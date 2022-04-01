Have an event coming up? Email your information to Managing Editor Tammye Nash at nash@dallasvoice.com or Senior Staff Writer David Taffet at taffet@dallasvoice.com by Wednesday at 5 p.m. for that week’s issue.

Plan Your Week

• Biweekly: Hope Cottage Foster Parent Information Meeting

Hope Cottage holds information meetings for those interested in becoming foster parents. The meetings are held alternately on Saturdays at 10 a.m. and Thursdays at 6 p.m. For information email Clyde Hemminger at chemminger@hopecottage.org.

• Every Monday: THRIVE

Resource Center’s THRIVE Monday Support Group for LGBTQ adults 50 and older meets virtually and is led by interns from the SMU counseling program. For more information on the support group and how to join, please send an email to THRIVE@myresourcecenter.org.

• Weekly: Frontrunners

Running club for the LGBTQ community and allies of DFW. Meet at 7:15 p.m. on Wednesdays and 8:30 a.m. on Saturdays at the corner of Hall Street and Turtle Creek Boulevard in Turtle Creek Park for a one-hour walk/run on the Katy Trail.

APRIL

• April 1: Jen Fulwiler

Stand up comic Jen Fulwiler at Moody Performance Hall, 2529 Flora St., at 7 p.m. ATTPAC.org.

• April 1-3: Deep Ellum Arts Festival

Live music, local artists and more will be featured in this three-day festival. After a 10-year hiatus, Reverend Horton Heat will headline Saturday night’s festival. For more information, visit DeepEllumArtsFestival.com.

• April 2: Toast to Life

Back in the Saddle is the theme of this year’s Toast to Life, resource Center’s biggest party of the year. Western glitz and glam, live entertainment from DJ Blake Ward and the Breckenridge Band, dancing, a silent and live auction, fabulous bites from local restaurants and more from 7-11 p.m. at The Empire Room, 1225 N. Riverfront Blvd.

• April 2: Dixie Longate

From the creator of Dixie’s Tupperware Party, the world premiere of Cherry Bombs & Bottle Rockets. Bass Hall, 525 Commerce St., Fort Worth at 7:30 p.m. Tickets at BassHall.com.

• April 2: Colour Me Queer Play Festival auditions

In-person auditions for the inaugural Colour Me Queer Play Festival is taking place at the Oak Lawn Branch Library, 4100 Cedar Springs Road in the auditorium from 1-3 p.m. Visit https://www.dropbox.com/sh/2xad44hystfwka3/AAACJrkqU0-8Okp9sULM9Ydaa?dl=0 to submit a headshot/resume/virtual audition. Call 972-913-6511 or email: blaqueac@gmail.com for more information.

• April 2: Effy’s Big Gay Brunch

Presented by Game Changer Wrestling, this installment, hosted by out wrestler Effy, is one of the events showcasing LGBTQ wrestlers and talent during WrestleMania 2022 here in Dallas. 11 a.m. at Fair Park, 3809 Grand Ave.

• April 3: Walk Against Hate

The Anti Defamation League invites the LGBTQ community to participate in its Walk Against Hate at 9 a.m. at American Airlines Center. Parking in arena lots is free but the lots close at 8:45 a.m. Booths include HRC. Register at WalkAgainstHate.org/dallas.

• April 3-July 31: The Language of Beauty in African Art

Presenting over two hundred works of art, The Language of Beauty in African Art emphasizes concepts of beauty through the languages and perspectives of indigenous African communities. Kimbell Art Museum, 3333 Camp Bowie Blvd., Fort Worth. KimbellArt.org.

• April 3: Oak Cliff Earth Day

Community event celebrating the environment at Lake Cliff Park, 300 E. Colorado Blvd from noon-5 p.m. OakCliffEarthDay.com.

• Through April 3: Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus

Written by Taylor Mac and presented by Kitchen Dog Theater. Trinity River Arts Center, 2600 N. Stemmons Freeway, Suite 180. KitchenDogTheater.org.

