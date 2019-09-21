UPDATED: PHOTOS ADDED

Family members of Pauline/Paula del Mundo are asking for the public’s help in locating the woman, who was last known to be at DFW International Airport on Saturday, Sept. 14, en route to Cozumel, Mexico via American Airlines, according to an email shared today (Friday, Sept. 20) with Dallas Voice.

Pauline del Mundo, perhaps traveling under the name Paulino Norberto del Mundo Jr. or Paula del Mundo, is described as a 59-year-old transgender woman who is “a naturalized American citizen, a federal employee,”of Asian/Filipino ethnicity. She has long brown hair and brown eyes, and is 5 feet, 6 inches tall with a medium build.

She lives in Tampa, Fla., and was supposed to be staying at Iberostar Hotel in Cozumel, but hotel officials told family she had never checked in there. According to the email, del Mundo had called a sister in California shortly before 6 p.m. Dallas time on Sept. 14, asking for help in getting a ticket to return to Tampa because she had changed her mind about going to Cozumel.

According to the email, family members are concerned about del Mundo’s mental state, and they have described her as being “on the verge of desperation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Lolita del Mundo Gaviola at 813-357-4741, Yolanda del Mundo at 646-829-8830, the Philippine Consulate in Houston at 346-256-4522, the Philipine Embassy Washington at 202-368-2767, or the Dallas Police Department Missing Persons Division at 214-671-4268.

Dallas Voice will update this post with more information as it becomes available.

— Tammye Nash