and Turtle Creek Boulevard in Turtle Creek Park for a one-hour walk/run on the Katy Trail.

JANUARY

• Jan. 28: That’s Showbiz: Dinner + Drag

Dinner and drag review at 8 p.m. at Cedar Springs Tap House, 4123 Cedar Springs Road.

• Jan. 28: An Evening with Dog the Bounty Hunter

Against all odds, Duane “Dog” Chapman has turned his life around, going from ex-con to American icon. Wyly Theatre, 2400 Flora St. ATTPAC.org.

• Jan. 29: The Life and Music of George Michael

A new immersive concert-style show that chronicles the journey George Michael had with music and his fans. The show captures the performance and sound with concert-style staging and lighting while telling his story through early music hits from Wham! and his illustrious solo career. Majestic Theater, 1925 Elm St. at 8 p.m. TicketNetwork.com.

• Jan. 30: Herb Alpert and Lani Hall

Herb Alpert and Lani Hall perform at the Wyly Theatre, 2400 Flora St. at 7:30 p.m. ATTPAC.org.

• Jan. 30: Benjamin Appl

The Dallas Opera presents German baritone Benjamin Appl at 2 p.m. at Moody Performance Hall, 2520 Flora St. ATTPAC.org.

• Through Jan. 30: Hadestown

Dallas Summer Musicals presents the musical Hadestown at the Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St. DallasSummerMusicals.org.

FEBRUARY

• Feb. 4-13: Matilda the Musical

Presented at Casa Manana, 3101 W. Lancaster Ave., Fort Worth. TicketMaster.com

• Feb. 5: Disney Princess–The Concert

Disney Princess — The Concert is an 80+ city U.S. tour bringing together Broadway’s Disney princesses to perform beloved Disney classics. The cast will perform more than 30 favorite Disney Princess and Frozen songs, including classics “Let It Go,” “A Whole New World” and “A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes.” Fair Park Music Hall. Tickets at Ticketmaster.com.

• Feb. 6-April 24: Sunday Billiards League

Sundays through April, Pride Sports Dallas presents the Sunday Billiards League from 3-6 p.m. at O’Riley’s Pub, 8989 Forest Lane, Unit 120. Sign up at PrideSportsDallas.com.

• Through Feb. 6, 2022: Van Gogh and the Olive Groves

Co-organized by the DMA and the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam and making its world premiere at the DMA, Van Gogh and the Olive Groves is the first exhibition dedicated to Vincent van Gogh’s important olive grove series, created between June and December 1889 during his stay at the asylum of Saint-Rémy-de-Provence. Reunited for the first time, the paintings reveal Van Gogh’s passionate investigation of the expressive powers of color and line, and his choice of the olive groves as an evocative subject. The exhibition highlights exciting new discoveries about the artist’s techniques, materials, and palette that emerged from a collaborative conservation and scientific research project covering all 15 paintings in the series. Dallas Museum of Art, 1717 N. Harwood St. DMA.org.

• Feb. 6-Jan. 15, 2023: Octavio Medellin: Spirit and Form

Octavio Medellín was an influential Mexican American artist and teacher who helped shape the Texas art scene for six decades. The first-ever museum retrospective for Medellín explores the evolution of his sculptural practice, his public art commissions, and his legacy as a beloved and respected teacher. Dallas Museum of Art.

• Feb. 8: Same-sex spouse grief group

Grief support group for people who have lost a same-sex spouse or partner meets on Zoom on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month from 6:30-8 p.m. In person group should return sometime this spring. For notifications, contact Richard DeKnock at tastefullyrichard@gmail.com.

• Feb. 8: Conversations with Women’s Voices of DFW

WFAA’s Tashara Parker, advocate for the Texas Crown Act, speaks at 7 p.m. at the Isis Theatre, 2401 N. Main St., Fort Worth. Tickets at OuthouseTickets.com.

• Feb. 9: Diana Krall

Diana Krall in concert at Texas Trust CU Theatre, Grand Prairie. Tickets.DianaKrall.com.

• Feb. 11: Queeer State of the University Address

A dinner by LGBTQ students that is open to the public. Formal attire. SMU Pide Project and SPECTRUM hear from different organizations about the latest news about being queer at the university at 6 p.m. in the Hughes-Trigg Ballroom.

