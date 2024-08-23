James Williams

James Williams honors his late partner with Pride by giving to the LGBTQ arts in Dallas

RICH LOPEZ | Staff writer

By the time this article comes out, the run of The Boys in the Band will be almost over, with only two more days of shows left. And by the end of it all, James Williams will have seen every performance by Uptown Players.

This particular show made a huge impact on Williams when he saw one of the first performances in New York back in 1968. Now with this run at Uptown Players, it’s Williams who is making the impact.

The play, which closes Uptown Players’ current season, opened Aug. 16. The day before, Uptown Players announced the Fund Our Future matching grant challenge made possible by Williams. Williams will match every donation to Uptown through North Texas Giving Day on Sept. 21, up to $125,000.

“This support not only demonstrates James Williams’ continued commitment to LGBTQ+ arts organizations but also provides Uptown Players with a vital opportunity to secure essential funding,” Craig Lynch, Uptown Players executive producer said.

“The matching grant will ensure the theater company can maintain its high standards in production quality and continue its mission of presenting diverse and groundbreaking LGBTQ+ stories,” Lynch continued. “This funding will help cover critical expenses related to performance spaces, rehearsal facilities and future productions, which are integral to the theater’s operations and artistic endeavors.

“We are very grateful for James’ continued passion for the arts and in particular Uptown Players.”

Williams, for his part, credits his philanthropic nature to his partner Charles Longcope Jr., an educator, who passed away from cancer in 2020.

“Well, I’m actually spending his money,” Williams said with a laugh. But, he added, this is exactly the right way to use the money he inherited — in honoring Longcope by supporting the arts. “That’s how all this started,” he said.

This interview happened at Uptown Players’ administrative offices in a room named after Longcope due to Williams. He said that was the start to his philanthropic work.

“We weren’t as philanthropic as we should have been, so now I get to rectify that for both of us,” he said.

Williams came to Dallas from Fort Sill, Okla., where he was based during his time in the U.S. Army. He came here, he said, starved for everything — arts, culture, the big city, a gay community. Within a month of his arrival in Dallas, and after an ugly breakup, he fortuitously met Longcope. They were together for 46 years until Longcope’s passing four years ago.

Both men were big fans of the performing arts, and that shaped their appreciation for what Dallas had to offer.

“We subscribed to so much. There was the opera, Theatre Three, The Metropolitan Opera would tour here. There was the symphony and all kinds of stuff,” Williams said.

Their days were filled with the plethora of what Dallas already offered in those days. Then the tide began to change as queer voices began to take their own shape. Williams and Longcope’s relationship with Uptown started around 2005, he figured, when then theater company was housed at the KD Studio Theatre.

“But I really came to know them more when they were at the Kalita [Humphreys Theater],” Williams said. “We ushered there for several years, and we just really enjoyed that.”

Getting involved with Uptown Players wasn’t Williams’ first foray into helping the community. He launched his career here as an actuary, a job he’s now retired from. But alongside his career, he was getting involved as the ’80s rolled in.

“When I first got here, I pursued my studies to become an actuary and then become accredited. That took up my first few years. After finishing my studies and testing, I had this free time, so I volunteered,” Williams said. “The first thing I got involved with was the Dallas Gay Alliance.”

His actuary skills came in handy there, and he ended up serving as DGA’s treasurer for two years. He’s done the same for other organizations since, including the Turtle Creek Chorale.

Prior to his recent grant challenges benefitting Uptown Players and The Dallas Way, Williams did the same for TCC’s Rhapsody Gala, headlined by Cyndi Lauper this past May.

That challenge grant was for $125,000, and the Chorale raised more than $200,000 at the Gala.

“We have absolutely been blown away by Jim’s generosity to the TCC and other local LGBTQ+ organizations,” TCC Senior Director of Advancement Mike Dilbeck said. “He has made a huge difference in our general operations and especially our Rhapsody gala, which he dearly loves. We all know that Charles is looking down and is so proud of how [Williams] has honored him in all that he does.”

Donating not just to arts organizations, but those that speak to the LGBTQ community has deeper reasons for Williams.

On Aug. 16, during the pre-curtain speech before the opening of The Boys in the Band , Williams was present in a sparkling silver blazer. The night was perhaps a full circle moment. After the show, he gave it a raving review.

“I’d never seen myself onstage, and when I saw Michael enter the stage back in New York, that was me,” he said. “The Boys in the Band was a milestone then. I remember that feeling of seeing myself on stage and those were good feelings.”

To help announce the Fund Our Future matching grant challenge, actor Michael Urie filmed a video at the Kalita Humphreys, with a script written by Lynch extoling the importance of Williams’ donation.

