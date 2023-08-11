Have an event coming up? Email your information to Managing Editor Tammye Nash at nash@dallasvoice.com or Senior Staff Writer David Taffet at taffet@dallasvoice.com by Wednesday at 5 p.m. for that week’s issue.

Plan Your Week

Biweekly: Hope Cottage Foster Parent Information Meeting

Hope Cottage holds information meetings for those interested in becoming foster parents. The meetings are held alternately on Saturdays at 10 a.m. and Thursdays at 6 p.m. For information email Clyde Hemminger at chemminger@hopecottage.org.

Every Wednesday: THRIVE

Resource Center’s THRIVE Wednesday Support Group for LGBTQ adults 50 and older meets from 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m. at Resource Center Community Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road and is led by interns from the SMU counseling program. For more information on the support group and how to join, please send an email to THRIVE@myresourcecenter.org.

Weekly: Frontrunners

Running club for the LGBTQ community and allies of DFW. Meet at 7:15 p.m. on Wednesdays and 8:30 a.m. on Saturdays at the corner of Hall Street and Turtle Creek Boulevard in Turtle Creek Park for a one-hour walk/run on the Katy Trail.

Every Saturday through November: FIITT Camp

WiL Turner hosts FIITT Camp, a health and wellness group fitness workshop, every Saturday from Aug. 5 through November from 8:30-9:30 a.m. in Reverchon Park, 3505 Maple Ave. Register at LivingWellWithWil.com.

AUGUST

Aug. 11-20: ‘The Color Purple’

Jubilee Theatre presents the musical adaptation of Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel that centers on Celie’s tumultuous life aand her secret love. Performances held at Arts Fort Worth. JubileeTheatre.org.

Aug. 11-26: ‘Tigers Be Still’

MainStage Irving/Las Colinas’ offshoot presents this play about Sherry who retreats to her childhood rather than dealing with her unemployment. So basically all of us at some point. Directed by Bruce R. Coleman, the show plays at MaiStage 222 in Downtown Irving. MainStageIrving.com.

Aug. 11-Sept. 2: ‘Spring Awakening’

Duncan Sheik wrote the music for this modern musical about 19th century German teens figuring out sex and sexuality. Language, nudity and adult topics are in abundance and in the burbs no less. Performances at Lakeside Community Theater in The Colony. LCTTheColony.com.

Aug. 12: Landmark Dinner

Celebrate 50 years of Lambda Legal at the Landmark Dinner at the JW Marriott Dallas Arts District, 800 N. Harwood St. LambdaLegal.org.

Aug. 12: Dallas Bears club night

On the patio of The Hidden Door beginning at 8 p.m.

• Aug. 12: Bach Grounded: An Organ Recital

Bach Grounded: An Organ Recital – Obed Kwamena. Saturday, August 12 at 7:30 p.m., Oak Lawn United Methodist Church, 3014 Oak Lawn Avenue, Dallas TX 75219. Free.

Through Aug. 13: ‘Chicken and Biscuits’

A funeral is the setting where secrets and revelations come to a head for the Jenkins family. The comedy closes Uptown Players current season at the Kalita Humphreys Theatre. UptownPlayers.org.

Through Aug. 13: Miss Molly, A Marital Deceit of Honest Intentions

Amphibian Stage presents this original play by Christine Carmela is inspired by Oscar Wilde’s England but with modern themes and queer sass thrown in for good measure. Directed by Evan Michael Woods. AmphibianStage.com.



Aug. 15: Classic Chassis Car Club

Classic Chassis meets for happy hour the third Tuesday of the month at The View, 525 S. Riverfront Blvd. at 6 p.m.

Aug. 17: Log Cabin Dallas

Log Cabin Republicans meets with happy hour at 6 p.m and a presentation at 7 p.m. at Mattito’s, 3102 Oak Lawn Ave.

Aug. 17: CineWilde presents To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything, Julie Newmar

The queer film series screens this 1995 comedy classic starring straight guys as drag queens. But we’ll try to forget Ru’s cameo in that Confederate flag dress. The night features a drag competition before the show. 7:30 p.m. at the Texas Theatre. Facebook.com/CineWildeDallas.

Aug. 19: Under the Sea Gaybingo

Gaybingo at 6 p.m. Play for a chance to win cash and prizes. Station 4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road. Tickets at myresourcecenter.org/gaybingo.

Aug. 19: BBBS Takeover

Big Brothers Big Sisters Takeover of The Naked Stage at Union Coffee to tell their stories and provide information as a community building, volunteer recruitment and child outreach event. From 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Union Coffee, 3705 Cedar Springs Road.

