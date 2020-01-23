The folks at Rainbow Roundup are gearing up for their annual camping trip at the North Texas Jellystone Park in Burleson, and RR Executive Director Kimberly Kantor is reminding those who want to participate to start making plans now.

You can go for a day or for the whole weekend, Kantor said, noting that the campout will include s’mores by the fire, participating as a group in Jellystone activities, hay rides, crafts, fishing, face painting and a barbecue dinner highlighted by a visit for Yogi Bear. Options for camping include tent camping, cabins, bunk houses and RV sites.

Kantor said those joining the campout must call the park to make a reservation, and to make sure to; get in the room block with other Rainbow Roundup campers, mention the code “Rainbow Roundup 2020.” “You are encouraged to book now and be paid in full by Feb. 28,” Kantor said, adding that participants should complete the necessary waiver here.

Cabin rentals are $131 a day; tent camping is $30 a day; RV sites are $50 a day and Red Carpet RV sites are $65 a day. All/ prices are “plus resort fees.” Golf carts are also available to rent.

Check out the Rainbow Roundup Facebook event page for details.