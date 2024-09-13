Resource Center Cece Cox, her staff, community leaders, elected officials and a host of volunteers gathered at 5723 Sadler Circle on Tuesday morning, Sept. 9, to celebrate the official grand opening of Oak Lawn Place, a Resource Center program that is the first senior housing facility in North Texas with a focused outreach to LGBTQ seniors.

William Waybourn, one of the founders of the organization that is now known as Resource Center and a longtime LGBTQ community leader at the local, state and national levels, this week had this to day about Cox and her latest achievement, opening the LGBTQ Residential Center:

“The difference between ‘great people’ and ‘greatness’ lies in the distinction between individuals who exhibit exceptional qualities and the broader concept of those qualities themselves. ‘Great People’ are recognized for their exceptional achievements, character or influence. They might be known for their contributions to society, leadership or pioneering work in various fields.

“‘Greatness’ is an abstract concept that encompasses vision, courage, integrity and the ability to inspire or lead others. It can manifest in various ways, such as through significant achievements, moral character or the impact one has on the world — in this case, Dallas.

“I hope Dallas recognizes that Cece Cox is not only a great person but also exemplifies greatness. Dallas should be very proud of its new residential center.”

Photos by Tammye Nash, Dallas Voice managing editor