Aug. 19: Rainbow Market

TAG presents Rainbow Market at 10 a.m. at Bergfeld Park, 1510 S. College Ave., Tyler.

Through Aug. 20: ‘Disney’s Frozen’

Elsa is gonna “Let It Go” herself when this blockbuster musical returns to North Texas. Fort Worth hosts the snowy fairy tale musical which may offer a break from this heat. BassHall.com.

Aug. 22: Stonewall Democrats of Dallas

In person and hybrid meeting at 6:30 p.m. at The View, 525 S. Riverfront Ave.

Aug. 22: Women’s Group

TAG presents Women’s Social Group at 6 p.m. at Daniel Boone’s, 1920 E SE Loop 232, Tyler.

Aug. 22: Women’s Group

TAG presents Men’s Social Group at 6:30 p.m. at Mario’s, 7916 S. Broadway Ave., Tyler.

Aug. 24: Resource Center’s film premiere and conversation

Premiere of Resource Center’s 40th anniversary short film followed by “I Survived the Texas Legislative Session,” a conversation with Rep. Venton Jones, Shelly Skeen and Patrick Hanlet moderated by Sharon Fancher from 5:30-7 p.m. at Violet Crown Cinema Dallas, 3699 McKinney Ave. Free.

Aug. 24: Come Out Against Cancer

North Texas Get Screened Campaign to support LGBTQ communities by providing cancer screening outreach, education and referrals. Featuring DJ Spencer Huff. Open bar, appetizers, auction, wine pull from 6:30-10:30 p.m. at Howell and Dragon, 1130 Dragon St. #120. Tickets are $65 and available at COAC2023.givesmart.com.

Aug. 25: BRUT Party–Dallas Renegades

Rev your engines because the BRÜT Renegades are coming to town. Brace yourself for a night of unparalleled fun and excitement, where we celebrate the true spirit of freedom and the fearless sprit of BRÜT. DJ’s DAN DARLINGTON and DEANNE are ready to pull the throttle with a full tank of TECH HOUSE mayhem from 10 p.m.-4 a.m. at S4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road.

Aug. 26: Fashion Cited

Legal Hospice of Texas hosts its annual fundraiser, Fashion Cited, a fashion show featuring up-and-coming local clothiers and designers from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at The Empire Room, 1225 N. Riverfront Blvd. Tickets at LegalHospice.org.

Aug. 26: The Legacy’s Angels Variety Show

Cassie Nova hosts a celebrity cast in The Rose Room, 3911 Cedar Springs Road from 7-9 p.m. $25 early bird, $30 in advance, $40 at the door. LegacysVarietyShow.Eventbrite.com.

Aug. 26: Cycling Group

TAG goes cycling at 10 a.m. at Bergfeld Park, 1510 S. College Ave., Tyler.

Aug. 26: Game Night

TAG presents game night at 6 p.m. at Tyler Chamber, 315 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler.

Aug. 27: The Queer Club

Fern Connections presents a book club at 2 p.m. the last Sunday of every month. Register at FernConnections.com/events.

Aug. 27: Fresh

TAG transgender group Fresh meets at 6 p.m. at Broookshire’s, 6991 Old Jacksonville, Tyler.

Through Aug. 27: Arthur Dove: Miniature Laboratories

Drawn primarily from the Carter’s collection, Arthur Dove: Miniature Laboratories examines a selection of work from the last years of Dove’s life (1940–46). These small works were created when Dove was confined in his home and the surrounding area in Long Island, NY, due to health issues. During this time, he created hundreds of works on paper, most measuring 3-by-4-inches, experimenting with various mediums and techniques. An in-depth examination and analysis of these works by the Carter’s conservation team reveals new insight into Dove’s creative process. Amon Carter Museum, 3501 Camp Bowie Blvd, Fort Worth.

Aug. 27-Jan. 7: ‘The World Outside: Louise Nevelson at Midcentury

The World Outside: Louise Nevelson at Midcentury is one of the first exhibitions examining Louise Nevelson’s midcentury sculptures and works on paper through the lens of the artistic and cultural landscape that shaped her vision. The exhibition, through more than 50 key artworks, offers an in-depth study of the artistic, economic, and political forces behind Nevelson’s multifaceted innovations at midcentury. Working against repressive gender norms and a culture of mass consumption, Nevelson subverted the era’s obsession with domesticity and industrial production by championing hands-on techniques and repurposed materials at the Amon Carter Museum, 3501 Camp Bowie Blvd., Fort Worth.

Aug. 30: Pride Happy Hour

LGBT Chamber presents an evening of networking at Pride Happy Hour from 5:30-7 p.m. at Crowne Plaza Dallas Downtown, 1015 Elm St. LGBTChamber.com.