• April 5: Classic Chassis Car Club meeting

Enjoy the car out in the parking lots and then enjoy the food from 6-8 p.m. at Ojeda’s, 4617 Maple Ave. ClassicChassis.com.

• April 5: LGBTBE Roundtable Program

Statewide LGBTBE Roundtable for LGBT Chamber members who are LGBTBE certified from 10-11 a.m. Register at https://business.lgbtchamber.com/events/details/lgbtbe-roundtable-program-certification-and-connections-8231.

• April 6: Black Tie Dinner Kick-Off Event

Black Tie Dinner shares news of the dinner while enjoying drinks, bites and beats. Reveal of the 2022 beneficiaries, the theme and other exciting news from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at On the Levee, 1108 Quaker St. $50. Tickets at Eventbrite.com/e/black-tie-dinner-kick-off-tickets-301551999147.

• April 6-23: Dry Powder

Second Thought Theatre’s season open is about the price of success and the real cost of getting the deal done. Performances at Bryant Hall 3400 Blackburn St. SecondThoughtTheatre.com.

• April 7: JFS LGBTQ Therapeutic Group

Jewish Family Services is beginning an LGBTQ therapeutic group that will meet for 12 weeks on Thursdays from 7-8:15 p.m. virtually. This group is specifically for folks in their 20s. The group will be a safe place to explore feelings, connect with others in a supportive environment and create a sense of belonging. You don’t have to be Jewish to join. For more information contact Melissa Kraft at mkraft@jfsdallas.org.

• April 7: THRIVE Grow with the Flow terrarium event

Create a terrarium with supplies provided. Attendance capped at 15. Thrive meets in the Youth First suite at Resource Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road at 3 p.m. Eventbrite.com/e/rescheduled-thrive-grow-with-the-flow-tickets-310083176127

• April 7: PNC Patio Series

The concert series features happy hour beverages, live music, miniature golf and cornhole outside the Center Cafe. 5:30 p.m. Thursdays at Sammons Park, 2403 Flora St. ATTPAC.org.

• April 7: Salon Series

The Adolphus hosts this curated event with live music and conversation centers on Stanley Marcus’ commission of Carnival of the Beautiful Dresses by composer George Antheil for the opening of the 1947 Neiman Marcus Fashion Expo. Free but reservations required.7 p.m. in The French Room, 1321 Commerce St. Adolphus.com/Events.



• April 8-9: HER Conference 2022

Real Estate investing: No capital – No credit – No problem. 2401 S Ervay St. #306 or online. $250-500. Her-conference-2022-real-estate-investing-dallas.eventbrite.com.

• April 8 and 9: TITAS/UNFILTERED presents Compagnie Marie Chouinard

The company will perform Garden of Earthly Delights at Moody Performance Hall, 2520 Flora St. TITAS.org.

• April 8-17: Harvey Fierstein’s Torch Song

Uptown Players opens its new season with this new two-act revival of Fierstein’s original 1983 Torch Song Trilogy. At the Kalita Humphreys Theater, 3636 Turtle Creek Blvd. UptownPlayers.org.

• April 9: No Tie Dinner

AIDS Services Dallas’ biggest fundraiser of the year is back. Frontiers of Flight Museum, 6911 Lemmon Ave. NoTieDinner.org.

• April 9: Colour Me Queer Play Festival auditions/callbacks

In-person auditions for the inaugural Colour Me Queer Play Festival is taking place at the Oak Lawn Branch Library, 4100 Cedar Springs Road in the auditorium from 1-3 p.m. Visit https://www.dropbox.com/sh/2xad44hystfwka3/AAACJrkqU0-8Okp9sULM9Ydaa?dl=0 to submit a headshot/resume/virtual audition. Call 972-913-6511 or email: blaqueac@gmail.com for more information.

• Through April 9: Rage

The Elevator Project presents Rage presented by Jenelle Gray at the Studio Theatre, 2400 Flora St.

