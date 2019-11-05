The sold-out 2019 Black Tie Dinner featured appearances by Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson, entertainment by Mickey Guyton, a tribute to the transgender people murdered this year featuring singer Denise Lee, a speech by HRC President Alphonso David and a special surprise visit by Lance Bass, along with award presentations to Don Maison (accepted on Don’s behalf by Ellen Sweets), Sheah Diamond and the inimitable Billy Porter.

Here is the first bunch of Dallas Voice’s photos from the event (watch for Parts 2 and 3 here on DallasVoice.com and watch the Scene section of the Nov. 8 print issue of Dallas Voice for even more):