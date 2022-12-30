Have an event coming up? Email your information to Managing Editor Tammye Nash at nash@dallasvoice.com or Senior Staff Writer David Taffet at taffet@dallasvoice.com by Wednesday at 5 p.m. for that week’s issue.

Plan Your Week

The Gay Agenda is now color-coded: Red for community events; blue for arts and entertainment; purple for sports; green for nightlife and orange for civic events and holidays.

• Biweekly: Hope Cottage Foster Parent Information Meeting

Hope Cottage holds information meetings for those interested in becoming foster parents. The meetings are held alternately on Saturdays at 10 a.m. and Thursdays at 6 p.m. For information email Clyde Hemminger at chemminger@hopecottage.org.

• Every Monday: THRIVE

Resource Center’s THRIVE Monday Support Group for LGBTQ adults 50 and older meets virtually and is led by interns from the SMU counseling program. For more information on the support group and how to join, please send an email to THRIVE@myresourcecenter.org.

• Weekly: Frontrunners

Running club for the LGBTQ community and allies of DFW. Meet at 7:15 p.m. on Wednesdays and 8:30 a.m. on Saturdays at the corner of Hall Street and Turtle Creek Boulevard in Turtle Creek Park for a one-hour walk/run on the Katy Trail.

DECEMBER

• Dec. 31: New Year’s Eve

• Dec. 31: New Years Eve prom

Celebrate New Years Eve with the Urban Cowboy family. Doors open at 8 p.m. Dinner at 8:30 p.m. and drag show at 9 p.m. Dance party at 10 p.m. Champagne toast at midnight with $2,000 balloon drop. Tickets at Eventbrite. Urban Cowboy, 2620 E. Lancaster Ave., Fort Worth. Tickets $20-150.

• Dec. 31: New Year at The Ivy

Bring in the New Year at The Ivy Tavern with DJ Taylor. The Ivy boasts one of the best heated patios in Dallas spotted with gorgeous trees strung with lights, tables and community bar seating, a fireplace, an elevated stage for live music and DJs, indoor/outdoor TVs, and a variety of entertaining games such as large Jenga blocks and Connect 4 and pool. All table reservations start at 9 p.m. Table reservations can be made by emailing The Ivy at ivytaverndallas@gmail.com. Walk-ins also welcome. The Ivy Tavern, 5334 Lemmon Ave. TheIvyTavern.com.

• Dec. 31: JR.’s New Years Eve Party

JR’s is the place to be this New Year’s Eve. The party starts at 9 p.m. with music by DJ Level. Enjoy a complimentary champagne toast and cash drop as we go into 2023. JR.’s Bar & Grill, 3923 Cedar Springs Road. No cover.

• Dec. 31: New Year at Hidden Door

Ring in 2023 on the heated patio. Party hats and champagne at midnight. Hidden Door, 5025 Bowser Ave. No cover and free parking. HiddenDoor-Dallas.com.

• Dec. 31: Sue Ellen’s New Years Eve Party

Make it an end-of-the-year celebration to remember. Cash drop and free champagne toast at midnight. See you there, ladies. 9 p.m. at Sue Ellen’s, 3903 Cedar Springs Road.

• Dec. 31: S4 New Years Eve Party

Dance the night away at Station 4 this New Year’s Eve! We’ll have a cash drop and free champagne toast at midnight. Music by DJ Josh Sanders. 9 p.m. at S4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road.

• Dec. 31: Round-Up New Years Eve Party

Bring in 2023 with a party, Round-Up style. BBQ at 8 p.m., complimentary champagne toast and cash balloon drop at midnight, followed by a breakfast buffet until close. Tickets are $30 in advance, $35 day of the event. Tickets may also be purchased from any of our staff at the club.

• Dec. 31: New Year at Grapevine Bar

The last Grapevine Bar New Year’s Eve party. Their most epic throw down before moving to a new location. DJ Gajewski spins dance music all night with light show and glow sticks. Spiked hot chocolate and apple cider to keep you toasty warm on the fully heated patio. Party favors and champagne at midnight. No cover. 3902 Maple Ave. (Maple & Shelby) grapevinebar.com.