Through Aug. 31: Reimagining the Dallas Museum of Art

The Dallas Museum of Art invites you for an up-close look at finalists’ concept designs devised by renowned U.S. and international architect teams in the competition to reimagine the DMA. The concepts will be on view in the Museum’s Level M2 space. Dallas Museum of Art, 1717 N. Harwood Ave.

SEPTEMBER

Sept. 2: Positivitea Reimagined

Benefits Legacy Cares.

Sept. 2: Met GAYla

Fashion, music and art show and auction at S4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road. Benefits Pride in Dallas Parade.

Sept. 4: Labor Day

Sept. 5: Classic Chassis

Classic Chassis Car Club meets 6-8 p.m. at Ojeda’s, 4617 Maple Ave.

Sept. 8: EarthX screens A Party for the Planet

Fort Worth musician Abraham Alexander will open and close the event that features three short films followed by intersectional environmentalism discussions to spark creativity and inspire change. 7 p.m. at Downtown Cowtown at the Isis Theater. EarthXFilmFestival.org.

Sept. 13: Carrollton Pride Meetup

Meetup from 7-8 p.m. at Nico’s Cocina, 3065 N. Josie Lane, Carrollton.

Sept. 15: Rosh Hashanah

Sept. 16: 90s Jams Gaybingo

Gaybingo at 6 p.m. Play for a chance to win cash and prizes. Station 4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road. Tickets at myresourcecenter.org/gaybingo.

Sept. 16: Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner

LGBT Chamber and HRC annual fundraiser. Go to a secret host location, meet new people during a social hour and dinner, then everyone converges together at a private location for desert, drinks and a silent auction. 5:30-11 p.m. at a venue to be announced. Tickets on Eventbrite.com.

Sept. 17: Pride in Dallas

Cedar Springs Pride Parade at 2 p.m. PrideInDallas.org.

Sept. 17: Love Loud

BearDance and Purple Foundation present a Texas-sized tea dance with DJ Kitty Glitter from 4-10 p.m. at S4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road. Tickets at Eventbrite.com.

Sept. 18: Madonna

Madonna brings The Celebration Tour to Dallas American Airlines Center. Tickets on Ticketmaster.com.

Sept. 19: ‘Singing For Our Lives’

The Turtle Creek Chorale joins forces with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra with Singing For Our Lives at 7:30 p.m. at the Meyerson Symphony Center, 22301 Flora St. Tickets at DallasSymphony.org.

Sept. 19: Stonewall Democrats of Dallas

In person and hybrid meeting at 6:30 p.m. at The View, 525 S. Riverfront Ave.

Sept. 19: Classic Chassis Car Club

Classic Chassis meets for happy hour the third Tuesday of the month at The View, 525 S. Riverfront Blvd. at 6 p.m.

Sept. 21: Log Cabin Dallas

Log Cabin Republicans meets with happy hour at 6 p.m and a presentation at 7 p.m. at Mattito’s, 3102 Oak Lawn Ave.

Sept. 22: Chamber Business and Community Excellence Awards

The North Texas LGBT Chamber of Commerce celebrates businesses, organizations and individuals who make North texas the best place to live, work and play. From 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Sept. 22-24: Unleashed

LGBTQ expo with keynotes, panels and performances. UnleashedLGBTQ.com.

Sept. 22: Drag: The Show

McKinney Pride presents an evening of drag hosted by Bleach at 9:30 p.m. at The Comedy Arena, 305 E. Virginia St. #104, McKinney. Tickets at tickets.TheComedyArena.com.

Sept. 23: Bloomin’ Ball

AIN’s biggest event of the year, Bloomin’ Ball, is back at the Renaissance Hotel from 6:30 p.m.-midnight. AINDallas.org.

Sept. 24: Yom Kippur

Sept. 24: The Queer Club

Fern Connections presents a book club at 2 p.m. the last Sunday of every month. Register at FernConnections.com/events.

Sept. 30: North Texas Pride Festival

ArtCentre of Plano, 902 16th St., Plano from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

OCTOBER

Oct. 3: Classic Chassis

Classic Chassis Car Club meets 6-8 p.m. at Ojeda’s, 4617 Maple Ave.

Oct. 6: Spin

Purple Foundation presents DJ Marti Frieson and DJ Tyler Moore from 9 p.m.-4 a.m. at S4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road.