• April 9-10: Turtle Creek Spring Arts & Crafts Festival

Reverchon Park is transformed into an art gallery showcasing 125 local and regional painters, photographers, sculptors, jewelers and more on Saturday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

• April 9-May 30: Scarborough Faire

The annual Renaissance Festival opens Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. at 2511 FM 66, Waxahachie. $28. SRFestival.com.

• Through April 10: in a word

A darkly comic play about motherhood and how the words used to describe tragedy can take on a life of their own. By Echo Theater at the Bath House Cultural Center, 521 E. Lawther Drive. EchoTheatre.org.

• April 12: Conversations with Women’s Voices of DFW

KERA’s Think host Krys Boyd speaks at 7 p.m. at the Isis Theatre, 2401 N. Main St., Fort Worth. Tickets at OuthouseTickets.com.

• April 12: Same-sex spouse grief group

Grief support group for people who have lost a same-sex spouse or partner meets on Zoom on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month from 6:30-8 p.m. In person group should return sometime this spring. For notifications, contact Richard DeKnock at tastefullyrichard@gmail.com.

• April 10: Palm Sunday

• April 15-23: Passover

• Through April 15: Sister Act

Based on the hit movie, Theatre Arlington opens its new season and newly renovated space with this musical that centers on disco diva Deloris Van Cartier who witnesses a murder and is put in protective custody in a place no one will think to look — a convent. Theatre Arlington, 305 W. Main St. TheatreArlington.org.

• April 16: Congregation Beth El Binah seder

Congregation Beth El Binah holds its annual congregational seder at Deli News in Frisco. Tickets at BethElBinah.org.

• April 16: Chimp Chats

Chimp Haven, near Shreveport, is the world’s largest chimpanzee sanctuary. The 200-acre campus that is home to 300 chimps is usually closed to the public. Visitors are welcome to tour today and May 14 in groups that will be limited in size. For a two-hour visit, register at chimphaven.org/visit/chimp-chat. To take the digital tour, visit chimphaven.org/visit/digital-tour.

• April 16: Blue Moon Dances

Women only dances the third Saturday of the month from 7 p.m.-midnight at DanceMakers of Texas, 6125 SW 820 Suite 140, Fort Worth. BYOB. $10.

• April 17: Easter

• April 17: Picnic in the Park

No concerts or pooch parades this year, but members of the LGBTQ community plan to continue the tradition of spending Easter in Turtle Creek Park with a picnic.

• April 19: Alice Walker

Arts and Letters Live presents Alice Walker in conversation with Kiese Laymon. Info at DMA.org.

• April 22-24: LGBT+ Outdoorfest

A weekend of community and the great outdoors, LGBT+ Outdoorfest will welcome family from across the U.S. for a gathering of camping, community, outdoor workshops and more. Rainbow Ranch, 1662 Lcr 800, Groesbeck.

• April 22: Greyson Chance

The out singer who went viral singing a piano-version of “Paparazzi” is all grown up now playing his own music. 8 p.m. Trees, 2709 Elm St. TreesDallas.com.

• April 23: Sisters leather and feather bike night

Novice Sister Vera Satile’s novice project is a leather and feather bike night to raise money to build a playground for McShan Elementary. Park Place, Garland. Info to follow.

• April 23:TITAS/Dance Unbound Gala

Command Performance, TITAS’ annual gala, features TITAS-commissioned works created specifically for this gala performance plus works by some of the world’s leading choreographers such as Twyla Tharp, Dwight Rhoden, Jessica Lang, Mia Michaels, Sonya Tayeh, Bridget L. Moore, and WANG Yuanyuan at 7 p.m. at Winspear Opera Houose, 2403 Flora St. ATTPAC.org.

• Through April 24: Sunday Billiards League

Sundays through April, Pride Sports Dallas presents the Sunday Billiards League from 3-6 p.m. at O’Riley’s Pub, 8989 Forest Lane, Unit 120. Sign up at PrideSportsDallas.com.

• Through April 24: The Sound of Music

The Rodgers and Hammerstein musical presented by Dallas Theater Center at the Wyly Theatre, 2400 Flora St. DallasTheaterCenter.org.