• Dec. 31: New Years Eve at TMC

TMC: The Mining Company presents a top 10 countdown with DJ Mateo. Champagne toast at midnight an a cash drop. TMC, 3903 Cedar Springs Road. No cover.

• Dec. 31: New Years Eve at Alexandre’s

New Year’s Eve party at Alexandre’s at 10 p.m. with Jason Huff. Champagne toast, party favors and no cover. Alexandre’s, 4026 Cedar Springs Road.

• Dec. 31: New Years Eve at Reunion Tower

A 360-degree panoramic fireworks spectacular at Reunion Tower, 300 Reunion Boulevard E. from 11:45-p.m.-12:20 a.m. ReunionTower.com/nye.

• Through Dec. 31: Holiday at the Arboretum

Featuring the 12 Days of Christmas and Christmas Village. Holiday at the Arboretum returns with a garden transformed for the magic of the season including the return of our beloved Christmas Village, the 12 Days of Christmas and our Dazzling Musical Tree! A new exhibit, The Artistry of Faith & Culture, celebrates the diversity of the holiday season and features the three world holidays celebrated during the run of our festival: Christmas, Hannukah and Kwanzaa. Dallas Arboretum, 8525 Garland Road. DallasArboretum.org.

JANUARY

• Through Jan. 1: Dallas Zoo Lights

Experience the magic of the Dallas Zoo Lights as the zoo transforms into a winter wonderland with over one million twinkling lights for this drive thru Christmas event. Enjoy more than a million lights, larger-than-life animal lanterns, Santa’s Workshop, lighted photo ops, musical stage performances and more. Open select nights from 5:30-10 p.m. Dallas Zoo, 650 S.R.L. Thornton Freeway. Tickets at DallasZoo.com.

• Through Jan. 1: Enchant

Enchant is the world’s largest holiday-themed light event, and it’s bringing back the holiday spirit to Fair Park. Featuring an immersive walk-thru light maze created with over 4 million sparkling lights, Enchant also includes an impressive 100-foot-tall holiday tree, a unique ice-skating trail, live entertainment, Santa visits, and a holiday shopping marketplace with crafts, gifts, and culinary treats including festive holiday beverages and cocktails. Fair Park. Tickets at EnchantChristmas.com. $25-34.

• Jan. 5: Queer Factor

Join host Stefan G for Queer Factor – the biggest, gayest thing happening at the Dallas Comedy Club. This inclusive variety show will feature stand-up, improv, sketch, and more, performed by a cast of LBGTQ+ identifying performers. Dallas Comedy Club, 3036 Elm St. at 9 p.m. Tickets at dallas-coedyclub.com.

• Through Jan. 8: Modern Masters: A Tribute to Anne Windfohr Marion

Highlights of the contributions of one of the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth’s greatest patrons, tracing her support over nearly a half century. This exhibition of eighty works by forty-seven artists includes five renowned pieces from her collection, given to the Modern on her passing in 2021. Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, 3200 Darnell St., Fort Worth. TheModern.org.

• Jan. 11: Same-sex spouse grief group

Grief support group for people who have lost a same-sex spouse or partner meets on Zoom on the second Wednesday of the month from 6:30-8 p.m. For notifications, contact Richard DeKnock at tastefullyrichard@gmail.com.

• Jan. 14: Celebration Church 30th Anniversary Gala

Celebration Church celebrates its 30th anniversary with a gala at Hilton Garden Inn and Suites, Trinity Ballroom, 912 Northton St., Fort Worth, $50 and must be purchased by Dec. 28. Scardinal@celebrationtex.com.

• Jan. 14-15: Transgender & Christian

With Austen Hartke, author of Transforming: The Bible and the Lives of Transgender Christians. Jan. 14 at 7 p.m.: Transgender and Christian: A Coming Out and Coming Home story. Jan. 15 at 12:30 p.m.: Who is my Transgender Neighbor. Northaven Church, 11211 Preston Road. Northaven.org.

• Through Jan. 15, 2023: Octavio Medellin: Spirit and Form

Octavio Medellín was an influential Mexican American artist and teacher who helped shape the Texas art scene for six decades. The first-ever museum retrospective for Medellín explores the evolution of his sculptural practice, his public art commissions, and his legacy as a beloved and respected teacher. Dallas Museum of Art.