Oct. 7-8: Tarrant County Parade, Festival and Picnic

Pride parade and Water Gardens festival at 11 a.m. on Saturday followed by the annual Pride Picnic on Sunday in Trinity Park at 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Oct. 9: Indigenous People’s Day

Oct. 14: HRC National Dinner

Human Rights Campaign’s national dinner at 5 p.m. at Walter E. Washington Convention Center, 801 Mt. Vernon Pl NW, Washington, D.C. HRC.im/attend.

Oct. 17: Stonewall Democrats of Dallas

In person and hybrid meeting at 6:30 p.m. at The View, 525 S. Riverfront Ave.

Oct. 17: Classic Chassis Car Club

Classic Chassis meets for happy hour the third Tuesday of the month at The View, 525 S. Riverfront Blvd. at 6 p.m.

Oct. 19: Log Cabin Dallas

Log Cabin Republicans meets with happy hour at 6 p.m and a presentation at 7 p.m. at Mattito’s, 3102 Oak Lawn Ave.

Oct. 21: Monster Mash Gaybingo

Gaybingo at 6 p.m. Play for a chance to win cash and prizes. Station 4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road. Tickets at myresourcecenter.org/gaybingo.

Oct. 28: Black Tie Dinner

The largest LGBTQ fundraiser takes place at 6 p.m. at Sheraton Dallas, 400 Olive St.

Oct. 31: Halloween

NOVEMBER

Nov 3-11: Gay Games 11

Gay Games take place in Hong Kong and Guadalajara. GGHK2023.com.

Nov. 7: Election Day

Nov. 7: Classic Chassis

Classic Chassis Car Club meets 6-8 p.m. at Ojeda’s, 4617 Maple Ave.

Nov. 9-12: Beyond Vanilla

National Leather Association–Dallas presents a conference geared toward educating those interested in exploring the leather/BDSM/fetish lifestyles.

Nov. 11: Veteran’s Day

Nov. 11: Equality Texas Gala

Largest fundraiser for Equality Texas takes place at the Hilton Austin, Governor’s Ballroom, 500 E. 4th St., Austin from 6-9 p.m. EqualityTexas.org.

Nov. 11: Cancer Support Community North Texas

A 1920s themed red-carpet experience with live music, entertainment, tapas, open bar, silent and live auctions in the grand ballroom of the Warwick Melrose Hotel, 2015 Oak Lawn Ave. at 7 p.m. $225 single/$400 couples.

Nov. 16: Log Cabin Dallas

Log Cabin Republicans meets with happy hour at 6 p.m and a presentation at 7 p.m. at Mattito’s, 3102 Oak Lawn Ave.

Nov. 18: Naughty or Nice Gaybingo

Gaybingo at 6 p.m. Play for a chance to win cash and prizes. Station 4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road. Tickets at myresourcecenter.org/gaybingo.

Nov. 21: Stonewall Democrats of Dallas

In person and hybrid meeting at 6:30 p.m. at The View, 525 S. Riverfront Ave.

Nov. 21: Classic Chassis Car Club

Classic Chassis meets for happy hour the third Tuesday of the month at The View, 525 S. Riverfront Blvd. at 6 p.m.

Nov. 23: Thanksgiving

DECEMBER

Dec. 5: Classic Chassis

Classic Chassis Car Club meets 6-8 p.m. at Ojeda’s, 4617 Maple Ave.

Dec. 7: First night of Hanukah

Dec. 19: Stonewall Democrats of Dallas

In person and hybrid meeting at 6:30 p.m. at The View, 525 S. Riverfront Ave.

Dec. 19: Classic Chassis Car Club

Classic Chassis meets for happy hour the third Tuesday of the month at The View, 525 S. Riverfront Blvd. at 6 p.m.

Dec. 21: Log Cabin Dallas

Log Cabin Republicans meets with happy hour at 6 p.m and a presentation at 7 p.m. at Mattito’s, 3102 Oak Lawn Ave.

Dec. 25: Christmas

Dec. 31: New Year’s Eve

2024

JANUARY

Jan. 23: Stonewall Democrats of Dallas

In person and hybrid meeting at 6:30 p.m. at The View, 525 S. Riverfront Ave.

Jan. 23: Classic Chassis Car Club

Classic Chassis meets for happy hour the third Tuesday of the month at The View, 525 S. Riverfront Blvd. at 6 p.m.

FEBRUARY

Feb. 17: Red Tie Gala

Fundraising dinner for Celebration on the Lake UCC on Cedar Creek Lake.

APRIL

April 6: Toast to Life

Toast to Life returns to The Empire Room. MyResourceCenter.org

April 27: 2024 Scholar’s Gala

LGBT Chamber’s annual scholarship awards dinner. Crozier Hall. LGBTChamber.com.

MAY