“James is affirming the value of LGBTQ+ culture and history, especially in traditionally conservative state like Texas,” Lynch said. “Through this generosity, he is not just providing financial support but is also contributing to the visibility and affirmation of LGBTQ+ identities in the broader cultural landscape.”

Williams is firm on keeping that gay dollar local and to what Lynch said, these organizations serve a purpose.

“Our stories need to be told. We need that representation. That’s why places like Uptown Players, Bruce Wood Dance,

Turtle Creek Chorale are so important because they are telling stories that deserve to be told,” Williams said. “I could donate to a national organization, but you just become a number to them. Now I hope we can get our people to get their wallets out so we can double this grant.”

On Thursday, Bruce Wood Dance Dallas announced more of Williams’ generosity.

BWDD announced a transformative donation of $100,000 from Williams made in loving memory of Longcope. In addition, Williams also has contributed $25,000 to support the newly established Bruce Wood Dance Excellence Awards.

In recognition, the company will name one of its dance studios The Charles Longcope Jr. Performance Studio to serve as a lasting tribute to Longcope and Williams’ love and passion for the arts.

“The Charles Longcope Jr. Performance Studio is a vibrant space where creativity, dedication, and dance–making thrive.

This contribution significantly bolsters our mission to entertain, enrich, and heal through the power of dance,” BWDD Executive Director Gayle Halperin said. “This contribution to the arts is a game-changer. The impact is huge and enables us to strengthen our growth and improve our infrastructure.”

Williams has practically covered the premiere LGBTQ arts organizations in Dallas: TCC consists of predominantly queer men. Uptown Players presents queer stage productions. BWDD was founded by a gay man with queer-identifying principal dancers.

All these bring queer representation to North Texas audiences.

And in helping queer stories continue to be told, Williams’ philanthropy has been able to tell his and Longcope’s story that will live on.

………………………

Seasons of Love

Uptown Players announced its new season of productions that consists of five productions with two regional premieres, the annual Broadway Our Way fundraiser and a couple of big gay musical faves. All performances at the Kalita Humphreys Theater unless noted otherwise. The new season includes:

• Dec. 6-15: A Queer Carol. This regional premiere is an LGBTQ adaptation of the Charles Dickens classic A Christmas Carol is a contemporary retelling of Ben Scrooge and Jake Marley, who were partners in life as well as in their interior design business.

• Feb. 7-23: “we are continuous.” This regional premiere by Harrison David Rivers centers on Simon, a gay Black man, and his devout Christian mother, Ora, who has avoided discussing his sexuality since he came out at sixteen. Performances held at Theatre Three.

• March 27-30: Broadway Our Way. Uptown Players annual fundraiser returns with an all-new production that showcases the Uptown Players’ ensemble.

• April 25-May 4: Xanadu: The Musical. Set in the 1980s, the story follows the journey of a Greek muse, Kira, who descends from the heavens to Venice Beach on a quest to Sonny’s greatest achievement — the first roller disco!

• July 18-Aug. 3: Everybody’s Talking About Jamie. Inspired by true events, this regional premiere tells the inspiring story of Jamie New, a 16-year-old boy from Sheffield who dreams of becoming a drag queen.

For more information, visit UptownPlayers.org.

Bruce Wood Dance Dallas, (for its 15th year, the company added Dallas to the name) the company announced its new season that will feature a major premiere. The season includes:

• Nov. 15-17: Touch features the return of Bruce Wood’s audience favorite, “RED” at Moody Performance Hall.

• Feb. 21-23: WOOD/SHOP—New Works By Company Dancers is an up–close dance experience at the BWDD Gallery studios featuring new creations by company dancers.

• March 29: 15th Anniversary Performance & Gala. This Texas­‑sized party features the return of “Cowboy Songs,” Bruce Wood’s festive tribute to the spirit of Texas at Gilley’s Dallas.

• May 23-25: SHAMS. The collaboration features vocal arrangements performed by Verdigris Ensemble, and choreography by BWDD Artistic Director Joy Bollinger at Moody Performance Hall.

• June 6-8: Echoes. The season’s finale features Bruce Wood’s landmark all–male, multigenerational work, “I’m My Brother’s Keeper” and the world premiere of “Love Songs,” a choreographic collaboration with an all­‑female creation team and cast at Moody Performance Hall.

For more information, visit BruceWoodDance.org.

The Turtle Creek Chorale’s 44th season continues with three more concerts this year. Coming up next month is Bach to the ’90s, featuring music from the 1790s to the 1990s on Sept. 26 and 27 at Moody Performance Hall. On Nov. 2, TCC ensembles with Cathedral of Hope and The Women’s Chorus of Dallas, will present Considering Matthew Shepard. Get ready for the holidays with two performances of Wonder, on Dec. 10 at the Meyerson and then Dec. 12 at Broadway Baptist Church.

Visit TurtleCreekChorale.com for tickets.