• April 26: David Sedaris

An evening with David Sedaris presented by the Dallas Museum of Art at 7:30 p.m. at McFarlin Auditorium, 6405 Boaz Lane.

• April 26: Same-sex spouse grief group

Grief support group for people who have lost a same-sex spouse or partner meets on Zoom on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month from 6:30-8 p.m. In person group should return sometime this spring. For notifications, contact Richard DeKnock at tastefullyrichard@gmail.com.

• April 26-May 1: Summer: The Donna Summer Musical

Broadway Series presents Summer: The Donna Summer Musical at the Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St. ATTPAC.org.

• April 28: Yom HaShoah/Holocaust Remembrance Day

• April 28: Bon Jovi 2022 Tour

Legendary rockers Bon Jovi will perform live at American Airlines Center, 2500 Victory Ave. at 7:55 p.m. TicketNetwork.com.

• April 29: Changing Perspectives Block Party

Arts District cultural festival with performances by the Brooklyn Jumbies, Afro-Caribbean Stilts Dancers in collaboration with Dallas’ Bandan Koro African Drum & Dance Ensemble, Dezi 5, Anita N. Martinez Ballet Folklorico, Kupira Marimba Ensemble, with additional Dallas artists featured throughout the evening. A highlight of the evening is a special art installation Woooooooosh!! On Flora Street from Routh to Leonard streets from 6:30-10:30 p.m.

• April 29: DIFFA Preview Party

House of DIFFA Extravaganza preview party lakeside soiree. Sneak peek of the designer jackets available for auction from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Winfrey Point, White Rock Lake, 950 E. Lawther Drive. Tickets at DIFFADallas.org.

• April 30: LGBT Chamber Foundation

LGBT Chamber Foundation presents its Scholars’ Gala from 7-10:30 p.m. at Alexander Mansion, 4607 Ross Ave. LGBTChamber.com.

• April 30: Bruce Wood Dance audition

Bruce Wood Dance seeks professional dancers for its 2022-23 season. Send resume, headshot and dance reel if available to audition@brucewooddance.org by April 24. Audition from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. atBruce Wood Dance Gallery, 101 Howell St.

• Through April 30: Immersive Frida Kahlo

Go inside the 20th century queer Mexican artist’s works measured at more than 500,000 feet of cubic art. From the same producers as the recent Van Gogh exhibition. Lighthouse Artspace Dallas, 507 S Harwood St. Immersive-Frida.com/Dallas.

MAY

• May 3: Classic Chassis Car Club meeting

Enjoy the car out in the parking lots and then enjoy the food from 6-8 p.m. at Ojeda’s, 4617 Maple Ave. ClassicChassis.com.

• May. 5-9: Purple Party Weekend

Roar kick-off party on Thursday. Rise pool party, Pump welcome party and Ignite opening party on Friday. Shine poll party and the Purple Party Main Event on Saturday. Revival Tea Dance and Glow closing party on Sunday.

• May 5: Wine Walk

The Cedar Springs Wine Walk is back! Purchase a $10 Cedar Springs Merchants Association wine glass and enjoy free wine all evening from participating merchants. Wine glasses can be purchased at the tent in front of the Round-Up Saloon. Receive a raffle ticket to win a great gift basket filled with goodies from the CSMA. The drawing for the gift basket will be held inside the Round-Up at the end of the event. From 6-9 p.m.

• May 6: BenDeLaCreme

Ru Paul’s Drag Race star BenDeLaCreme brings her Ready To Be Committed Tour to the Texas Theatre, 231 Jefferson Blvd. BenDeLaCreme.com.

• May 6: Cold Play

Coldplay’s world tour promotes their new album, Music of the Spheres, at the Cotton Bowl at Fair Park at 7 p.m. Etickets.ca.

• May 7: House of DIFFA Extravaganza

DIFFA’s main event includes silent auction, dinner and live auction, runway show. Omni Hotel Dallas, 555 S. Lamar St. DIFFADallas.org.