• Feb. 11-13: A Tchaikovsky Evening

Texas Ballet Theater presents works by Tchaikovsky and world premieres by Stevenson and O’Keefe. Wyly Theatre, 2400 Flora St. Tickets at ATTPAC.org.

• Feb. 12: Red Tie

Dinner and dancing, silent auction and raffles, wine reveal benefit Celebration Church on the Lake at Cedar Creek Lake. This is a bring your own beer or wine event. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets at redtie.cotl.church.

• Feb. 14: Kacey Musgraves

Kacey Musgraves performs at 8 p.m. at American Airlines Center, 2500 Victory Ave. Ticketmaster.com.

• Feb. 14: Stephanie Mills and The Whispers

Stephanie Mills launched her career in 1975 as Dorothy in The Wiz on Broadway. Mills

and The Whispers come to the Music Hall on Valentine’s Day. Music Hall at Fair Park. Tickets at TicketNetwork.com.

• Feb. 16: Tyler the Creator

Tyler, The Creator brings his new Call Me If You Get Lost tour to Dallas with special guests Kali Uchis and Vince Staples. American Airlines Center. Tickets at TicketNetwork.com.

• Feb. 18-20: Rent

25th anniversary tour of the Pulitzer Prize winning musical. Fair Park Music Hall. Tickets at Ticketmaster.com.

• Feb. 18-26: Madame Butterfly

The Dallas Opera presents Madame Butterfly on Feb. 18, 20, 23 and 26. DallasOpera.org.

• Feb. 18-20: Queer History South conference

Queer History South conference has been postponed until Sept. 30-Oct. 2.

• Feb. 19: Blue Moon Dances

Women only dances th third Saturday of the month from 7 p.m.-midnight at DanceMakers of Texas, 6125 SW 820 Suite 140, Fort Worth. BYOB. $10.

• Through Feb. 20: Our Town

Thornton wilder’s classic play staged by Dallas Theater Center. Kalita Humphreys Theater, 3636 Turtle Creek Blvd. Tickets at DallasTheaterCenter.org.

• Feb. 20-June 12: Murillo: Picturing the Prodigal Son

Murillo’s series of six paintings illustrating the parable of the prodigal son travels to the U.S. for the first time. Meadows Museum, 5900 Bishop Blvd.

• Feb. 22: Same-sex spouse grief group

Grief support group for people who have lost a same-sex spouse or partner meets on Zoom on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month from 6:30-8 p.m. In person group should return sometime this spring. For notifications, contact Richard DeKnock at tastefullyrichard@gmail.com.

• Feb. 26: Dash for the Beads

Co-founded by gay Cliff Dwellers David Sassano and Chad West, the 12th annual event is $25 for the 1-mile fun run, $40 for the 5K distance and $70 for the 10K distance. One-mile and 5K participants will receive a race T-shirt and commemorative medal. 10K runners will receive a high quality race jacket. 10K participants: be sure to register early to ensure your jacket is ready in time for packet pickup. Jackets are only available while supplies last. Race registration ends Feb. 20. Register by Dec. 31 with promo code “luvdfb” for $5 off your 5K or 10K registration. Supports local schools. DashForTheBeads.org/sign-up.

• Feb. 26: Erykah Badu

Dallas’ own Erykah Badu brongs her But You Caint Use My Phone tour to Dallas. The Factory in Deep Ellum, 2713 Canton St. TicketNetwork.com.

MARCH

• March 1-6: The Choir of Man

Presented at Casa Manana, 3101 W. Lancaster Ave., Fort Worth. TicketMaster.com

• March 3: Wine Walk

The Cedar Springs Wine Walk is back. Purchase a $10 Cedar Springs Merchants Association wine glass and enjoy free wine all evening from participating merchants. Wine glasses can be purchased at the tent in front of the Round-Up Saloon. Receive a raffle ticket to win a great gift basket filled with goodies from the CSMA. The drawing for the gift basket will be held inside the Round-Up at the end of the event. From 6-9 p.m.

