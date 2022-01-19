The DFW Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence gathered on Sunday, Jan. 16, at the Legacy of Love monument for the canonization of actor Betty White. The posthumous sainting came on the eve of what would have been White’s 100th birthday. White, known for her humor and her love of animals as well as a successful career spanning decades, passed Dec. 31.

The ceremony included readings from the sisters, a stand-in for White and the performance of three “miracles.” Following the ceremony, the Sisters migrated to Sue Ellen’s and JR.’s for a celebration.

The event is available to watch on the DFW Sisters’ Facebook page @DFWSisters.

— Rich Lopez