• May 7: Miranda Lambert & Little Big Town Bandwagon Tour

Country music superstars Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town bring their Bandwagon Tour to Dallas at 6:55 p.m. at Dos Equis Pavilion, 1818 First Ave. TicketNetwork.com.

• May 7: Run for the Rosé 5K

Spend Mother’s Day weekend running around McKinney and finish off with rose and brunch. 8 a.m. Towne Lake Recreation Area, 1405 Wilson Creek Parkway. SBGHospitality.com

• May 8: Mother’s Day

• May 8: Glow

Glow is Purple Party’s closing event with DJ Aron and DJ Drew G at 10 p.m. at the Music Hall at Gilley’s Dallas, 1135 Botham Jean Blvd. PurpleFoundation.org.



• May 10-15: Waitress

Broadway Series presents Waitress at the Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St. ATTPAC.org.

• May 10: Alyssa Edwards

Dallas’s own Alyssa Edwards beings her 28-city Life, Love and Lashes tour to House of Blues, 2200 N. Lamar St. Tickets are on sale at HouseofBlues.com.

• May 12-15: The Other Art Fair

See affordable and original artworks by 140 independent artists with immersive installations, performances, DJs and bar. Dallas Market Hall, 2200 N Stemmons Fwy. TheOtherArtFair.com.

• May 14: Love Equality

Love Equality is a night of celebration, dancing and light food that benefits Equality Texas from 8-11 p.m. at 7 for Parties, 150 Turtle Creek Blvd #107. $75 online. $100 at the door. EqualityTexas.org/loveequality 2022.

• May 14: Chimp Chats

Chimp Haven, near Shreveport, is the world’s largest chimpanzee sanctuary. The 200-acre campus that is home to 300 chimps is usually closed to the public. Visitors are welcome to tour today in groups that will be limited in size. For a two-hour visit, register at chimphaven.org/visit/chimp-chat. To take the digital tour, visit chimphaven.org/visit/digital-tour.

• May 14-Sept. 18: Cartier and Islamic Art

This major exhibition traces Islamic art’s influence on the objects created by Louis Cartier and the designers of the great French jewelry Maison from the early 20th century to today. Dallas Museum of Art.

• May 21: Blue Moon Dances

Women only dances the third Saturday of the month from 7 p.m.-midnight at DanceMakers of Texas, 6125 SW 820 Suite 140, Fort Worth. BYOB. $10.

• May 22: Smokey Robinson

Legendary singer-songwriter, record producer, executive and co-founder of Motown Records performs at 7 p.m. at Winspear Opera House.2403 Flora St. ATTPAC.org.

• May 30: Memorial Day

• May 31-June 12: Oklahoma

Dallas Summer Musicals presents Oklahoma at the Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St. ATTPAC.org.

JUNE

• June 4: MetroBall

Fundraiser for GDMAF at S4. $40. 7 p.m.

• June 4: Dallas Pride Festival

Dallas Pride is celebrated with a parade and a festival in Fair Park.

• June 4-12: Newsies

Presented at Casa Manana, 3101 W. Lancaster Ave., Fort Worth. TicketMaster.com.

• June 4 and 11: Longview Pride

Live Out Loud Longview will continue its Family Style Event in the park on June 4. Pride East Texas Longview’s Pride Festival on June 11, at Heritage Plaza in downtown Longview at the heart of Longview’s Arts and Cultural District.

• June 5: Dallas Pride Parade

Dallas Pride is celebrated with a parade and a festival in Fair Park.

• June 7: Classic Chassis Car Club meeting

Enjoy the car out in the parking lots and then enjoy the food from 6-8 p.m. at Ojeda’s, 4617 Maple Ave. ClassicChassis.com.

• June 10 and 11: SPRING by Bruce Wood Dance

BWD’s newest program will feature the world premiere of When The Sky Fell Purple by Chicago-based choreographer Stephanie Martinez, the mainstage premiere of Joy Bollinger’s Slip Zone Suite and Bruce Wood’s The Rite of Spring. Moody Performance Hall, 2520 Flora St. BruceWoodDance.org.

