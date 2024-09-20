Left to right: Ejeanee Queen, APRN FNP-BC, Kentoria Roberson, White FNP, Dr. Nathan Luke, MD



New providers offering primary care accepting new patients

From Staff Reports

Prism Health North Texas this week announced the addition of three new healthcare providers to its team: Dr. Nathan Luke, MD; Ejeanee Queen, APRN, FNP-BC, and Kentoria Roberson-White, FNP. All three providers are accepting new patients at Prism Health North Texas’ five area health centers.

Dr. Nathan Luke is a family medicine physician who provides comprehensive primary care to his patients. Luke will serve PHNTX patients at the Uptown Physicians Group office, 2801 Lemmon Avenue, Ste. 400.

Luke completed his undergraduate degree at the University of Maryland, College Park, and was awarded his medical degree from Oakland University William Beaumont School of Medicine. He completed his family medicine residency at LewisGale Medical Center in Roanoke, Va.

Luke said he is passionate about connecting with patients and providing patient-centered care, adding, “The most rewarding and important part of my job as a physician is being an advocate for those I care for [and uplifting] marginalized communities by providing a compassionate and accepting environment for my patients. I am thrilled to work at Prism because it specializes in doing just that.”

Advanced Practice Registered Nurse Ejeanee Queen is a board-certified family nurse practitioner with more than seven years of experience in HIV primary care. She will serve PHNTX patients at the Oak Cliff Health Center, 219 Sunset Ave., Ste. 116-A. Queen earned her master’s degree in nursing from Johns Hopkins University School of Nursing and is returning to PHNTX after providing primary care at the organization from 2006 to 2013, when it was known as AIDS Arms Inc.

“Since my return, I’ve seen the amazing growth the organization has had over the last several years, and I’m excited to again be part of providing quality care to the HIV community,” Queen said.

Family Nurse Practitioner Kentoria Roberson-White, who has been practicing since 2020, will serve PHNTX patients at the South Dallas Health Center, 4922 Spring Ave.

She graduated with a BSN from Texas Tech University and received a master’s degree in nursing from University of Texas at Houston. She holds nursing licenses in California, New York, Tennessee, Florida, Georgia and Virginia as well as Texas.

Roberson-White is also the founder of Phoenix Health Alliance, a nonprofit organization whose mission is “to empower adolescents with comprehensive reproductive health education and resources.”

“As a provider, I take immense pride in working for an organization like Prism, which is genuinely committed to serving the community,” said Roberson-White.

PHNTX CEO Dr. John Carlo said his growing organization is “thrilled with the addition of these three practitioners. Their joining our staff expands our service capabilities, allowing us to provide quality, accessible and equitable healthcare for more North Texans.”

Current and new patients of Prism Health North Texas can learn more about services available and request appointments online at PHNTX.org/form-patient-appointment-request. n