• March 4-5: A.I.M by Kyle Abraham

TITAS/Unfiltered — “If you’re easily offended, don’t come,” — presents An Untitled Love by Kyle Abraham at Moody Performance Hall, 2520 Flora St. ATTPAC.org.

• March 4-6: North Texas Irish Festival

The North Texas Irish Festival features live music, dancing, storytelling, chef demonstrations and more on multiple stages, both indoors and outdoors, throughout Fair Park for its 40th edition. NTIF.org.

• March 4-12: Flight

The Dallas Opera presents Jonathan Dove’s Flight that takes place in an airport lounge after all flights are grounded due to a storm, based on a true story on March 4, 6, 9 and 12. Tickets at DallasOpera.org.

• March 5: Rhapsody gala

Six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald headlines the Turtle Creek Chorale’s Rhapsody gala at the Morton Meyerson Symphony Center, 2301 Flora St. Tickets at one.bidpal.net/rhapsody2022/welcome.

• March 5: Bruce Monroe memorial service

A memorial tribute to Bruce Monroe will be held from 2-4 p.m. at Resource Center, 5750 Cedr Springs Road.

• March 8: Same-sex spouse grief group

Grief support group for people who have lost a same-sex spouse or partner meets on Zoom on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month from 6:30-8 p.m. In person group should return sometime this spring. For notifications, contact Richard DeKnock at tastefullyrichard@gmail.com.



• March 10-19: Do No Harm

The Elevator Project presents Do No Harm presented by Soul Rep Theatre Company at the Wyly Theatre, 2400 Flora St.

• March 12: Legacy Under the Sea

Legacy Cares holds its biggest gala in three years. Kandy Aisle hosts Legacy Under the Sea with entertainment from Star Michaels, Jada Pinkett Fox, Gloria Devine, Melanie Dutton and Al Farb. Silent auction. Full bar. From 8-11 p.m. at 7 for Parties, 150 Turtle Creek Blvd #107. $65 general admission. $150 VIP. LegacyCares.org.

• March 12: Grand Funk Railroad with Jefferson Starship

Grand Funk Railroad was founded in 1969 and had 19 charted hits. Jefferson Starship, founded in 1974, had eight gold records. Straus Square, 2389 Flora St. at 8 p.m. ATTPAC.org.

• March 13: Dua Lipa

English pop singer Dua Lipa brings her Future Nostalgia Tour to the American Airlines Center, 2500 Victory Ave. Ticketmaster.com.

• March 15: Conversations with Women’s Voices of DFW

Former Fort Worth mayor and Tarrant County Judge candidate Betsy Price speaks at 7 p.m. at the Isis Theatre, 2401 N. Main St., Fort Worth. Tickets at OuthouseTickets.com.

• March 19: Blue Moon Dances

Women only dances th third Saturday of the month from 7 p.m.-midnight at DanceMakers of Texas, 6125 SW 820 Suite 140, Fort Worth. BYOB. $10.

• March 19-25: The Barber of Seville

The Dallas Opera presents The Barber of Seville on March 19, 23, 25 and 27. Tickets at DallasOpera.org.

• March 22: Legacy Under the Sea

More details to follow. 8-11 p.m. VIP at 7 p.m. at 7 For Parties, 150 Turtle Creek Blvd. #107.

• March 22: Same-sex spouse grief group

Grief support group for people who have lost a same-sex spouse or partner meets on Zoom on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month from 6:30-8 p.m. In person group should return sometime this spring. For notifications, contact Richard DeKnock at tastefullyrichard@gmail.com.

• March 24-27: TBRU

Texas Bear Round Up takes place from noon Thursday through noon Sunday at the Hyatt Regency, 300 Reunion Blvd.

• March 25-April 24: The Sound of Music

The Rodgers and Hammerstein musical presented by Dallas Theater Center at the Wyly Theatre, 2400 Flora St. DallasTheaterCenter.org.

• March 26: The Women’s Chorus of Dallas

Voices of Women 2022 unites TWCD with singers from DISD and Texas Woman’s University. The concert will feature three women conductors and the world premiere of a piece by noted composer and expert in the African American spiritual tradition, Rosephanye Powell, who has set to music words written by TWCD singers on women’s experiences, for a uniquely DFW choral piece. Moody Performance Hall. TWCD.org.