• June 11: North Texas Pride

Pride celebrated in Collin County.

• June 11: Longview Pride

Pride East Texas Longview’s (theme, Longview Pride Reboot 2022) Pride Festival at Heritage Plaza in downtown Longview at the heart of Longview’s Arts and Cultural District.

• Through June 12: Murillo: Picturing the Prodigal Son

Murillo’s series of six paintings illustrating the parable of the prodigal son travels to the U.S. for the first time. Meadows Museum, 5900 Bishop Blvd.

• June 17: Pride Block Party

Also known as Arts District Pride, the block party includes events at the Dallas Museum of Art, the Nasher and the Crow museums as well as participation by Resource Center, The Dallas Way, Human Rights Campaign, Visit Dallas and Uptown Players. From 6 p.m.-midnight.

• June 18: Blue Moon Dances

Women only dances the third Saturday of the month from 7 p.m.-midnight at DanceMakers of Texas, 6125 SW 820 Suite 140, Fort Worth. BYOB. $10.

• June 18-19: Juneteenth

Dallas Black Pride celebrates Juneteenth, now an official U.S. holiday.

• June 19: Juneteenth

• June 19: Father’s Day

• June 21: Paws Cause

Proceeds benefit spay/neuter clinics in Dallas from 6-9 p.m. at The Rustic, 3656 Howell St. PawsCauseDallas.com.

JULY

• July 4: Independence Day

• July 5: Classic Chassis Car Club meeting

Enjoy the car out in the parking lots and then enjoy the food from 6-8 p.m. at Ojeda’s, 4617 Maple Ave. ClassicChassis.com.

• Through July 10, 2022: Slip Zone: A New Look at Postwar Abstraction in the Americas and East Asia

Featuring works from the Dallas Museum of Art’s collection, Slip Zone charts the significant innovations in painting, sculpture, and performance that shaped artistic production in the Americas and East Asia in the mid-20th century. Dallas Museum of Art, 1717 N. Harwood St. DMA.org.

• Through July 10, 2022: Bosco Sodi: La fuerza del destino

Installed in the Dallas Museum of Art’s Sculpture Garden, this exhibition features approximately 30 sculptures by Mexico City-born, New York City-based artist Bosco Sodi. The artist’s large-scale spherical and rectangular sculptures are created from clay sourced at his studio in Oaxaca. Dallas Museum of Art, 1717 N. Harwood St. DMA.org.

• July 16: Blue Moon Dances

Women only dances the third Saturday of the month from 7 p.m.-midnight at DanceMakers of Texas, 6125 SW 820 Suite 140, Fort Worth. BYOB. $10.

• July 23-31: Steel Magnolias

Presented at Casa Manana, 3101 W. Lancaster Ave., Fort Worth. TicketMaster.com

• July 26-31: The Prom

Broadway Series presents The Prom at the Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St. ATTPAC.org.

AUGUST

• Aug. 2: Classic Chassis Car Club meeting

Enjoy the car out in the parking lots and then enjoy the food from 6-8 p.m. at Ojeda’s, 4617 Maple Ave. ClassicChassis.com.

• Aug. 6: Landmark Dinner

Lambda Legal’s annual fundraising dinner at 6:30 p.m. at The Statler, 1914 Commerce St. LambdaLegal.org/LandmarkDinner.

• Aug. 20: Blue Moon Dances

Women only dances the third Saturday of the month from 7 p.m.-midnight at DanceMakers of Texas, 6125 SW 820 Suite 140, Fort Worth. BYOB. $10.

• Aug. 29-Sept. 3: NAGAAA Gay Softball World Series

Each year, NAGAAA partners with a host city for the Gay Softball World Series, the largest annual LGBT single-sport, week-long athletic competition in the world. Teams from the 46 member cities across North America compete to qualify and represent their city in one of five divisions. Competition takes place at Kiest Park, 2324 W. Kiest Blvd. (at Hampton Road).