• Jan. 15-22: Aspen Gay Ski Week

• Jan. 19-21: Legally Blonde

Broadway at the Center presents the musical Legally Blonde. Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St. ATTPAC.org.

• Jan. 18-29: The Lion King

The Disney musical comes to Bass Hall, 5225 Commerce St., Fort Worth. BassHall.com.

• Jan. 24-Feb. 5: Pretty Woman

Broadway Dallas presents Pretty Woman: The Musical to Fair Park Music Hall. Tickets at BroadwayDallas.org.

• Jan. 25: Same-sex spouse grief group

Grief support group for people who have lost a same-sex spouse or partner meets in person on the fourth Wednesday of the month from 6:30-8 p.m. at a restaurant or coffee shop. For this month’s location, contact Richard DeKnock at tastefullyrichard@gmail.com.

FEBRUARY

• Feb. 4: Love Equality

An evening of fun and celebration benefiting Equality Texas from 8-11 p.m. at Crozier Hall, 2218 Bryan St., Suite 105. $100 at the door. $75 if purchased by Jan. 4. EqualityTexas.org.

• Feb. 7-12: Pretty Woman

The musical version of the hit film comes to Bass Hall, 5225 Commerce St., Fort Worth. BassHall.com.

• Feb. 8: Same-sex spouse grief group

Grief support group for people who have lost a same-sex spouse or partner meets on Zoom on the second Wednesday of the month from 6:30-8 p.m. For notifications, contact Richard DeKnock at tastefullyrichard@gmail.com.

• Feb. 9-26: Native Gardens

You can’t choose your neighbors in this contemporary comedy where cultures and gardens clash, turning well-intentioned neighbors into feuding enemies. Kalita Humphreys Theater, 3636 Turtle Creek Blvd. DallasTheaterCenter.org.

• Feb. 10-18: Das Reingold

Dallas Opera presents the story of gods and goddesses, giants and dwarves, betrayal, cheating, illicit love and murder. Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St. on Feb. 10, 12, 15 and 18. ATTPAC.org.

• Feb. 22: Same-sex spouse grief group

Grief support group for people who have lost a same-sex spouse or partner meets in person on the fourth Wednesday of the month from 6:30-8 p.m. at a restaurant or coffee shop. For this month’s location, contact Richard DeKnock at tastefullyrichard@gmail.com.

• Feb. 24-26: Modern Masterpieces

Texas Ballet Theater presents pieces by Bela Bartok, Gustav Mahler and Philip Glass at the Wyly Theatre, 2400 Flora St. ATTPAC.org.

MARCH

• March 2-4: On Your Feet!

Broadway at the Center presents the story of Gloria Estefan. Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St. ATTPAC.org.

• March 2-12: Silver Foxes

Uptown Players presents a premiere by Golden Girls writers James Berg and Stan Zimmerman about three older queer men who save their best friend from his facility. Presented on the Theatre Three stage. UptownPlayers.org.

• March 8: Same-sex spouse grief group

Grief support group for people who have lost a same-sex spouse or partner meets on Zoom on the second Wednesday of the month from 6:30-8 p.m. For notifications, contact Richard DeKnock at tastefullyrichard@gmail.com.

• March 16-19: TBRU 27: Deadly Sins

Dallas Bears presents TBRU 27: Deadly Sins. Texas Bear Round Up returns to the Hyatt Regency. TBRU.org.

• March 22: Same-sex spouse grief group

Grief support group for people who have lost a same-sex spouse or partner meets in person on the fourth Wednesday of the month from 6:30-8 p.m. at a restaurant or coffee shop. For this month’s location, contact Richard DeKnock at tastefullyrichard@gmail.com.

• March 25: AIDS Walk South Dallas

Live Out Loud is this year’s theme for this year’s 5K walk that steps off from Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 2922 MLK Jr. Blvd. AIDSWalkSouthDallas.com.

• March 28-April 2: Annie

Broadway at the Bass presents Annie. The sun will come out tomorrow. Bass Hall, 525 Commerce St., Fort Worth. BassHall.com.