• March 26: Todrick Hall

The Feminine Tour at 8 p.m. at Texas Trust CU Theatre, 1001 Performance Place, Grand Prairie. ticketsonsale.com.

• March 31-April 9: Rage

The Elevator Project presents Rage presented by Jenelle Gray at the Studio Theatre, 2400 Flora St.

APRIL

• April 1: Jen Fulwiler

Stand up comic Jen Fulwiler at Moody Performance Hall, 2529 Flora St., at 7 p.m. ATTPAC.org.

• April 2: Toast to Life

• April 12: Conversations with Women’s Voices of DFW

KERA’s Think host Krys Boyd speaks at 7 p.m. at the Isis Theatre, 2401 N. Main St., Fort Worth. Tickets at OuthouseTickets.com.

• April 16: Blue Moon Dances

Women only dances th third Saturday of the month from 7 p.m.-midnight at DanceMakers of Texas, 6125 SW 820 Suite 140, Fort Worth. BYOB. $10.

• April 17: Picnic in the Park

No concerts or pooch parades this year, but members of the LGBTQ community plan to continue the tradition of spending Easter in Turtle Creek Park with a picnic.

• April 26: David Sedaris

An evening with David Sedaris presented by the Dallas Museum of Art at 7:30 p.m. at McFarlin Auditorium, 6405 Boaz Lane.

• April 26-May 1: Summer: The Donna Summer Musical

Broadway Series presents Summer: The Donna Summer Musical at the Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St. ATTPAC.org.

• April 28: Bon Jovi 2022 Tour

Legendary rockers Bon Jovi will perform live at American Airlines Center, 2500 Victory Ave. at 7:55 p.m. TicketNetwork.com.

MAY

• May. 5-9: Purple Party Weekend

Roar kick-off party on Thursday. Rise pool party, Pump welcome party and Ignite opening party on Friday. Shine poll party and the Purple Party Main Event on Saturday. Revival Tea Dance and Glow closing party on Sunday.

• May 5: Wine Walk

The Cedar Springs Wine Walk is back! Purchase a $10 Cedar Springs Merchants Association wine glass and enjoy free wine all evening from participating merchants. Wine glasses can be purchased at the tent in front of the Round-Up Saloon. Receive a raffle ticket to win a great gift basket filled with goodies from the CSMA. The drawing for the gift basket will be held inside the Round-Up at the end of the event. From 6-9 p.m.

• May 6: Cold Play

Coldplay’s world tour promotes their new album, Music of the Spheres, at the Cotton Bowl at Fair Park t 7 p.m. Etickets.ca.

• May 7: House of DIFFA Extravaganza

Omni Hotel Dallas. DIFFADallas.org.

• May 7: Miranda Lambert & Little Big Town Bandwagon Tour

Country music superstars Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town bring their Bandwagon Tour to Dallas at 6:55 p.m. at Dos Equis Pavilion, 1818 First Ave. TicketNetwork.com.

• May 10-15: Waitress

Broadway Series presents Waitress at the Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St. ATTPAC.org.

• May 14-Sept. 18: Cartier and Islamic Art

This major exhibition traces Islamic art’s influence on the objects created by Louis Cartier and the designers of the great French jewelry Maison from the early 20th century to today. Dallas Museum of Art.

• May 21: Blue Moon Dances

Women only dances th third Saturday of the month from 7 p.m.-midnight at DanceMakers of Texas, 6125 SW 820 Suite 140, Fort Worth. BYOB. $10.

• May 31-June 12: Oklahoma

Dallas Summer Musicals presents Oklahoma at the Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St. ATTPAC.org.

JUNE

• June 4: MetroBall

Fundraiser for GDMAF at S4. $40. 7 p.m.

• June 4-5: Dallas Pride

Dallas Pride is celebrated with a parade and a festival in Fair Park.

• June 4-12: Newsies

Presented at Casa Manana, 3101 W. Lancaster Ave., Fort Worth. TicketMaster.com

• June 11: North Texas Pride

Pride celebrated in Collin County.