SEPTEMBER

• Sept. 5: Labor Day

• Sept. 6: Classic Chassis Car Club meeting

Enjoy the car out in the parking lots and then enjoy the food from 6-8 p.m. at Ojeda’s, 4617 Maple Ave. ClassicChassis.com.

• Sept. 17: North Texas Pride

GALA North Texas holds a Pride festival at the Plano Arts Center and Haggard Park from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

• Sept. 17: Blue Moon Dances

Women only dances the third Saturday of the month from 7 p.m.-midnight at DanceMakers of Texas, 6125 SW 820 Suite 140, Fort Worth. BYOB. $10.

• Sept. 18: PositiviTEA: A Legacy Brunch

Project Grace fundraiser from noon-3 p.m. at Mack Ballroom, SMU, 3300 Dyer St.

• Sept. 25-27: Rosh Hashanah

Holiday begins at sunset on Sunday through sunset on Tuesday.

• Sept. 29-Oct. 2: Dallas Southern Pride

• Sept. 30-Oct. 2: Queer History South conference

QHS brings together archivists, historians, librarians, educators, students and community members invested in preserving and researching Southern LGBTQ history to talk best practices, network, and have a great time celebrating the rich and diverse histories of LGBTQ people in the US South. Dallas and Denton. InvisibleHistory.org/qhs.

OCTOBER

• Oct. 1: Dallas Latino Pride

Celebrate Pride in Reverchon Park.

• Oct. 4-5: Yom Kippur

Holiday begins and ends at sunset.

• Oct. 4: Classic Chassis Car Club meeting

Enjoy the car out in the parking lots and then enjoy the food from 6-8 p.m. at Ojeda’s, 4617 Maple Ave. ClassicChassis.com.

• Oct. 8: LifeWalk

• Oct. 10: Indigenous Peoples Day

• Oct. 15: Blue Moon Dances

Women only dances the third Saturday of the month from 7 p.m.-midnight at DanceMakers of Texas, 6125 SW 820 Suite 140, Fort Worth. BYOB. $10.

• Oct. 29: Black Tie Dinner

Sheraton Dallas Hotel. BlackTie.org.

• Oct. 31: Halloween

NOVEMBER

• Nov. 1: Classic Chassis Car Club meeting

Enjoy the car out in the parking lots and then enjoy the food from 6-8 p.m. at Ojeda’s, 4617 Maple Ave. ClassicChassis.com.

• Nov. 8: Election Day

• Nov. 11: Veteran’s Day

• Nov. 19: Blue Moon Dances

Women only dances the third Saturday of the month from 7 p.m.-midnight at DanceMakers of Texas, 6125 SW 820 Suite 140, Fort Worth. BYOB. $10.

• Nov. 20: Transgender Day of Remembrance

• Nov. 24: Thanksgiving

DECEMBER

• Dec. 1: World AIDS Day

• Dec. 6: Classic Chassis Car Club meeting

Enjoy the car out in the parking lots and then enjoy the food from 6-8 p.m. at Ojeda’s, 4617 Maple Ave. ClassicChassis.com.

• Dec. 17: Blue Moon Dances

Women only dances the third Saturday of the month from 7 p.m.-midnight at DanceMakers of Texas, 6125 SW 820 Suite 140, Fort Worth. BYOB. $10.

• Dec. 18-26: Hanukkah

• Dec. 25: Christmas

• Dec. 31: New Year’s Eve

JANUARY

• Through Jan. 15, 2023: Octavio Medellin: Spirit and Form

Octavio Medellín was an influential Mexican American artist and teacher who helped shape the Texas art scene for six decades. The first-ever museum retrospective for Medellín explores the evolution of his sculptural practice, his public art commissions, and his legacy as a beloved and respected teacher. Dallas Museum of Art.

FEBRUARY

MARCH

• March 16-19: TBRU 27

Texas Bear Round Up returns to the Hyatt Regency.