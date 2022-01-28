Meet Wren, a 5-year-old Shepherd mix who is searching for a foster home. She came to the SPCA of Texas as a stray, so not much is known about her past. Wren is a shy, sweet girl looking for a family to show her the ropes of being a pet. She is quiet, calm and very gentle. Once she gets to know you, she loves to be petted and go for slow walks around the yard. Wren is waiting to meet you at the SPCA of Texas’ Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center in Dallas. To meet her, please visit www.spca.org/dogadopt.

Regular adoption fees are $150 for puppies and kittens aged 0-6 months and $75 for adult dogs and cats aged 6 months or older. Fee includes spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, a heartworm test for dogs six months and older and a FIV/FeLV test for cats 4 months and older, initial flea/tick preventative and heartworm preventative, a microchip, 30 days of PetHealth Insurance provided by PetHealth, a free 14-day wellness exam with VCA Animal Hospitals, a rabies tag and a free leash.