• June 17: Pride Block Party

Also known as Arts District Pride, the block party includes events at the Dallas Museum of Art, the Nasher and the Crow museums. From 6 p.m.-midnight.

• June 18: Blue Moon Dances

Women only dances th third Saturday of the month from 7 p.m.-midnight at DanceMakers of Texas, 6125 SW 820 Suite 140, Fort Worth. BYOB. $10.

• June 18-19: Juneteenth

Dallas Black Pride celebrates Juneteenth, now an official U.S. holiday.

JULY

• Through July 10, 2022: Slip Zone: A New Look at Postwar Abstraction in the Americas and East Asia

Featuring works from the Dallas Museum of Art’s collection, Slip Zone charts the significant innovations in painting, sculpture, and performance that shaped artistic production in the Americas and East Asia in the mid-20th century. Dallas Museum of Art, 1717 N. Harwood St. DMA.org.

• Through July 10, 2022: Bosco Sodi: La fuerza del destino

Installed in the Dallas Museum of Art’s Sculpture Garden, this exhibition features approximately 30 sculptures by Mexico City-born, New York City-based artist Bosco Sodi. The artist’s large-scale spherical and rectangular sculptures are created from clay sourced at his studio in Oaxaca. Dallas Museum of Art, 1717 N. Harwood St. DMA.org.

• July 16: Blue Moon Dances

Women only dances th third Saturday of the month from 7 p.m.-midnight at DanceMakers of Texas, 6125 SW 820 Suite 140, Fort Worth. BYOB. $10.

• July 23-31: Steel Magnolias

Presented at Casa Manana, 3101 W. Lancaster Ave., Fort Worth. TicketMaster.com

• July 26-31: The Prom

Broadway Series presents The Prom at the Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St. ATTPAC.org.

AUGUST

• Aug. 20: Blue Moon Dances

Women only dances th third Saturday of the month from 7 p.m.-midnight at DanceMakers of Texas, 6125 SW 820 Suite 140, Fort Worth. BYOB. $10.

• Aug. 29-Sept. 3: NAGAAA Gay Softball World Series

Each year, NAGAAA partners with a host city for the Gay Softball World Series, the largest annual LGBT single-sport, week-long athletic competition in the world. Teams from the 46 member cities across North America compete to qualify and represent their city in one of five divisions. Competition takes place at Kiest Park, 2324 W. Kiest Blvd. (at Hampton Road).

SEPTEMBER

• Sept. 17: Blue Moon Dances

Women only dances th third Saturday of the month from 7 p.m.-midnight at DanceMakers of Texas, 6125 SW 820 Suite 140, Fort Worth. BYOB. $10.

• Sept. 18: PositiviTEA: A Legacy Brunch

Project Grace fundraiser from noon-3 p.m. at Mack Ballroom, SMU, 3300 Dyer St.

• Sept. 29-Oct. 2: Dallas Southern Pride

• Sept. 30-Oct. 2: Queer History South conference

QHS brings together archivists, historians, librarians, educators, students and community members invested in preserving and researching Southern LGBTQ history to talk best practices, network, and have a great time celebrating the rich and diverse histories of LGBTQ people in the US South. Dallas and Denton. InvisibleHistory.org/qhs.

OCTOBER

• Oct. 1: Dallas Latino Pride

Celebrate Pride in Reverchon Park.

• Oct. 8: LifeWalk

• Oct. 15: Blue Moon Dances

Women only dances th third Saturday of the month from 7 p.m.-midnight at DanceMakers of Texas, 6125 SW 820 Suite 140, Fort Worth. BYOB. $10.

• Oct. 29: Black Tie Dinner

Sheraton Dallas Hotel. BlackTie.org.

NOVEMBER

• Nov. 19: Blue Moon Dances

Women only dances th third Saturday of the month from 7 p.m.-midnight at DanceMakers of Texas, 6125 SW 820 Suite 140, Fort Worth. BYOB. $10.

DECEMBER

• Dec. 17: Blue Moon Dances

Women only dances th third Saturday of the month from 7 p.m.-midnight at DanceMakers of Texas, 6125 SW 820 Suite 140, Fort Worth. BYOB. $10.