APRIL

• April 1: Toast to Life

80s Icons is the theme of the 25th annual Toast to Life benefiting Resource Center with DJ Blake Ward from 7-11 p.m. at Empire Room, 1225 N. Riverfront Blvd.

• April 6-8: Anastasia

Broadway at the Center presents the musical Anastasia. Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St. ATTPAC.org.

• April 7-30: Into the Woods

James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim take favorite storybook characters and bring them together in this classic musical. Wyly Theatre, DallasTheaterCenter.org.

• April 12: Same-sex spouse grief group

Grief support group for people who have lost a same-sex spouse or partner meets on Zoom on the second Wednesday of the month from 6:30-8 p.m. For notifications, contact Richard DeKnock at tastefullyrichard@gmail.com.

• April 18-30: Tootsie

Broadway at the Center presents the musical Tootsie. Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St. ATTPAC.org.

• April 20-23: Broadway Our Way 2023

Uptown Players annual fundraiser written and directed by B.J. Cleveland. Kalita Humphries Theater. UptownPlayers.org.

• April 21: Caring for Our Own: LGBTQ Caregiver Conference

Presented by the Alzheimer’s Association on Zoom from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

• April 25-30: EmpowerHIM Men’s Summit

Black Trans Men present an empowerment summit at the National Black Trans Advocacy Conference.

• April 25-30: National Black Trans Advocacy Conference

• April 26: Same-sex spouse grief group

Grief support group for people who have lost a same-sex spouse or partner meets in person on the fourth Wednesday of the month from 6:30-8 p.m. at a restaurant or coffee shop. For this month’s location, contact Richard DeKnock at tastefullyrichard@gmail.com.

MAY

• May 4-8: Purple Party

Save the date for PPW23. PurpleFoundation.org.

• May 9-14: Tootsie

Broadway at the Bass presents the musical Tootsie. Bass Hall, 525 Commerce St., Fort Worth. BassHall.com.

• May 10: Same-sex spouse grief group

Grief support group for people who have lost a same-sex spouse or partner meets on Zoom on the second Wednesday of the month from 6:30-8 p.m. For notifications, contact Richard DeKnock at tastefullyrichard@gmail.com.

• May 11-13: Fiddler on the Roof

Broadway at the Center presents the musical Fiddler on the Roof. Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St. ATTPAC.org.

• May 13: House of DIFFA

DIFFA’s large annual House of DIFFA fashion show and luxury silent auction. Hilton Anatole Hotel.

• May 24: Same-sex spouse grief group

Grief support group for people who have lost a same-sex spouse or partner meets in person on the fourth Wednesday of the month from 6:30-8 p.m. at a restaurant or coffee shop. For this month’s location, contact Richard DeKnock at tastefullyrichard@gmail.com.

JUNE

• June 3: Pride Festival

Pride Festival in Fair Park in the Centennial and Automobile buildings begins at noon.

• June 4: Alan Ross Texas Freedom Parade

The Alan Ross Texas Freedom Parade that circles the Cotton Bowl steps off at 2 p.m.

• June 14: Same-sex spouse grief group

Grief support group for people who have lost a same-sex spouse or partner meets on Zoom on the second Wednesday of the month from 6:30-8 p.m. For notifications, contact Richard DeKnock at tastefullyrichard@gmail.com.

• June 16: Pride Block Party

Dallas Museum of Art, The Nasher, the Crowe and the Dallas Arts District throw a Pride Month block party from 6 p.m.-midnight.

• June 24: Resource Center Pride

Celebrate Pride with Resource Center’s second community block party. Interactive exhibits for the whole family to enjoy, games, food trucks, live performances and more. On this day, we honor our history and celebrate our beautiful rainbow LGBTQIA+ community, including the trailblazing work of Resource Center. From 5-8 p.m. at the Community Center, 5750 Cedar Spring Road.

• June 27-July 2: Hadestown

Broadway at the Bass presents the Tony-winning best musical Hadestown. Bass Hall, 525 Commerce St., Fort Worth. BassHall.com.

• June 28: Same-sex spouse grief group

Grief support group for people who have lost a same-sex spouse or partner meets in person on the fourth Wednesday of the month from 6:30-8 p.m. at a restaurant or coffee shop. For this month’s location, contact Richard DeKnock at tastefullyrichard@gmail.com.